Harm from high drug prices
Life-saving medicine is too expensive for the average income to afford. Working at a pharmacy, it breaks my heart watching a person use a whole paycheck for a 30-day supply of life-saving medication. The best insurance in the world may only cover up to 1% to 5%. How can we drive down these life-saving medication prices?
Medicine is inexpensive to manufacture, yet companies put up to a 100% upcharge on medications to make a large amount of profit. Insulin is just one example of this process. Companies charge upwards of $1,500 for a drug that costs very little to manufacture. With manufacturer’s coupons, people are still paying a considerable amount for insulin, a life-saving drug. In Canada, insulin is much less expensive. Why can’t it be imported into the United States? GoodRX does assist with large discounts, but its inventory does not include every drug.
Big Pharma are the only people who want high prices on medicine. It gives them money in their pockets and power over the people. In the end, people need these life-saving medicines and will pay the ridiculous co-pay to receive it; it’s sickening and heart-wrenching. The pharmacy I work at tries its best to lower prescription prices for patients, but there is only so much we can do. Apologies can’t solve the high price on the medications.
Kaia Piotrowski, Bellevue
Flu threat
The recent “pandemic” declaration of the coronavirus, while concerning, is overshadowed by the current influenza season in the United States. The current known number of Corona-related deaths worldwide, at this writing, is approximately 3,000. In the United States, influenza-related deaths have been estimated to be between 16,000 to 41,000, and of these it is reported that 105 children have died due to complications of influenza.
My concern is not that we take the coronavirus too seriously but that we have come to accept the consequences of influenza as a norm. At least with influenza, we have vaccinations available to all who choose to have them.
In preparing oneself for the seasonal influenza illness, we all should receive a flu shot early during the flu season. An ounce of prevention, so to say.
Brett V. Kettelhut, M.D., Omaha
Follow the Bible
In a world where people do not agree where life begins, in a world where I’m forced to hire someone who is living an immoral lifestyle, in a world where students from an Omaha public high school write into the Public Pulse (Feb. 24) complaining because parents can take their children for psychological help:
We are living in a very confused world, and it will only get worse as we stray from God’s word in the Bible.
Peter Smagacz, Omaha
A brawler? No, a bully
As a longtime subscriber and occasional contributor to our local daily newspaper, this part-time journalist finds few things in this world more entertaining than the Public Pulse. Witness the curious recent letter (Feb. 23) from Jack Urban.
In his defense of the current colorful administration, Mr. Urban casts Donald Trump as a “brawler.” Some might more accurately offer “bully.” He paints the president as one who “is ganged up upon and finds no support elsewhere,” but isn’t that, to a large degree, why Fox News exists? No doubt he agrees with Mr. Trump’s criticism that “journalists are the enemy of the people” ... even/especially when they print, fairly and accurately, opinions like his?
In respectful disagreement, it seems ironic to reference Bill O’Reilly, the Notorious Fellow Anatomy Grabber, whose sixth and final sexual harassment lawsuit hastened his dismissal from Fox. It’s the “president’s style,” which after all, and sadly, we’re “not going to change, and is, in fact, what attracts his supporters to him.”
Steve Paschang, Omaha
The real dividers
Sorry, Dale (Feb. 27 Pulse), it is not President Trump that is dividing the nation. It is you crazed liberals who cannot accept the 2016 election. Trump certainly stands for the people who elected him, but he is not hate-mongering — that is, again, the liberals.
It is not Trump who is punching people expressing their First Amendment freedom of speech by wearing MAGA hats or Trump gear. It is not Trump who is writing hate-filled letters to the editors of papers all over this country. It is liberals.
Place the blame where it is deserved, right in your own laps.
Will Schafer, Panama, Iowa
Bowling is a rewarding experience
I wish to thank World-Herald high school sports editor Stu Pospisil for the great article on the pro bowling tournament held at Sun Valley Lanes in Lincoln last week. We are an avid bowling family; my father is in the local bowling Hall of Fame. My father took my boys down to the Rose Bowl Lanes on Saddle Creek Road when they were 10 years old and said, “It’s time to learn to bowl,” and they have been bowling ever since. Old-time bowlers may recognize his name, Ray Ford. Recent league bowlers may recognize my sons, the Lawrence brothers.
Stu’s article helped recognize the fact that bowling takes as much skill, strength and stamina as any sport. Learning to bowl is not just throwing the ball down at some pins. The key factor is learning where the oil is on the alleys. The bowler has to figure out how to get his 12- to 16-pound ball to go in just the right pattern to get that strike or spare. It is not an easy job in the least.
Before the regular pro match play that all the pros competed in to reach the finals, there was a pro-am tournament in which one of my sons was partnered with the pros to compete. That was extremely exciting and quite an honor to qualify for, besides being great fun to bowl side by side with our favorites.
Rozanne Christensen, Omaha
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.