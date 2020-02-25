Out-of-bounds weapons
Who thought it was a good idea to allow people with semiautomatic rifles into the Capitol building in Lincoln? Have we lost all common sense?
Ibby Hancock, Omaha
Don’t go with the flow of speeders
In the Feb. 23 Public Pulse, William Dewell wrote that only a tiny minority drives the speed limit and are just as “guilty” as speeders. He suggested they need to use other roads. I’ve heard this opinion before; it can be summed up as, “Go with the flow.”
If the “flow” is 85 mph, then what good is setting a speed limit at 65? If you lose your ability to safely navigate traffic, cause an accident and kill someone, are you guilty of breaking the law? Can you say, “Hey, the victims are just as guilty as I was for not going with the flow”?
Let’s be honest. Speeding is breaking the law. My teenagers used to say I was too strict and “everyone else is doing it.” That argument never has held water.
Robert E. Hathaway, Omaha
Ignore speed limits?
Concerning William Dewell’s comments in the Feb. 23 Pulse: Speed limits are set for a reason, maximum safe speed on a given road.
Everyone breaks the law, and that makes it right? I can be driving 70 mph and still have some clown 10 feet off my rear bumper trying to intimidate me into going 75 or 80. The only answer is enforcement and ticketing some of these idiots.
Tim Schneckloth, Council Bluffs
State fails many disabled people
More than 2,300 people are on the waiting list in Nebraska for developmental disability services, with an average wait of seven years to receive services. The people need to file a class-action suit against the Nebraska Legislature and Department of Health and Human Services for reimbursement for services they had to pay for while they are on the waiting list. Some of the developmental services they are waiting for are residential placement, group home placement, job coaching and training workshops and many more.
If a person is arrested and convicted of a crime, he/she doesn’t have to wait. They get room and board and all the counseling and medical care they need immediately.
Nebraska is not the “Good Life” for all of the people.
The people on the waiting list only want services promised to them by the citizens of Nebraska. The Legislature can and must do a better job in funding the required services. An average of seven years on the waiting list is not acceptable to Nebraskans.
Steve Fisher, Kearney
Costs of dangerous driving
Reading Rob Butler’s account (Public Pulse Feb. 22) of the motorist who drove up on the sidewalk to get around his garbage truck as he was doing his job, hit him, drove off and caused him life-changing disabilities broke my heart.
Running stop signs and red lights, following too closely and distracted driving are huge problems in this area. It is selfish to drive as though where you need to be is more important than anyone else on the road. Leave earlier, pay attention and be a considerate motorist, or don’t get behind the wheel.
Suzy Dunkleman, Bellevue
Environmental Trust
Congratulations to The World-Herald for calling out the majority of the board of the Environmental Trust in its Feb. 20 editorial: “Resolve the ethanol issue so the Environmental Trust can do its work.” It seems there are always those who see a pot of money and just can’t wait to get their hands on it. In this case, it’s the ethanol industry. It wants to take funds that should be going “to conserve, enhance and restore the natural physical and biological environment in Nebraska,” according to the trust’s mission statement. Instead, the trust board voted 7-2 with two abstaining to jump the project priority list, ignore its own grant committee and recommend funding ethanol pumps at gas stations.
While I am sure installing ethanol blender pumps and storage tanks are important to some, that activity shouldn’t even be considered by the trust board, given its mission and the other purposes for which it was created.
Polling at the time showed that people voted for the lottery because they were convinced the money would go for the causes, including environmental protection, touted by the campaign. To not follow their wishes would be a violation of the public trust. Although the State Fair board has grabbed some of the money, most still goes for its intended purposes.
There is a public hearing April 2 before a final decision is made on projects to be funded by the trust. Concerned citizens should speak out and demand that lottery money be spent for real conservation projects, not gas pumps.
Randy Moody, Lincoln
Choosing a president
Only one thing could make me vote for a socialist.
Unfortunately that one thing currently occupies the White House.
Arnold Kash, Omaha
Outstanding World-Herald photo
Alyssa Schukar’s nighttime color photograph of sandhill cranes on the front page of the Midlands section of the Feb. 22 Omaha World Herald is lovely. A wonderful, amazing gift in this art form. Thank you, Alyssa!
Gordon Scott, Omaha
