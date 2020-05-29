Their service, remembered
This Memorial Day, I especially gave thanks to all men and woman for their sacrifices and military service to our country.
In remembrance and appreciation, I “policed-up” the gravesite of Paul Morton Crosby, who served and fell so long ago. I did this for him, for myself, for our country and for his family members who are also long deceased. I feel we owe him this for answering the call of then- President William McKinley, and for his supreme sacrifice.
On May 1, 1898 at age 17, he enlisted with Company E of the 13th Minnesota Volunteer Infantry. He died that Oct. 4, 1898, in the Philippines following the Battle of Manila. Pvt. Crosby rests near his father in Omaha’s Prospect Hills Cemetery, approximately 50 yards east of Lot No. 1.
I am reminded also of the sacrifice of the five Sullivan brothers of Waterloo, Iowa, who all went down with their ship, the USS Juneau, on Nov. 13, 1942. I am also thankful for the five Street brothers of Humeston, Iowa, who were all able to return home from World War II to their parents and young brother, my uncle. I am thankful that my Uncle Louie, though wounded and buried alive at Bastogne, miraculously survived, while his buddy did not. I am thankful that my father returned home from the Navy to my mother and me, his firstborn, 15-month-old son. Likewise, for my future father-in-law, a SeaBee who served in the South Pacific Islands and was injured in an aboard-ship fire on his way back home to his family and soon-to-be-only daughter.
Each is missed very much. I thank them all for their devotion and service.
May God bless all these men and women.
Charles Garton, Omaha
Support for music venues
For the past 20 years I have been a professional musician. While I wasn’t born in Omaha, the Omaha-Council Bluffs community is home to me, my wife and two young children. In early 2020 I was lucky enough to represent the Blues Society of Omaha and won the top prize for duo/solo artist at the International Blues Challenge. I also won the Memphis Cigar Box Guitar Award for best guitarist in the solo/duo category. I’m proud to bring these honors to the Omaha metro area.
Like everyone else, our artist community is suffering during these trying times. I would not have had the success on the national stage without the successes I’ve been afforded on the local stages like The Jewell, Harney Street Tavern, The Waiting Room, Reverb and many more. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, our beloved stages are in danger of being dark forever.
I am writing to shed light on a recent banding together of stages and venues, known as the National Independent Venue Association. NIVA is securing financial support to preserve the national ecosystem of independent venues and promoters. Incredibly, 90% of NIVA members have stated that they will not be able to reopen without any sort of support if the shutdown lasts another six months.
Let’s not waste this opportunity to secure live and local for future Omaha and Council Bluffs families. I’m asking that our community band together and take action with our Nebraska and Iowa members of Congress to support NIVA. Take action by reminding them that live and local is essential.
Hector Anchondo, Council Bluffs
Caution about reopening
Just a thought for all those business owners that want to reopen their businesses and economy right now or there won’t be an economy to come back to. Consider this. If you open prior to the infectious danger period having passed, you may infect or possibly even inadvertently kill those very customers that were going to save your economic bacon.
Moreover, I find it somewhat ironic that those who think the pandemic is tagging low-hanging fruit with preexisting conditions or who are in bad health are the same people who are attending pro-life rallies proclaiming that just one life lost to abortion is too much. Do the elderly or those with preexisting conditions deserve any less respect? I think not.
Rex Moats, Omaha
Give girls wrestling a chance
Wrestling is in the Bible. Yet for some private schools, voting against girls wrestling is something deeper. It is sticking to a stigma of girls, that they shouldn’t play rough or engage in unladylike behavior, in my opinion.
Obviously the Catholic schools (both all-female schools) in Omaha that voted against the sanctioning of girls wrestling allow competition in other sports, so competition is not the reasoning. But in hindsight it might be the aggressiveness or toughness of the sport instead. So, should that mean a jump ball skirmish in basketball or an inadvertent hit by pitches in softball should lead to the elimination of the sport at a school or not being in favor of sponsoring it? Of course not! It’s common sense, people!
I have seen the anguish occur in other states on the grandest stage of the state tournament where a young man favored to win the tournament had to forfeit because his school said wrestling girls is wrong. But, if we don’t give them an option to wrestle against their own gender, then we essentially are throwing things like Title IX in the trash because we aren’t giving them an equitable chance!
I am sure some of the opponents’ reasoning makes sense on their end, but maybe, just maybe, girls are just to be pretty and not venture into a sport that teaches you discipline and also is one heck of a self-defense.
The 7-1 vote by the NSAA sounded promising, but only voting as emerging made it hard to win this round. Fortunately, from the way I understand things, in the next few years a vote will not be needed to sanction by schools if participation numbers continue to grow!
Aaron Sweazy, York, Neb.
