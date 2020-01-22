Trade wars and farmers
The livestock and grain producers of America have been funding programs to enhance the export of grain and meat products since the 1960s. During the last 50 years, our government has placed embargoes more than once, then started a trade war, with predictable consequences to the farmers. Our government sets parameters such as having to ship in only certain vessels regardless of the costs. The percent of family income spent for food is far less in our country than in many other countries.
We have the safest, most abundant food supply in the history of mankind. So, if Randall Langan wants to criticize American farmers (“Socialist payments to farmers,” Jan. 18 Public Pulse), don’t do it with your mouth full.
Dan Hoffman, Omaha
Questionable FEMA decision
The World-Herald on Jan. 11 and Jan. 13 had articles about extensive flood damage in rural Nebraska that FEMA is not likely to help with. Not only is this discouraging for the unfortunate people who have long been paying taxes and perhaps deserve assistance, it is also discouraging because FEMA is known to offer assistance in situations where it makes absolutely no sense.
Here in Columbus, for example, the city’s Quail Run Golf Course, which lies in a “floodway,” suffered over $2 million of flood damage last spring. Despite the fact that the municipal course posts an average operating loss of more than $260,000 per year going back as far as records are available, FEMA has agreed to pick up three-fourths of the course’s flood-damage repair bill, or $1.5 million.
Ironically, the 95% of local taxpayers who do not play muni-golf will be forced to pay the remaining $500,000 solely for the “privilege” of preserving their share of the $260,000 annual losses. Amazing!
John Curry, Columbus, Neb.
College majors, job opportunities
World-Herald staff writer Rick Ruggles has written an excellent article (Jan. 19) relating to a recent college graduate and the woes of finding a job in her chosen field of art history. Ruggles has incorporated 2001-17 college graduation numbers in selected areas. Engineering, business, and computer/information services have seen significant increases in graduation numbers. Liberal arts, English literature and philosophy graduation numbers have decreased or leveled off. These trends mirror the needs of the business world and should be heeded by college students.
Opting for a degree in an area with limited opportunity could lead to frustration in landing a great job. Aspiring students that desire a good job after graduation should take several minutes and read Ruggles’ article. It would be time well spent.
Dean Podoll, La Vista
Protecting the students
I see where the bill to allow teachers to intervene physically against violent and disruptive students has stalled in the Legislature. Given the articles written in the Omaha World-Herald and the continual new stories of teacher sexual assaults on students, I think we are more in need of a bill to protect kids from their teachers.
Beth Norris, Papillion
GOP senators and oaths
The definition of an oath, from Merriam Webster, is “a solemn usually formal calling upon God to witness to the truth of what one says or to witness that one sincerely intends to do what one says.”
Many Republican senators have already said they won’t be impartial but have taken an oath to be impartial. As former Republican National Committee chair Michael Steele said, if you take the oath you should abide by it.
Sens. Mitch McConnell and Lindsey Graham and others have said they will not be impartial. You can’t pledge to be impartial and then say you won’t be impartial. In 1999, Graham said during the Clinton impeachment that to have a fair trial we need documents and witnesses. Why has Graham changed his mind now?
More evidence is coming out that Marie Yovanovich was railroaded out of being U.S. ambassador to Ukraine. Lies were told about her. She wouldn’t go along with Trump’s conspiracy theories, so she had to go.
Bob Clark, Audubon, Iowa
Trump critics have weak claims
I’ve written to the Public Pulse before to refute the statements that Donald Trump should be removed from office, explaining that there is no proof that he has done anything criminal. There is no basis for the articles of impeachment that Nancy Pelosi has sent over to the Senate.
My statement to these leftists in the Pulse is that the president has done nothing wrong and if he has, please prove it. Now we have another leftist, Ben Salazar, accusing Trump of something that should be pursued by the Justice Department (Jan. 3 Pulse). He wrote three lengthy paragraphs saying that Trump should face charges by the Justice Department, but like Herb Vermaas and multiple other Pulse contributors of the anti-Trump movement and the crazy Democrats in Congress, he has no specifics as to what the charges might be.
Would somebody on that side of the argument please name the laws that Donald Trump has violated? Give it a go.
Del Ostergaard, La Vista
Sasse and impeachment
A deft accomplishment of hypocrisy and irony was achieved in one short statement by Sen. Ben Sasse on Vladimir Putin’s efforts to hang on to power by changing Russia’s constitution (“Russian shake-up may be part of Putin plan to keep power past ’24,” Jan. 16 World-Herald).
“A story as old as time: Russian puppet master seeks new puppets,” Sasse is quoted in the article. While a day earlier Sasse declined an interview request by The World-Herald on the upcoming impeachment trial, his spokesman said the senator “sides with McConnell when it comes to crafting a resolution laying out rules for the trial.”
McConnell has stated publicly he will be in lockstep with the White House defense.
So, yeah, Sen. Sasse, tell us all about puppets. I still hope you will find the moral/ethical courage to do right by Nebraskans and our country: vote to allow witnesses to testify and the press to report on the proceedings. Anything less is a failure of leadership.
Kathleen Jamrozy, Omaha
The little orchestra that could
The Kanesville Symphony Orchestra is settling into its new home at the Hoff Family Arts and Culture Center. What started as a three-person ensemble has turned into a 25-plus-member orchestra that welcomes players of all instruments, ages and experience levels.
Samantha Kruse, Council Bluffs
