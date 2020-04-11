False attack on president
James Regan’s April 8 Pulse letter ends with the following in explaining test shortages: “to me the obvious reason is that Trump sabotaged it by refusing to use the easily available tests that every other country used that enabled them to test earlier and in far greater numbers than the U.S. did.”
In several updates by the presidential task force, both Dr. Birx and Dr. Fauci explained the inaccuracy, false positives/negatives and general incorrect results as reasons for not using those countries’ tests. President Trump was simply stating what the doctors briefed him on.
I would also like to tell Mr. Regan the above-mentioned doctors are generally seen as the top in the world in their respective fields.
John C. Thomason, Creighton, Neb.
Don’t go the way of Wisconsin
It happened in Wisconsin and it could happen here. Wisconsin, my home state, has just exercised the most horrific voter suppression imaginable. In case Nebraskans haven’t read or heard about what went down, I summarize briefly.
Wisconsin has long had scheduled a primary for April 7. In light of the coronavirus, the governor attempted to push the date forward. The effort failed, first by a judge’s decision, then by the Wisconsin Supreme Court and finally by the U.S. Supreme Court in a 5-4 decision. There are lots of detail and mysterious decision-making that went into the excuses proffered. In addition, in 2011, gerrymandering and new election rules took voting rights away from 200,000 Wisconsin minority residents, and there is a proposal to take voting rights from 240,000 more in 2020. This is unconscionable.
Well, folks, unfortunately, the Wisconsin sham could become the new normal throughout the nation when we get to voting in November. This could be a test case upon which others could build, because each state has its own election policies. Our right to free and fair elections is a constitutional right guaranteed by the 26th Amendment to our Constitution. Protect this right or you may lose it.
I’m writing to encourage Nebraskans to write Gov. Ricketts urging him to keep Nebraska voting open to all feasible methods and to congratulate him on what he has already done. We don’t want to go the way of Wisconsin!
Bryan Hankins, Papillion
Absentee ballots are bad, eh
My absentee ballot arrived in today’s mail. I was surprised the envelope lacked a warning label saying “President Trump does not want you to use this.”
Charles Keene, Bellevue
Democrats and dictators
I read Mary Roeser’s letter (March 26) with utter amazement. I could not believe her false and unsubstantiated statements. The most outlandish was that President Trump had lied 17,000-plus times. As of Mary’s writing, President Trump had been in office for 1,162 days. How did Mary arrive at such a figure?
As far as the president cozying up to dictators, did she forget that President Barack Obama on May 26, 2012, told Russian President Dmitry Medvedev that this was his last election and to tell Vladimir Putin that he would have more flexibility after the election? The coziest of all presidents to dictators was Franklin Delano Roosevelt, who at the Yalta conference called Joe Stalin a Christian gentleman and gave him everything he wanted, including Poland, Hungary, Romania, Bulgaria, Albania and Czechoslovakia, creating the Iron Curtain and also dividing Germany and Korea, leading ultimately to the creation of East Germany and North Korea. All of the Yalta agreements were signed by FDR on the basis of executive privilege.
Mary then goes into the overworked list of insulting adjectives describing President Trump, ending her rant by calling David Clements stupid with the fancy word “vacuous.” The one clear thing is that Mary hates President Donald Trump.
Gerald R. Fitzpatrick, Omaha
Food for thought
I feel it would be most beneficial to be a critical thinker looking at the layers of the farm bill. It may carry the label “anti-hunger,” but some of the subsidies within the farm bill can arguably be opposite. The farm bill seems to be supporting powerful interests. I’ll just highlight what I think are inefficient forms of food production that we the people are paying for.
In IOP Science for August 2013, it showed how many calories of food are produced for every 100 calories of feed input given to the following categories: milk, eggs, chicken, pork and beef. To quickly better understand what I’m about to point out, let’s just say you send me $100 and I send you $12 back. Is that a good investment of your money?
For every 100 calories of feed input given to the following animals, notice how many calories they give back as food.
Dairy gives back 40. Eggs give 22. Chicken gives 12. Pork gives 10. Beef gives three.
I would like to believe that, if I learned my chosen livelihood was inefficient, I would be courageous enough to transition into practicing sustainable solutions and end exploiting sentient beings.
However, as Upton Sinclair said, “It is difficult to get a man to understand something when his salary depends on his not understanding it.”
More information is here:
Robert Rieck, Lincoln
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.