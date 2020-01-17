Respect immigrants’ dignity
I want to thank Gov. Pete Ricketts and Mayor Jean Stothert for publicly stating that refugees continue to be welcome in Omaha and the surrounding communities.
As a person of faith who believes in the dignity of every human person, no matter what their immigration status happens to be, I am deeply grieved by the cruel and inhumane immigration policies that have become a hallmark of the Trump administration.
It is time for us to step up and take concrete action to end this cruel and inhumane treatment of today’s immigrant population. Newcomers such as immigrants and refugees are indeed a part of our future well-being. They need us and we need them.
Sister Nancy Marsh, OSM, Omaha
Biden’s experience is a plus
After watching the Democratic Party debate Tuesday night, I’m more convinced than ever that Joe Biden is the best candidate to lead our nation out of these troubled times. A good analogy would be to imagine you have three young children and your house furnace goes out in the middle of a sub-zero night. You’re going to want an experienced repairman who can quickly identify the problem and provide the solution to fix it. After three years of Donald Trump’s misguided, borderline-criminal, lie-and-deny style, we need the no-nonsense seasoned leadership that Biden can provide.
Contrary to what the political commentators rant nightly, no candidate is all bad or all good. As bad as Trump has been in terms of his style, the example he has set and his whimsical policy decisions, he has done one thing that will prove beneficial for years to come, and that is his appointing conservative judges to the bench who are reflective of the center-right thinking of the majority of our country.
But everything else he has done has emanated from his egotistical supreme view of himself. In other words, what benefits Trump is good for America. Along with that, he appears jealous of President Obama and is trying to undo all his initiatives from health care to the environment. If you objectively look at the facts, President Trump doesn’t deserve a second term.
George Mills, Omaha
The real modern-day McCarthy
I also watched “The American Experience: McCarthy” on PBS recently. However, in contrast to the Jan. 15 Public Pulse letter “Trump is like Joe McCarthy,” I thought a much more accurate comparison was to Congressman Adam Schiff. In fact, Schiff uses McCarthy’s tactics as a blueprint to attack and demean others in addition to our president. “Shifty” is the reincarnation of McCarthy. He, too, has become an embarrassment to America.
This is another example of the accuser, Schiff, being guilty of the accusations being regurgitated in the hope that voters remain uninformed “deplorables.”
I urge everyone to watch the documentary and draw your own conclusion.
Charles Garton, Omaha
Trump’s many failures
After reading Judy Schall’s Jan. 12 Pulse letter, “Trump has achieved much,” I felt the need to think about what Donald Trump has really achieved. Her comment that the president’s agenda is to keep America safe, seems questionable. In a USA Today/Ipsos poll last week, 52% of those surveyed regarded Trump’s behavior toward Iran as “reckless.” The same poll found that 55% felt we were less safe today while 24% reported being more safe.
She commented on her sons and their comfortable economic status — good jobs and student loans paid off. This is certainly not the case for many struggling Americans. Some are working two or three jobs just to survive, and the prospect of paying off those student loans seems to be far in the future.
Cuts to federal programs such as food stamps will probably result in more children and families becoming food insecure. Our president is always ready to pat himself on the back and rave about the stock market. Poor people generally do not have stock. They have basic needs, and Trump and his Republican friends are making it difficult for them to meet these needs.
Sandra G. Pistone, Omaha
History and Electoral College
Ron Holscher (Public Pulse, Jan. 9) refers to the Electoral College as using “figures, formulas, weightings and old-fashioned discrimination” to determine which presidential candidate is to receive a state’s electoral votes. That is a disingenuous contention.
When George Washington chose not to seek a third term as president, he cautioned in his farewell address against the formation of political parties, fearing that this would endanger the fragile nature of our fledgling republic.
Following the elections of 1796 and 1800 — the first with its own version of outrageous claims, acrimony and vitriol (sound familiar?) and the second ending with bitter rivals serving as president and vice president — the Twelfth Amendment was added to the Constitution, which refined the electoral process as we now know it.
If the total of electoral votes from all those states populated by Holscher’s self-described “radical conservatives ... semi-literate racists ... and news-starved cowboys” — states less populated than, say, California and New York — are part of the majority of a candidate’s electoral votes following the outcome of the popular vote, then we have our next president.
“Rule by the majority” with regard to the Electoral College’s role in the selection of president is a concept that to this day continues to work to keep our Union (of states) together, even if Holscher failed to take a deeper look at the rationale for the existence of the Electoral College.
Scott Yahnke, Bennington
Republicans show no respect
Clark Crinklaw (Pulse, Jan. 6) says he is amazed by “the sheer hatred shown by some Democrats toward the president” which is “simply unprecedented.”
Unprecedented? You mean like:
Rep. Joe Wilson of South Carolina, screaming “Liar” at President Obama during a speech to Congress?
Rep. Mark Meadows of North Carolina, threatening to send Obama “back to Kenya or wherever” his home is?
Rep. Doug Lamborn of Colorado, calling Obama a “tar baby”?
This is the respect you were talking about?
Trump is a man who has had multiple bankruptcies, lawsuits for cheating people (several of which have recently been adjudicated against him) and liaisons with women whom he then attempted to pay off to keep them quiet (this landed his lawyer at the time in prison). He shared classified information with top Russian diplomats in the Oval Office; has appointed political hacks who know nothing about diplomacy to replace diplomats who spent decades in foreign service to our country; and hired and fired people for top positions at dizzying speed, always searching for someone who will do as he wants and take the blame when it falls apart.
The world has no respect for him.
Sandra Kent, Bennington
Local climate activism
Thanks to The World-Herald for the Jan. 6 Los Angeles Times story about scientists speaking out on climate change — a story that included mention of Citizens’ Climate Lobby. Our Omaha chapter is doing its part in this group’s effort to get a price on fossil fuels with the revenue returned to households.
Citizens’ Climate Lobby’s numbers continue to grow as people seek a way to make a difference in the fight to limit the effects of climate change. In Nebraska, our goal is to get the support of Sens. Sasse and Fischer, as well as Reps. Fortenberry, Bacon and Smith, for our bill, the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act.
Frances Mendenhall, Omaha
