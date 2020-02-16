Assault on Game and Parks
Every Nebraskan at some point has enjoyed its state park system, from Ponca to Fort Robinson to Indian Cave. Every Nebraska hunter values and appreciates access to the lands we are allowed to hunt, both public and private. Every Nebraska hunter knows our state is low on the list of states with public lands to hunt, and they appreciate the landowners who allow them access through the state’s Open Fields and Waters Program.
What every Nebraskan citizen may not know is that their recreational way of life in the state is under attack. Two Nebraska state senators are using the legislative process to punish, shackle or perhaps even eliminate the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. Their multi-bill onslaught also discriminates against the non-landowner citizenry under the guise of landowner depredation reimbursements and preferential hunting opportunities.
Just one of the many examples: Legislative Bill 829 would require the commission to make payments in lieu of taxes for all lands owned prior to 1977 to the county in which the land is located.
There must be a way that brings people together to solve a mutual problem that does not harm others and supports our beloved parks in a proactive manner. I urge all Nebraskans who value our recreational opportunities to become familiar with this situation and contact your state senator to ensure your voice is heard.
Craig Christiansen, Omaha
Deadly Interstate driving
I just saw a Feb. 2 Public Pulse letter called “Aggressive red-light running” in which the author describes the streets as the wild wild west. I commute each day on Interstate 80 to Council Bluffs, and I refer to it as the Daytona 500.
I never see a police car unless in response to an accident. I am harassed daily for going the speed limit, have been almost run off the road, honked at and flipped off. There is zero enforcement and no prevention efforts.
These folks, especially the pickup trucks, do whatever they please daily.
Cellphones are only one piece to this calamity — following close, speeding, no turn signals are all done continually. Why not put up officers every mile on the side of road so they can oversee and ticket accordingly instead of just reacting to the next accident? I have been almost killed so many times. It’s just an embarrassment for Omaha, but nothing is ever done proactively.
Lindy Ottoson, Omaha
Hiring and employee happiness
This is in response to Henry Cordes’ thorough Feb. 9 article on workplace inclusion, Legislative Bill 627, and the issue of private workplace antidiscrimination laws. It goes without saying that companies discriminate against existing or prospective employees, on whatever basis, at their peril. Good talent is hard to find and keep.
If private employers hire strictly on the basis of merit, and the employed workforce ends up not being diverse as desired, is that something employment law can fix, or is there a root cause that needs addressed? Who would want to work for an employer who does not like you, however stupid the reason, when that employer is forced by law to hire you? Once hired, it may be a miserable experience. Take your expertise to someone who will treat with you with respect.
Sadly, there may still be enough bigotry in the state to warrant the necessary evil of antidiscrimination laws.
Andrew Best, Omaha
Yes, go wash your hands
Thanks to Eileen Kelly (Feb. 13 Pulse) for demanding hot water in all public restrooms to wash germy, gross hands! Ensuring that everyone washes their hands is vital to protecting our collective health, and it is much easier to achieve that goal with warm water. Hot steaming water isn’t required; warm water and soap works fine.
Washing with cold water and soap probably achieves the required goal, and it’s so much easier to get those hands into the sink and washed with warmer water. Now, go wash your hands!
Leslie Allen, Omaha
There’s room to disagree
When did Americans lose the ability to discuss issues? At the very core of our democracy is that we are free to disagree and free to debate. Anything less, and we are the forms of government that we broke from and still fight against today.
Our founding fathers are just that, our founding fathers. They don’t belong to Republicans or Democrats, conservatives or liberals.
The greatest attribute they envisioned was that after the debates, we realize that we are all still Americans. It’s our responsibility to listen to other sides and discuss, not attack.
You’re not stupid if you don’t agree with me, and I’m not stupid if I don’t agree with you.
The United States is stronger when we can disagree and stay united. I think too many of us have forgotten that.
Gery Whalen, Omaha
Ode to the Astro
Reading Erin Grace’s Feb. 10 column about the Chevy Astro brought back memories of 2005:
I needed a way to transport five cats and one gerbil when I moved from Albuquerque to Omaha, and a rented Chevy Astro did the trick. The journey took two days, and there was plenty of room for me to strap in each animal in their own carrier. Every time I turned on the radio, however, the cats started to howl so I made the journey mostly in silence.
Perfect vehicle for the move!
Sara McClure, Omaha
