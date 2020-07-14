An insult to those who served
George Floyd is not the only George whose death should be memorialized and respected. On Feb. 8, 1945, my cousin’s husband, George Foral, was shot and killed in the Battle of the Bulge. He was hit in the throat by a Nazi bullet and bled to death, leaving a wife and 8-year-old son. His name and the names of other Omaha men who died in WWII appear on a bronze plaque located on the memorials standing at Memorial Park.
It is an affront to his memory and the memory of all of the other men who gave their lives for their country for a bunch of mindless protesters to deface any part of the memorial, including the sidewalks and stairways. I find this behavior disgusting!
Maureen McGrath, Omaha
Look to science as our guide
Chris Ballard (Public Pulse July 12) is living in denial of COVID-19. It seems he doesn’t understand that this summer will be very different than last summer.
I understand his frustration. However I believe his anger is misplaced. Instead of blaming Dr. Pour, he should be angry at the virus. He should be angry at anybody who enables the spread of this epidemic, and not angry at those who try to contain it.
To me, this issue boils down to a battle between science vs. anti-science. I say let’s get on board with science. The sooner we defeat this virus, the sooner our lives can return to normal.
Thomas Brisch, Papillion
Cooperation against the virus
In response to Chris Ballard’s letter of July 12 about the cancellation of Elkhorn South’s summer football camp practices, I have great sympathy for these students and all others whose activities have been curtailed for the last four months. It’s been a difficult time for all students and parents.
But we have to take note that these last four months have brought countless funerals without mourners, canceled weddings, new grandparents who haven’t met precious newborns, canceled graduation ceremonies, reunions and vacations. The worst of it, of course, has been the sick dying alone without their loved ones to hold a hand and say a final goodbye.
I think Dr. Pour has done a wonderful job and she deserves our thanks. I applaud the guidelines she and others have provided to keep coronavirus numbers contained here in Douglas County. No one is enjoying this, but the situation calls for cooperation from all of us.
Catherine Walling, Omaha
Farmers Market health status
I attended the Farmers Market at Aksarben on Sunday at 9 a.m. The info booth agreed with me that the first hour was senior citizens only. This was not respected or enforced. Only about one-fourth wearing masks. Vendors were spaced correctly.
Virginia Davidsaver, Omaha
OPS should explore more options
Omaha Public Schools appears to have failed to look beyond itself to solve issues for getting students back into normalcy and get parents back to work/school. Omaha has a vast network of branch libraries and community centers with meeting/classrooms; churches; plus, many freestanding vacant store fronts — all resources that could solve space problems. As graduated parents with two grown sons and who participate in one grandchild’s day/school care, we note that kids have to have structure and oversight to stay on task.
We are a community of many volunteers that could step in and oversee learning. We are at war with the COVID-19. It is imperative that we apply all resources to achieve normalcy and a five-day school week.
Hague Howey, Omaha
They’re acting above the law
Roger Stone, Michael Flynn, Sheriff Joe Arpaio — they are all laughing because they have been convicted of felonies but have been exonerated by President Trump and his criminal organization that is currently posing as the executive branch of government. How much longer, America, will you continue to vote for an autocratic regime that says there is one set of laws for them, and another set for everyone else? I, for one, will not vote for someone who continues to slap me in the face and laugh. It’s up to you, America.
Patrick J. Sweaney, Omaha
A big fan of fans
I loved Tom Purcell’s column in the Saturday, July 11 OWH regarding whole house attic fans! I’ve loved them ever since they were invented, and the first thing I did when we sold our house in Mockingbird and moved to a condo was to promptly buy one for our attic.
What a difference it makes in no time — especially at night in the summer when it cools off outside! I’ve never really appreciated air conditioning that much — gets cold too easily, have to wear sweaters at the movies, etc.
Plus, I love the sound it makes, and to feel that cool night air coming through the windows bringing in the fragrance of summer makes for great sleeping — there’s nothing like it!
Fritz Donahoo, Omaha
