Garbage and the environment
While all eyes are on carbon emissions as the cause of humankind’s demise, we should keep our eyes on the prize. Our real concern is solid waste, because much of it is not biodegradable. Our real concern is about heavy metals, because they leach into the soil and watersheds. Our real concern is drinking water, because although the Earth is mostly water, it is mostly ocean water, which is not drinkable.
So our most finite and precious resource is fresh water, which is affected by direct chemical pollution of our creeks, streams and rivers and also is polluted by heavy metals leaching from landfills, which are recently being filled with devices that quickly go out of style and batteries that power those devices.
The world’s governments are concerned about carbon emissions causing climate change, which could eventually cause catastrophic weather changes and icecap melting and rising oceans. Maybe that is all legitimate, but what seems more important today is that consumers quit throwing away stuff that should be recycled.
Reduce, Reuse, Recycle and Repair all your stuff to keep it out of landfills. Keep the world free and clean.
Thomas Lee, Omaha
Taxes and military retirees
I am responding to Jean Lillie’s opinion in the Jan. 23 Public Pulse. She said she doesn’t understand why Nebraska wants to give 50% tax relief to Nebraska retirees. I see that she lives in Iowa.
My question is, why is she worried about what is happening on our behalf? Does she not realize that Iowa has been exempting military retirement benefits from Iowa individual income tax since 2014? Your then-Gov. Terry Branstad signed Senate File 303 approving this. Maybe you should worry about your state first.
Also, what all did we receive free while serving in the military? I still had to pay taxes on what I earned while in the military, so I partially paid for my own benefits.
John Rock, Bellevue
Trump’s positive track record
I must agree with the liberals that President Trump is clearly trying to influence the 2020 election. More Americans are now employed than ever recorded in history, unemployment claims hit a 49-year low, median household income hit the highest level ever recorded, 3.9 million Americans have been lifted off food stamps. Biggest package of tax cuts and reforms in history. Oil production at an all-time high, and we are on course to become the largest exporter of natural gas in the world. Trade deals with China, Mexico and Canada. Building the wall and securing our borders.
These polices will definitely influence how I vote.
Gary Tuma, Blair, Neb.
Senate should seek full truth
In the House impeachment inquiry, numerous government witnesses impressed me with their knowledge, expertise and patriotism and made a convincing case that Trump’s quid quo pro was improper. However, these witnesses had only second-hand and sometimes third-hand knowledge of the president’s quid pro quo. It was not “best evidence.” Impeaching a sitting president requires testimony from those who may have witnessed the quid pro quo, such as former National Security Adviser John Bolton; Secretary of State Mike Pompeo; acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney; and Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, among others.
If Trump’s quid pro quo was “perfect,” as he has said, then these witnesses will corroborate that, and Trump will be exonerated. If Trump’s quid pro quo was a shakedown using U.S. taxpayer dollars to get Zelensky to throw dirt on Biden, then Trump must be held accountable. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and the other Republicans in the Senate need to call these witnesses in the Senate trial, so we the people can find out the truth.
John E. Trout, Omaha
Dems’ partisan tactics
The Jan. 22 edition of The World-Herald contained an interview with former U.S. Sen. Chuck Hagel in which he complained about the way Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, was conducting the impeachment trial of President Trump. Obviously, Mr. Hagel has chosen to totally ignore the very partisan treatment of the president during the U.S. House hearings chaired by Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-California, in which no (as in zero) witnesses were allowed to be called by minority Republican members of the committee.
David Krause, Omaha
No need for Electoral College
Gerald Fitzpatrick’s robust defense of the Electoral College (Jan. 13 Public Pulse) was for the Senate, not the Electoral College. What justification there was for the Electoral College in 1787 no longer exists. Everyone has access to information — and misinformation — on the presidential candidates now. The one federal officer who represents all the people should be chosen directly by all the people.
K. M. Davies, Omaha
President’s love for America
In response to Mary M. Roeser’s Jan. 5 Public Pulse letter (“Trump is a moral failure”): Her words were all about hate. The hate by the Democrats toward our president is borderline insane. Their hate is a disgrace to everything good in this great country.
I suggest love is the better solution.
Donald J. Trump is the greatest president in my lifetime. His love for America is 100% love.
Joe McAvoy, Omaha
Best incentive goals
Last year, Legislative Bill 720, the ImagiNE Act, was defeated after some rural senators objected to the legislation as part of the tax bill. State Sen. Tom Briese stated about the proposal it showed “indifference” to the plight of Nebraska’s farmers and ranchers, who have seen property tax bills more than double in some cases over the past decade because of steep rises in agricultural land values.
Tax incentives began in 1987 when the current incentive program (Advantage Act) was passed in an attempt to keep ConAgra from moving from Omaha. In 2018 the Advantage Act incentive program cost Nebraska taxpayers over $200 million.
Gov. Pete Ricketts is again supporting passage of the bill. It seems like the justification for any new bill transferring taxpayer funds to companies is always that it will create jobs. In Nebraska, the problem isn’t lack of jobs, it’s lack of talent to fill the existing jobs. So how about an incentive bill that would incentivize labor to come to Nebraska?
Something like good schools, low-cost housing, better recreation like biking and running trails and improved parks. While such legislation would still not help farmers (who are much deserving a tax break), it would at least address the purported intent of the legislation instead of being another giveaway to business.
Joseph Slattery, Omaha
A woman of integrity
Police Capt. Kathy Belcastro-Gonzalez is an outstanding leader in our community. She exhibits the strength and power of a woman in her position often attributed to the opposite sex. She is intelligent, caring and a dedicated captain of the Omaha Police Department.
She commands respect at every level of her interactions with the general public. She speaks softly but carries the weight of her position as captain of the southeast precinct with honor, authority and diligence.
She and her husband have raised a warm and loving family while both being in first responder positions during their married life. This speaks volumes to the type of person she is, both on and off duty.
Women must be treated equally in the workplace sans harassment.
Philip R. Lordemann, Ralston
Joe McAvoy, how old are you? Three? If you think Trump is the greatest president of your lifetime he must be the only president of your lifetime. If so, that’s an incredible letter for a three-year-old. Your parents must be very proud. By the way, the only love Trump feels 100% for is for himself.
Gary Tuma and Joe McAvoy must be talking about a different Donald Trump, not this guy, who 1) has spouted over 13,000 documented & fact-checked lies), 2) openly invited foreign interference in our elections, 3) fumbles through a chaotic foreign policy based on saber-rattling and narcissism, 4) was elected by blowing the racist dog-whistle that is heard so clearly by Stormfront, the KKK, the Daily Stormer and all the other neonazis who openly celebrated this hate-monger's election, 5) goes berserk with his uncontrolled tweet-storms, 6) breaks laws right and left (example: emoluments), 7) insults & demonizes anyone who dares to criticize Great Leader, even attacking his own lackeys, 8) shows contempt for the Rule of Law (example: ignore subpoenas), 9) demonstrates no understanding of government; in fact, sabotages it (read about "The Fifth Risk") 10) ignores climate scientists (or his own military, which has issued warnings for years), 11) prefers tariff wars over diplomacy, 12) reverses environmental protections (NatGeo has a list), 13) demeans or betrays our allies, and 14) sees all events only through the lens of self-glorification. Impeachment's too good for him.
(And who knows what the heck David Krause is talking about.)
And yes, the economy is good, the longest continuous (look up "continuous" in the dictionary) period of growth since the Obama recovery from the Bush Recession -no thanks to Trump (his tax cuts for the rich swelled the deficit).
