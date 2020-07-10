Let’s focus on rehabilitation
This is not the time to be building more prisons (June 26 reporting, World-Herald). In the light of all that is happening and that black and brown people are incarcerated at a higher rate than white people, social services and mental health possibilities need to be considered for addressing deviant behavior and crime and given more funding. Rehabilitation resources need to outweigh punitive situations.
Claudette Schiratti, RSM, Omaha
CARES funds and renters
A possible approach for distributing the CARES money for delinquent rent might be to negotiate with the landlords for concessions in the balances due that could stretch the funds to cover more renters and more time.
It is likely the landlords have multiple renters that qualify for assistance, and expediting the process could offset any concessions they allowed, as it would impact their cash flow quicker.
A lengthy application process for the renter will only cost the landlords more money, which will ultimately cost the renter more eventually.
A.R. Gentry, Omaha
Papio Trail mowing raises concern
About 75% of the foods we eat are insect pollinated, including many of our favorite garden crops, such as tomatoes, strawberries, squash and fruit trees. Pollination is also critical for ecosystems to function by growing fruits and viable seeds in order to help wild plants reproduce. Pollinators are in significant decline globally and locally, and habitat loss is one primary reason.
The wildflowers and grasses along the Papio Creek Trail provided important pollen and nectar sources, and nesting and cover for bees, butterflies, moths and other pollinators. Nebraska Game and Parks Commission has 18 pollinator species listed as “at risk.” The mowed vegetation along the Papio Trail likely provided habitat for some of these species, especially the milkweed, which is necessary for the monarch butterfly. Mowing of the vegetation in the middle of the growing season likely killed and displaced many pollinators, birds and small mammals.
Kathryn Burns, Omaha
Scripture, pandemic, helping others
I enjoy the “From the Pulpit” feature on Saturdays. I felt that the Rev. Bob Wynn’s message needed a bit of perspective (I did go to read John Wesley’s full story on the trip).
It is a fair statement that, as a Christian, one should not look upon this pandemic as a storm to be feared, and huddle inside, worried that he/she/they might become sick. We are charged with one more thing, which is woefully left out of the reverend’s statement. While we defer our lives to God and his truth for us is timeless, we must also care enough for our neighbor’s well-being. For some, that may mean going to the local shops and buying something someone else may need. For others, it’s opening a “free little pantry,” allowing people who are hurting financially to feed themselves without begging for something.
Listening to the professionals probably did save lives and will continue to save lives if people continue to pay attention. We are only now, after three-plus months, hearing, “Care enough about your neighbor/family member/friend to social distance and wear a mask.”
Our community understanding of that which we cannot control is growing. If one is able, they can look at this pandemic as a timeless lesson — listen to the strictest instructions first. They are not likely to be lies, but good advice in light of what the professionals know. Then, as we each learn, follow the good advice to admit our frailty and be thankful for our blessings, and care to help our neighbor make it through.
Karen L. Overturf, Lincoln
Judge them by their deeds
I just marvel at how upset some people get over President Trump’s stupid remarks. Yes, he does say some dumb things from time to time. Yet, I think nearly all of us say things of stupidity over time. Like: You didn’t build that … someone else made that happen. However, I think one of the wisest admonitions ever uttered came from Jesus. He told the crowds, “By their deeds Yea shall know them.”
Dale Kaisershot, Omaha
Val Peter’s life of service
Some people come into our lives,
leave footprints on our hearts,
and we are never, ever the same.
Jack and Shirley Stark, Omaha
Act of kindness
I want the gentleman, who was keeping social distance from me and yet still noticed my dilemma, to know how grateful I am for his act of kindness. As I was attempting to pay for my groceries at the Hy-Vee on 8809 W. Center Road, my credit card would not allow me to pay for my groceries. After three attempts I made, this gentleman stepped up, put his credit card in and paid for the $50-plus bill. (No small amount.)
I regret not having the presence of mind to at least offer him the bag of groceries. I hope that he will see this message, as I want him to know how grateful I am for his act of generosity and that I will say a prayer for him every time I think of him. His kindness has encouraged me to make a donation to someone else in need.
Sister Monica Marie Reichmuth, Omaha
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.