Tom Osborne has character
Regarding Tom Osborne and the gambling issue: Tom has seen limited-income people become even poorer because they frittered away their money at casinos with the hope of hitting a jackpot. Remember that all that money that casinos make was directly lost by other people. Most Nebraskans are aware of the high ethical standards which epitomize T.O.
K.C. Bagby, Blair, Neb.
Get facts on this ‘veto’
In regard to Jim Vokal’s Feb. 29 Midlands Voices essay: The process we have now is working quite well and changes should be thought through before trying to ram through implementation, to try and minimize potential unintended detrimental consequences.
Just because someone is turned down by the Public Service Commission doesn’t prove the existence of a “competitor’s veto.” As someone who has protested various applicants at times for safety and fitness as well as for “saturation of market” issues and lost more times than prevailed, there is no veto power or even effective veto bestowed upon us “competitors.”
The PSC and PSC alone decides what is in the best interest of the public, and they currently take factual input from the public and others, including competitors both for and against the applicant. Competitors have literally no say or veto whatsoever, and it is very misleading and deceptive to say otherwise.
There have been numerous instances where, in my opinion, the weight of evidence supported a rejection of an application, but the commission’s decision was to approve based on their belief the application was in the public’s best interest.
The public deserves a more well thought through proposal than is contained in the unamended version of the lobbyist-generated Legislative Bill 461.
Bill Alford, Omaha
owner, VIP Sedan & Limousine
Gun rights threatened
The Second Amendment is being infringed in other states, and I am worried about the laws coming to Nebraska. Red flag gun laws seem to remove the right to bear arms from anyone who is said not to be in their right mind, and then their firearms are taken. Self-preservation is a human right. Nearly 20% of Nebraskans own a legal firearm. Currently, there are 22,234 legal, registered firearms in Nebraska.
Passing these laws would remove the Second Amendment right from law-abiding citizens.
I am worried that the rights of Americans will, one day, be given up so that we shall put too much faith in the government. If this happens, our great nation will fall from within.
As I write this letter, I am using my First Amendment right. My goal is to give awareness to you and the people of these great United States, may God bless us all.
Dallas Titus, Bellevue
A matter of respect
Respect is not given. It’s earned. The current (temporary) occupant of the Oval Office has not earned my respect. The many, many reasons for that should be obvious to everyone who reads or listens to the news.
Like another writer to the Pulse, I respect the office of the president. I only wish I could respect the occupant too.
Larry Johnson, Omaha
Equal justice?
This is just a simple question: Why is it that pro-Trumpers like Lt. Col. Michael Flynn and Roger Stone are said to have lied to investigators, get indicted, tried and convicted, yet when a deep state anti-Trumper like Andrew McCabe lies to investigators, he’s said to have “lacked candor” and is free to go home to his family?
How are we to view this as anything other than a double standard of “equal justice before the law”?
Klaus P. Lindner, La Vista
Trump discredits himself
To Jack Urban and others who feel that Donald Trump is not adequately respected: I do not need any news media to bias me against Mr. Trump. All I need do is watch his political rallies and press conferences and speeches, read his tweets and watch how he governs to know that I will never respect him, much less be able to vote for him.
Too often he is what I would call a loose cannon, and that is not a good thing for a person in a position of authority.
On the subject of false reports, did the New York Times and the Washington Post, etc., always publish “fake news”? Or is this something they just started doing when Mr. Trump became a candidate for the presidency? Reputable news sources sometimes publish inaccurate stories, but they then publish corrections. When The World-Herald publishes negative stories about Mr. Trump, do you regard everything else in the paper as “fake news,” or just the reporting on the president?
Patricia Ohlmann, Seward, Neb.
A dedicated steward
The Omaha cemetery community has lost a valued friend recently with the passing of Dave Case, longtime employee of the Bloom Monument Co.
For decades, Dave worked all aspects of gravestone production and placing in cemeteries in our area. Back in the 1980s, he first offered to help me repair fallen, sunken and vandalized tombstones at Prospect Hill, but funding held us back. He continued to suggest this effort with me, and the board at PHC continued to balk. Finally, in 2008-09, I raised money myself for this effort and yet still, the board of the graveyard balked.
I thank Dave for his dedication and efforts and continue to urge Prospect Hill Cemetery to work with me on this simple, albeit large, project. It is the right thing to do.
Stan Baumann, Omaha
Bill Clinton and #MeToo
I just finished reading the March 1 More Commentary column, “U.S. law makes progress addressing sexual assault cases,” by Susan Estrich. The column congratulated prosecutors for convicting Harvey Weinstein and Bill Cosby of raping women. One of the main points was they had power over the victims. Bill Cosby was a big Hollywood comedian and Weinstein was a very powerful Hollywood recruiter and starmaker.
My question now is, when are prosecutors going to go after Bill Clinton? Having an intern perform oral sex on you in the Oval Office of the White House, in my opinion, is just as much a rape as anything these guys did. The president of the United States of America, one of the most powerful men in the world, having sexual relations with an intern, one of the lowest-level employees in the U.S. government, is certainly rape by my standards! If that is not power over a person, I don’t know what is!
I understand from this last impeachment trial that you can’t arrest a sitting president. Bill Clinton is no longer a sitting president. The prosecution went back many years to get Weinstein and Cosby. I don’t see why prosecutors can’t go back to get Clinton.
Let’s see if the #MeToo people will do anything about this.
Pete Lowder, Gretna
Great athletic feat
Congratulations to Jaylyn Agnew on her accomplishment of scoring 43 points in a game for the Creighton women’s basketball team and surpassing the prior record of 42 points set by Connie Yori in 1982.
I truly believe that Connie Yori, being the class act that she is, when her comes to her accomplishments, would never mention that hers was without the 3-point line. However, being listed as number two on the single game scoring chart after 38 years is pretty darn good.
Rick Fetter, Council Bluffs
