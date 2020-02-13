Iowa caucuses have value
In defense of the Iowa caucuses, I want to observe that sharing ideas, preferences and opinions with our neighbors is enlightening, smart and healthy. We listen to each other and make better decisions because we do.
The process broke down; we will fix it and make the changes necessary for a more efficient operation.
Joan Scott, Macedonia, Iowa
Hot water needed
In this era of heightened health epidemics such as the coronavirus, deadly flu strains and all of the infectious diseases that are causing global health emergencies, I challenge all owners, managers and administrators to let the hot water flow in your public bathrooms.
I am mortified by how few restaurants, schools, theaters, day cares and stores actually provide hot water in their bathrooms. Seems pretty simple to me. Let your customers — and even more importantly, your staff, who prepare our food and touch the products we buy, not to mention the money that they touch all day, everyday — to actually wash their hands with soap and hot water!
I’m alarmingly surprised that the Health Department does not mandate such a rule if not for the whole year, then at the minimum during cold and flu season. I take every step to protect those people in “my house,” and I challenge you businesses to protect the people that stop by “your house.”
Eileen Kelly, Omaha
Omaha streets
In his Feb. 1 Pulse letter “Wheel tax is best option,” Andrew Adams laments that a $200 million bond proposal for a deteriorating street infrastructure is a false choice, According to Adams, those who utilize city and metro transit, or bike in designated lanes, would be wrongly punished. Furthermore, Adams argues that the many motorists who reside in adjoining counties should be liable for taxation when using Douglas County streets and roadways.
Could it be that the many who travel via public transportation may not own automobiles? How are they responsible for the wheel tax? Do those who ride bicycles pay the wheel tax? What and how much would be contributed to the city? Why should licensed drivers and owners of motor vehicles be singled out? Since her election nearly seven years ago, Mayor Jean Stothert has budgeted more money for street maintenance than administrations before her, and yet she has been wrongly faulted for decades of decline and neglect.
Without an increase of property taxes, Mayor Stothert has met head-on the many issues she inherited and put the City of Omaha on a foundation of fiscal stability. Accountability, transparency, stewardship of tax dollars and public safety for all is the order of business at city hall, and the word “safety” includes streets. How is raising the wheel tax the solution for everyone? We will all have a say.
Charlie Aliano, Omaha
A decision for women
Abortion is complicated. I know a woman who has nurtured life all of her life. She has written Psalm 139: 13-16 in her Bible. (It includes “For you formed my inward parts; you knitted me together in my mother’s womb.”)
After bearing several children, she was poor and exhausted, and when she discovered that she was pregnant again, she rode her horse hard. She miscarried, and assumed it was due to the rough ride. Recently she and I discussed abortion, and she said, “They can’t tell a woman what to do.”
I don’t know anyone who likes abortion except for our president, whose popularity surges after he speaks at a pro-life event. Likewise, Sen. Sasse courts supporters each time he discusses dismembered fetuses.
Abortion is a tragedy, and it is terrible when women find themselves in the frightening position to look for one, and it is terrible to solicit votes from it. Women, not our government, should decide for themselves.
Nancy Packard, Lincoln
Animals and humans
Another Oscar lecture this year, this one chastising the owning of animals, particularly cows. We use their milk, and cattle are of course slaughtered for meat.
On a similar note, PETA would like us to stop saying we own our pets and, further, not to call them pets; they are to be called companion animals.
Ironically, when it comes to the unborn human, many of these same moralists have a much different attitude on what is owned and who owns them. “My body, my choice,” and let’s say aloud the elephant in the room: I own this human inside me. It is not a pet or a companion human; it has no rights whatsoever.
At some point, the radical left moves right past euphemisms and comes out in full unapologetic display of their depravity. How did we get here? Should we change the Constitution to begin with “We the animals”?
Jeff Gonzales, Omaha
Dems should work with GOP
Impeachment, impeachment, impeachment on every TV channel for countless days deprived viewers of what they wanted to watch. Thankfully, President Trump was acquitted, but count on it, the Democrats will find something else to challenge President Trump’s credibility. From the onset of his inauguration, they questioned him regarding his tax returns, the validity of his inauguration, then it was blaming him for climate control, etc.
The finale was Nancy Pelosi’s angry look and shaking her head “no” throughout President Trump’s State of the Union address and finally, with angry delight, she shredded the president’s State of the Union talk.
Unless Democrats work with Republicans instead of against them, there will never be a better world.
Sister Mary Hlas, Omaha
Madison and Trump
Ben Sasse’s open letter in the Feb. 5 World-Herald was a ridiculous attempt to justify the Republican Party’s decision to break faith with the Constitution. Attempted bribery is still bribery, whether its perpetrator is successful or not, and requesting foreign interference in our elections — which Donald Trump did twice on television before the famous phone call Americans were lied to about, even insofar as a related memorandum of it was called a transcript — is a crime on its own.
Considering that James Madison wrote that no man should be “allowed to be a judge in his own cause because his interest would certainly bias his judgment and corrupt his integrity,” it’s fair to conclude that he would not have approved of a sitting president ordering witnesses to defy subpoenas and determining the extent to which executive privilege should apply at his own impeachment.
Jeff Brady, Papillion
Civilization and taxes
After spending over 20 years in taxpayer service in the Omaha office of the Internal Revenue Service, I have to be reminded of a quote that I had at my desk. It was from Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes Jr.:
“Taxes are what we pay for civilized society.” And further, “I like to pay taxes. With them I buy civilization.”
But he further remarked: “Many want civilization at a discount.”
Mary S. Thompson, Omaha
Jays, coach show character
With today’s frustrating problems, it is such a refreshing escape for a short time to watch the Bluejays! Not only does the young team display talent, but also the players show great poise and sportsmanship, whether a win or a loss.
They and Coach McDermott really represent Omaha well in the Big East. Proud to be a Creighton fan! Only wish Creighton and Nebraska didn’t play at same time!
Coleen Bockelmann, Omaha
