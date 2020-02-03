Gambling in Nebraska
I agree with Bob Copperstone (“Gambling concerns,” Jan. 16 Public Pulse) that casinos actually cause more economic harm than benefit to those communities in which they are located. However, let’s be realistic: For all intents and purposes the Prairie Flower casino is “in” Nebraska. You don’t have to cross the river; it’s just a short ride up Abbott Drive.
And why is it we so seldom hear the anti-gambling voice in Nebraska working to rid our state of the gambling already firmly established throughout our community?
Nebraska is up to its neck in gambling. Through a state-operated lottery and keno operations, Nebraskans can gamble at will almost any time of the day or night.
We have facilities dedicated to keno. Almost every bar and pub in the greater Omaha area offers keno with games being run every five minutes. These games are broadcast to 240 locations throughout eastern Nebraska. And these keno games can now be monitored on your smartphone.
And if keno isn’t enough, many pubs also have vending machines offering pull-tabs at a variety of prices. Using these machines is not unlike pulling the lever on a one-armed bandit at the casino.
And if keno is not your cup of tea, then Nebraska will entertain your gambling interests through your participation in the state-sanctioned lottery where you can play every hour of every day with no limits.
So yes, we are already up to our eyeballs in gambling in Nebraska. Could it be possible that Nebraska resists casinos because they don’t want the competition?
Michael Wagner, Bellevue
Harr helped Cather cause
I loved reading about the ways many Willa Cather-related sites in Red Cloud are being refurbished (“Cather Foundation launches public campaign to enhance Red Cloud,” Jan. 28 World-Herald). I’d like to offer one addition to this story, however.
There is one unsung hero behind History Nebraska turning these properties over to the Willa Cather Foundation last year, and that is former State Sen. Burke Harr. For a number of years, he put in many hours helping the foundation navigate various hurdles in the Legislature to make that transfer possible. It was really nice to see a public servant like Burke Harr serving his state so well!
Chuck Johanningsmeier, Omaha
Sasse, Fischer failed the nation
Our Sens. Ben Sasse and Deb Fischer did not stand up and do the right thing in the impeachment trial. They voted to not allow new evidence that would shed light on Trump’s actions, evidence that was not available to the House when it framed the articles of impeachment. Instead they cowed to Donald Trump.
We should all be reminded in the next election that Sasse and Fischer did not vote to protect our democracy.
Jim Lowe, Eagle, Neb.
Washington merry-go-round
It appeared that President Trump was elected because he wanted to clean up the swamp and to change the way things were being done in Washington D.C. The Democrats have then done everything in their power to try and see that doesn’t happen. Now we have to listen to almost all of the Democratic candidates say that if they are elected, their goal is to change everything about the Washington, D.C., system as it exists.
Daryl Achenbach, Omaha
GOP’s moral collapse
It is both shocking and saddening to observe the demise of the Republican Party. Once the party of free trade, national security, fealty to the Constitution and rabidly against big national debt and deficits, the Party of Trump is now apparently about unswerving loyalty to Trump and authoritarian, one-party rule. A very troubling time for our democratic republic.
In the impeachment trial — a serious, important process that Sen Ben Sasse (who violated his oath to respect the rules of procedure) actually called a “clown show” — the president’s attorneys actually said that if Trump believes that his re-election is a matter of national security, he can do anything he wants and it would not be impeachable. That sounds very much like Louis XIV or Kim Jong-Un or Idi Amin, not like the president of the United States.
Yet, the GOP seems unable to muster a single vertebrate; like lemmings, they follow what seems to be a corrupt, dishonest man into a moral black hole, threatening the very foundations of our nation.
Diane Wanek, Omaha
Iowa felons and voting rights
As Iowans we take pride, rightfully, in our state’s role in choosing our president. The First in the Nation Caucus state, though, is last in the nation when it comes to voting rights for those who have been formerly incarcerated. Iowa is now the last state in the country that strips voting rights — for life — from anyone who has been convicted of a felony.
Iowa is poised, though, to right this wrong permanently. The governor has endorsed a constitutional amendment, supported by groups like the ACLU, Americans for Prosperity and the NAACP, that would restore an individual’s voting eligibility once they have completed their sentence. Our state senator in Council Bluffs, Dan Dawson, is on the Senate Judiciary Committee — the committee that needs to place its stamp of approval on the amendment for it to move forward.
When I go to caucus tonight, I’ll go with the knowledge that tens of thousands of Iowans don’t have that same basic privilege to participate in our democracy — to fully feel a part of our state and community. These are individuals who have served their sentence; who are no longer incarcerated, are off probation and parole; who are expected to re-enter into society, find jobs, housing and pay taxes; who are deprived of a voice in our politics.
Sen. Dawson, please do your part to help make our state, the First in the Nation, one where all voices can be heard.
Lisa Lima, Council Bluffs
ACLU Rights For All volunteer
Holocaust and genocide studies
If we are going to have a national curriculum focused on Holocaust studies, perhaps we should broaden it to include a more complete account of some of the other major genocides in recent human history: Armenian, Cambodian, Hutu, Rwandan, plus about 40 others as well in modern times. There’s enough material there for a degree in Master of Inhumanities.
Ken Merkel, Omaha
Helicopter crash possibility
In the early 1960s I was serving in the U.S. Army as the medical officer for the 7th Division artillery in South Korea — which was located just a mile or so south of the DMZ. We lost a helicopter that went down (according to the official investigation) when the pilot experienced vertigo (dizziness) caused by the rotating red beacon that was on the craft and then reflecting from an overlying cloud layer.
I wonder if such was the case in the recent disaster in California.
K.C. Bagby, M.D., Blair, Neb.
Leave a lighter footprint
I am writing because I feel an obligation to my children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren to leave a lighter footprint while still here. A carbon fee and dividend are what we need right now.
Our young people are our hope and legacy for the future. They will be our engineers, city planners and artists. They need us to show them how it’s done. And a carbon fee and dividend are how it’s done.
Mary Ann Zebolsky, Omaha
The secret to caucus success
Refering to the explanation of the Iowa caucuses: Voters in the Iowa caucuses gather at a table for the candidate they support. So, the candidate whose table has the best cookies will win!
John Williamson, Bellevue
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.