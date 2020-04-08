Frakes’ many challenges
This letter is in response to Sherry Frost (April 4 Pulse). Please do not criticize Director Scott Frakes until you have walked a mile in his shoes. I worked in the jail and prison business for 38 years of my life. There are several facts that must be considered when looking at this complicated issue.
I have never met Scott Frakes, but I have read many articles that have appeared in the Omaha World-Herald, heard reports on television, etc. It is expected that the director must do as the governor tells him to do. He must please the Nebraska Legislature, the ACLU, the state ombudsman, the press, several law enforcement agencies and his own staff. Administrative and line staff deal with staff shortages as well as the public. Trying to please many or all of these is an impossible task.
Many of the inmates in the prison system are much different from inmates I worked with. Many of them have no fear of anything or anyone.
If someone is released early, be it furlough or parole etc. and they re-offend, law enforcement and the public are outraged. The director does not have the authority to arbitrarily release people from prison. State senators should be working on sentencing restructuring laws and other mandatory alternative programs. The state Pardons Board could and should be hearing more cases. The state Parole Board, I believe, is fulfilling its role but may be limited in some ways due to current sentencing restrictions.
It takes all of the agencies working together to solve this problem, but it appears that most of the agencies believe that they have to protect their own little kingdom.
Roger Anderson, Kearney, Neb.
Testing is key need
Testing for COVID-19 is not like any other medical testing we are used to getting. Its primary purpose is not to diagnose a person so appropriate treatment can designed. There is no treatment. Testing’s purpose is to identify those who are contagious so they can be isolated and not infect others. And it is undisputed that many who are contagious do not and may never display any symptoms. After experiences like those in multiple care facilities and our courthouse, there can’t be any doubt that these asymptomatic people are unintentionally and stealthily a primary source of spreading the virus.
So, our governor’s excuse for Nebraska being almost last in the nation in testing (43rd out of 50) — which is that we don’t have as many confirmed cases as other states — is literally nonsense. It makes no sense and clearly misses the entire point of testing. Similarly, his comments accepting the fact that we may not have widespread testing for months, which would be after the virus has run its course, is further proof of his misunderstanding of why widespread testing is needed and needed now.
What all of our state’s leaders and Congress should be asked by reporters and everyone they represent is why widespread testing has not been available and apparently won’t be for some time. I don’t know how they would answer those questions, but to me the obvious reason is that Trump sabotaged it by refusing to use the easily available tests that every other country used that enabled them to test earlier and in far greater numbers than the U.S. did.
James Regan, Omaha
Nebraska plants can help
President Donald Trump has correctly used special powers under the Defense Production Act to require a private business to produce expensive medical ventilators needed to save the lives of many from COVID-19. Nonetheless, the incidence of the coronavirus continues to increase. We have closed our bars and restaurants. Many people are working from home. Something is not working as we would hope.
Health care providers are dying. I don’t know if they and the public are provided with all the decontamination products they need. I do not know if the corn alcohol producers have been asked to provide any of the 15 billion gallons of alcohol they can produce annually to protect our citizens. Alcohol plants are ceasing production because of a lack of demand for their product.
The president should use his special powers to demand that corn alcohol producers provide enough of their product to be certain that all of our citizens can have maximum protection. This is the only way that COVID-19 will be brought under control until we have developed a proper vaccine. The alcohol will need to be denatured, which may require additional action by the president.
There are many intelligent and competent individuals in the corn alcohol industry who stand ready to help our elected officials and health care providers. Their expertise should be utilized during this pandemic. At Columbus, Neb., Archer Daniels Midland produces 400 million gallons of alcohol annually, and I cannot buy an alcohol-based product in Columbus to use in my home
Loran Schmit, Bellwood, Neb.
Time for some smart swapping
Due to current shortages and hoarding of certain food stuffs and cleansing supplies, I would like to swap a can of genuine Alaskan jellied moose nose, two cans of rare turtle soup and a pound of pickled chickens’ feet for a bottle of Lysol spray and a four pack of Clorox disinfectant wipes --— am willing to negotiate.
I also need, urgently, a 12 pack of toilet paper (any brand) in exchange for a right-handed antique toilet plunger with an extra-long handle in good condition (rumor has it they are in short supply).
Call me in Ogallala to discuss possible terms. DESPERATE!
Ron Holscher, Ogallala, Neb.
