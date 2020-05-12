Hold governors accountable
Rachel Maddow’s criticism of Gov. Ricketts’ reporting of the number of coronavirus cases in the state is warranted. I believe that most Nebraskans would want to know where the hot spots are located in order to avoid them or warn loved ones. Her only agenda appears to be identifying governors who aren’t doing their job.
George Mills, Omaha
Packing plant workers at risk
The governor of Nebraska has decreed that the number of packing house workers who get sick from coronavirus will not be revealed in regard to specific packing plants. I find this astonishing and outrageous. And it frightens me to think this may be tolerated by us Nebraskans simply because many if not most of these workers are black and brown.
Keeping the food chain intact is indeed essential work, but no workers should be sacrificed to this endeavor. Letting these workers get sick, perhaps ignoring best practices because numbers will no longer be revealed, keeping the rest of us in the dark while keeping pork chops on our plates, should not be tolerated by the citizens of Nebraska.
Certainly not by anyone who claims to be “pro-life.”
Marylyn Felion, Omaha
Attacks unfair on the president
The growing concern of the outbreak of COVID-19 has everyone stressed about the future as what to expect. The uncertainty ahead weighs on people, forcing them to rely on the government to make the right decisions. I believe it is in the best interest of everyone to leave all politics out of the growing situation. Politics in the world today cause an even greater divide between the nation. The biggest focus on the issue needs to surround the people and the needs of those who are suffering most from the pandemic.
Many news stations focus their attention around the upcoming election in November. The pandemic was not President Trump’s fault, nor are the side effects that are occurring due to the pandemic. This could not have been stopped in its entirety no matter what was done and, in my opinion, people need to respect the government for what they have done to help thus far.
The forthcoming election should not be impacted by what has happened most recently. Many politicians around the world today, rather than thinking of the needs of their nation and people, would prefer to witness the defeat of their political opponent and celebrate their downhill spiral. This has never been the intent behind politics.
Emily Saalfeld, Omaha
GOP’s death panel hypocrisy
During the debate about the Affordable Care Act, otherwise known as Obamacare, the conservatives came up with the talking point that it would create “death panels” and that “they would kill” your grandma. We are now facing a pandemic that can easily kill the elderly and those with compromised health. We have seen tens of thousands of deaths of people in elder care facilities, and the numbers keep growing. Many people who are fighting cancer and other possibly fatal diseases have lost their health care due to the economic situation and cannot pay for their needed treatments. All of this is because the administration cannot or will not work toward increased testing so that we can get ahead of the virus.
The infection rate and death count are still on the upward trend in the country, yet the Republicans are pushing to ease restrictions because they want the economy to do better.
When will people wake up and realize that the Republican Party and especially Trump have no interest in governing the country for the betterment of all but instead are focused on power and money for their select group?
Greg Bowzer, Omaha
Get the facts about Fox News
Mary Beth Stegman (May 4 Pulse) criticized me for touting Fox News as a way to get facts that the liberal mainstream media leaves out. But here’s a couple corrections to her letter. Trump’s financial interest in Hydroxychloroquine (hereafter “H”) comes from a mutual fund that has holdings in the French drug manufacturer Sanofi, which makes many other drugs. Business Insider and the Washington Post reported the president’s interest is between $100 and $1,500. Wow -– he’s going to absolutely break the bank on that stock!
Also, it is not true that Fox no longer reports on the drug. They recently reported the following: Countries all over the world are using “H”: Australia, Turkey, India, the UK and Honduras; Australia bought millions of doses and passed them out free; the Atlantic Health System in New Jersey lists H as their first line of treatment for the virus; former NFL player Mark Campbell left the hospital after 48 hours of being treated with H for the virus; and a Democrat in the 13th Congressional District in Michigan said it saved her life and was thereafter censored by the Dem Party for openly declaring this information to the press.
And, I do watch all stations. How else would I know that the mainstream media is so liberally biased, lying and conveniently leaving out and manipulating pertinent facts? There is not enough space in this newspaper to list all their “misinformation,” since we are allowed only 250 words for letters.
Cheryl Bartek, Omaha
Fox is blatantly biased
I would like to challenge Tom A. Strand (Pulse, May 4), Cheryl Bartek (Pulse, April 23) and any others to take a look at a media bias chart and see where their beloved Fox News lands! Then compare that to the majority of non-cable news outlets. Even CNN.
Kevin Bartels, Omaha
