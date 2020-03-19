Huge fallout from testing failure
If we had universal COVID-19 testing, we could quarantine only those people who carry the illness, and it would not be necessary to close down businesses, schools, etc. The damage to the economy caused by these closures could be mitigated.
The severe economic downturn we are experiencing is largely the fault of inadequate testing which forces us to act as if we all are infected.
Andrew R. White, Kearney, Neb.
Second Amendment history
There is a problem with Bill Epps’ advocacy (March 16 Pulse) of an “insurrectionist theory” of the Second Amendment, and it’s this: The Founders didn’t believe in it. Had they believed that internal armed uprisings against the government were legal, then Congress would not have authorized President Washington to put down the Whiskey Rebellion of 1794. This armed insurgency was essentially a protest against federal excise taxes on liquor. Congress authorized the use of militia forces using the Militia Act of 1792, which stated that one of the purposes of the militia was to “suppress insurrections.” That would be odd language to use if the First and Second Congresses believed that insurrection was a right of the citizenry.
Instead, the Second Amendment, in context, had much more to do with the ongoing argument between Federalists and Anti-Federalists about the arming and control of state militias. One can search in vain in either the Federalist Papers or the Anti-Federalist Papers for advocacy of the right of disorganized bands of citizens to take up arms against the nation. The reason the term “well-regulated militia” appears in the amendment relates to just that reason — it had to do with organized militias.
We can and should argue about the meaning of the Constitution and all its amendments. But if we are to do so, it would be helpful to understand some historical context before we make the documents mean whatever we wish them to mean.
James A. Harrold, Plattsmouth
CWS ticket options
Please ask the College World Series season ticket holders to visit this webpage prior to March 27:
Two options are available:
1. Refund.
2. Deposit for a credit to the 20201 CWS.
Thomas G. Leuschen, Omaha
Pro-lifers do care
It bothers me to read Peter Wright’s March 12 Pulse letter, “Pro-life hypocrisy.” There are 20 health centers to every one abortion clinic in the United States. In Omaha, Essential Pregnancy Services, Mater Filius and Bethlehem House help — yes, help — mothers and babies during pregnancy and after birth.
As an example, Bethlehem House is serving 80 mothers and 200 children with their campus housing and aftercare community programs. Women, on average, remain involved in coaching and classes for three years at zero cost. They are helping mothers with classes and job training skills.
Essential Pregnancy Services also helps mothers and babies after birth at no cost. What about Catholic Charities? It also provides help to families in need.
Many people are concerned, so they support, volunteer and donate to these service agencies. Pro-lifers have a heart of gold for helping to solve problems. They are not hypocritical.
Angie Wingert, Omaha
Trump is the leader we need
Regardless of the media, there is no way I want a career politician such as Biden or Sanders in charge of this virus. Trump is the only person who can lead us through this and make us stronger. In my opinion the media is treasonous and against our success. I, for one, will do my part but in no way would I trust a liberal Democrat to solve any problem.
Jeanne Fuhs, Omaha
What we’ve learned
Political observation: I feel the American public has learned in the past two weeks that even a dedicated B.S. artist cannot B.S. a virus. Science is science!
Gary Lee Golden, Omaha
Judging Trump
I am replying to David Clements’ Public Pulse write-up in the Sunday, March 15 paper. I don’t appreciate being told that I have an underdeveloped mind incapable of informed judgment and that I am vacuous (stupid) just because I don’t approve of Donald Trump, and I will refrain from ad hominem attacks as you say.
I prefer to say that my judgment of Trump is a result of common sense of the facts I see playing out in front of me daily. My morality dictates that judgment also.
Kay Thompson, Omaha
Environmental Trust
The World-Herald’s Feb. 20 editorial about the Nebraska Environmental Trust accurately described the work done by the trust over the years in financially supporting conservation projects through its grants and the system used to rate grant applications. That system was dealt a blow recently when the trust board opted to zero out five higher-ranking applications and instead direct an additional $1.7 million toward the installation of ethanol blender pumps. I use the term”additional” since the original recommendation of the grants committee included approximately $1.3 million for such use. Considering that it was the lowest-ranked application to be recommended for a grant, the original amount seems very generous. The ultimate recommendation of the trust board was to give a total of $3 million, exactly, to this ethanol use instead of $1.3 million and give zero to five higher-ranked projects where the grants committee recommended a total of approximately $1.85 million.
The $3 million grant recommended for this ethanol use is one of the largest single grants ever provided by the Environmental Trust. Furthermore, whereas the trust board has on occasion voted to reduce amounts recommended by the grants committee for certain applications, they have never zeroed out grant recommendations before. This is a bad precedent that trivializes the hard work done in reviewing grant applications.
A public hearing will be held on these funding recommendations on April 2 at the trust board meeting in Lincoln. Those interested in doing so can attend that meeting in person to testify; letters can be written to the trust board as well.
Marjorie Kennedy, Malcolm, Neb.
Good news at grocery store
Yesterday at a grocery store in South Omaha where you rent a grocery cart for a quarter, as I was returning mine to retrieve my quarter, a fellow I had never seen before offered me a quarter for my cart. He had a sanitizer wipe in his hand and told me he had sanitized the quarter he was giving me.
I thanked him and told him to have a great day! That is one of nicest things a person can do during this dreadful period of COVID-19. This fellow could have put his quarter in the cart without sanitizing it, gone about his business and not worried about the next person. No, not him. He was actually worried/concerned about his fellow man, woman or child.
I think we all can learn something from this kind man and his act. He cared for others, not just himself! Thank You, my dear friend, whoever you are! You unknowingly taught us all a great lesson in citizenship — taking care of each other! May God bless you!
Joseph D. Krajicek, Bellevue
