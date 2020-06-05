CMA_9776 (copy)

Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said he supports convening a grand jury inquiry into the death of James Scurlock.

Grand jury is the right decision

The James Scurlock killing deserves a grand jury investigation. Making a quick decision not to charge Gardner based on a grainy video during a riot lacks the thoroughness that this situation deserves. State Sen. Justin Wayne is correct when he states that if it were a person of color doing the shooting, a more thorough investigation would have occurred. The fact that Gardner‘s gun permit had expired is enough to warrant a more detailed inquiry.

“Black lives do matter,” and systemic racism does exist. All my life I’ve heard white guys complain and make derogatory comments in private about blacks. I commend Don Kleine’s move to consider a grand jury investigation.

George Mills, Omaha

The need for self-defense

In regard to establishing a grand jury investigation of Jacob Gardner: Cannot a citizen who is in fear for his life be able to defend himself? If the initial decision was made despite knowing what the outcry would be, it must have been solid. I doubt the investigation will lessen any anger.

James Rose, Lincoln

Our uninformed representative

The treatment of the peaceful demonstrators near the White House for President Trump’s photo op was appalling. Rep. Don Bacon claimed he didn’t have much information about the situation. If what he says is true, he must be the most uninformed person in the House of Representatives. I certainly hope the committee hearing he mentioned doesn’t get postponed. If it does, who knows when he will ever learn about the situation.

Linda Bradbury, Omaha

