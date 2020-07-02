Janicek must go
The recent article in the Omaha World Herald about Chris Janicek didn’t adequately address the actual issues with his refusal to resign as the Democratic nominee for the U.S. Senate.
The text message Chris Janicek sent wasn’t just vile; it was an abuse of power that violated the rights and personal safety of a staffer. He compounded the outrage by ambushing the staffer at her home and offering an insincere apology which, despite his insistence, she did not and does not accept. Since then, stories of racism, misogyny, and impropriety have emerged, none of which he has apologized for.
His grotesque text message wasn’t an isolated incident. The Nebraska Young Democrats issued a statement to this effect, detailing his history of rude, demeaning and predatory behavior.
But he has not addressed these additional stories and has refused to take ownership of his actions. His comments in the OWH article were an insult to those he has hurt. Instead of taking responsibility, resigning from the nomination and stepping back to do some honest soul-searching, he has gaslighted, deflected and shifted the blame onto others in the party.
People who misuse their power to exploit, demean, or discriminate against those who are at their mercy cannot be trusted with positions of authority over others.
Nebraska deserves better than Chris Janicek, and he needs to resign the nomination immediately.
Randy Marx, Hastings
Troubling disregard for virus
In East Lansing, Mich., over the last few days public health officials established that over 80 people caught COVID-19 in one restaurant. From what I saw on a recent evening in Sarpy County when I went to pick up a takeout order, it could easily happen here.
The wait staff was wearing masks, but the person seating customers had his mask pushed below his chin, and nobody waiting in the area to be seated (about 10 people) was wearing a mask. The restaurant was full and nobody at the tables was masked, either (although, to be fair, they were eating). Fortunately, my food was ready, so I was able to get in and out quickly, but I can’t tell from outside how crowded it’s going to be inside, and in a group that large, there will be at least one person who is positive.
That means I feel it’s unsafe to even do takeout until there’s a vaccine, or way better testing and contact tracing. I expect the Omaha metro to look like Houston in a few weeks. This is nuts. And the bars are open.
Michael Osborn, La Vista
Let justice work
A few weeks back George Floyd was killed by a white police officer, after which a number of people around the country started a peaceful protest due to the way he was killed. However, their protest was quickly taken over by different groups with a divisive agenda of chaos and destruction. They used George Floyd’s death as a cause to loot and burn over 200 businesses in Minneapolis and many more around the country, causing untold misery to thousands along with 20 more deaths and hundreds of police officers to be hurt.
Since this destruction was not enough to satisfy the lust of these anarchists, they then decided to tear down statues of men, many of whom they knew nothing about. Besides, who made these people judge, jury and executioner of our American history? These people don’t care about law and justice. All they care about is destroying this country. George Floyd was killed by a cop who will be paying the price for his action, but cops every day save lives, like a cop in San Diego who risked his life to save two kids and their dad from drowning.
Why is it BLM members only care when a white cop kills a black person? Why didn’t they care when a black man killed David Dorn, a retired black officer just protecting his friend’s business, or all the black-on-black killing in Chicago or all abortions of black babies (because MSN doesn’t feel that’s newsworthy and they can’t cause mayhem and get on TV).
All lives matter. This is America, don’t destroy it. Let justice work.
Paul Meyer, Omaha
Work together for change
The death of George Floyd and James Scurlock once again opened up the door of opportunity for us to change and transform our culture. It is another call challenging us to be who we say we are as citizens of the United States.
The call to change is a call to all of us, not just law enforcement. We do need to keep in mind that there are many wonderful people who serve as law enforcement. Yes, law enforcement does need to examine and change some of their practices and attitudes. And so do each one of us.
As a white person I have been enculturated into a life of privilege — white privilege. It is so deep in each of us of the white race that we may not even be aware. White privilege is an unearned advantage that we have over people of other races simply because we are white. It is important for us who are white to focus on how racism elevates white people. White privilege establishes that white people are the norm and others are inferior.
For example, if I am white I probably will not be followed when I enter a store, will not be interrogated just because I look suspicious, will be trusted for my credit or financial responsibilities, will more likely get a lower fine or less prison time for a crime than a person of color and likely would not be sentenced to death if accused of a crime, and much more.
I want to grow in awareness of my white privilege. There is a strong movement in our country now to do something about systemic racism. Can we keep that momentum moving forward? Working together, what a difference we could make so that everyone, whatever their race or color, is treated with dignity and respect. Only then can we all “breathe freely” as we experience peace, mutual love, acceptance and respect.
Sister Celeste Wobeter, Omaha
We must address these crises
We can react to crises constructively or destructively.
First, diseases. Like all mammals, we swim in a sea of constantly evolving pathogens. In 1994 I read “The Coming Plague: Newly Emerging Diseases in a World Out of Balance” by Laurie Garrett. There were more warnings within the government, and the constructive reaction by the Obama administration was to set up the U.S. Pandemic Response Team for rapid and effective response. But Trump disbanded it in 2018.
Second, climate. In 1993 I read John Houghton’s “Global Warming: The Briefing” and became very frustrated at the “he-said, she-said” way the media covered the climate threat, unable to distinguish between knowledgeable scientists and the fossil fuel lobbyists. In “Merchants of Doubt: How a Handful of Scientists Obscured the Truth on Issues from Tobacco Smoke to Global Warming,” Harvard’s Naomi Oreskes details the history of the lobbyists and their propaganda.
Constructive action was promoted by President Obama, supporting the Paris Accords, but efforts to reduce emissions ran into the dilemma identified by Al Gore 28 years ago: “The minimum that is scientifically necessary far exceeds the maximum that is politically feasible,” as our politics becomes increasingly irrational. Reacting to the misinformation surrounding both threats, I joined with other fans of Carl Sagan’s “baloney detection kit” and founded a pro-science activist group.
Third, divisions of class and race. The curve of the GINI index measuring inequality shows it was low in the constructive period from the New Deal to Reagan, then returned to the highest in a century. Destructive tweet-storms offer no solutions.
Without serious changes on all three fronts, much worse lies ahead. Everything depends on how we respond now. “Here we are again, in the calm before the storm.”
Jim Bechtel, Omaha
