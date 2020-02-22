Save our common environment
In Australia, huge fires grew bigger than local agencies could control, so outside resources, like the military, were called in to aid survival. In the Midwest, flooding broke many records, which made outside volunteer help, including the National Guard, necessary to save people and livestock.
In the Midwest, a whole town was cut off from the outside by floodwaters. In Australia, whole towns were surrounded by fire, forcing the need for military rescue whether by air or by water.
In Australia, firefighters, thousands of homes and infrastructure were lost to the many fires. In the Midwest, the bomb cyclone and heavy precipitation took lives and livestock and damaged infrastructure. Nancy Gaarder wrote in the Jan. 15 World-Herald that a report from the National Centers for Environmental Information put the cost of Nebraska weather damage at $3.4 billion. This does not include losses to the private sector.
In both places, extensive change in atmosphere conditions due to burning fossil fuels and adding carbon to the air made the flooding and burning far more severe and damaging. We need to put solutions in place soon.
One helpful step would be to tell our congressional delegation from Iowa and Nebraska to enact HR 763, the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act. This will encourage all of us to find new ways to provide energy and also discourage burning more fossil fuels.
Steven Hultman, Crescent, Iowa
Koch connections are troubling
The University of Nebraska and Creighton University have recently received substantial grants of money from a group called the Koch Foundation. The Koch Foundation has been the source of generous donations to many universities for scholarships and research and other worthy causes over the years.
The majority of the Koch brothers’ money has been derived from the extraction, refinement, pipeline transmission and storage of fossil fuels, mostly oil and gas. Koch Industries’ carbon footprint accounts for over 300 million metric tons of greenhouse gases per year, which equates to almost 10% of the national output. They have operated as the leading facilitators of climate science denial by funding fabricated research and spreading disinformation from think tanks that they have established.
They have dumped over $500 million into elections of their handpicked politicians to continue this deception.
Koch Industries has also been found guilty of criminal charges and paid fines from numerous environmental and OSHA violations, including the highest fine in the history of EPA from over 350 oil and gas spills over a five-year period that has totaled over 300 million gallons. Koch Industries has been caught stealing over $230 million of oil from vulnerable and trusting Native American tribes in Texas, Oklahoma and Arizona and also from the federal government.
None of this background information on Koch Industries should be news to anybody, including our state’s universities, because their story is well documented. Maybe next time these proud institutions will think twice or even three times about affiliating themselves with such a company, and of accepting money that is stained from their oil spills and polluted from the soot of their carbon emissions.
Patrick H. Poepsel, Omaha
Terrible consequences
I spent the previous eight and a half years as a garbage truck driver in the city of Omaha. At 6:58 a.m. on Aug. 22, 2019, I was out of my truck to empty the cans for a resident in Ohio Street at 40th Street when a motorist driving a black SUV was obviously too impatient and believed they were too important to wait a minute or two for me to do my job.
At the posted speed, the motorist drove up over the sidewalk, hit me and kept going.
Over five months later, and I am not getting any better. I am, in fact, getting worse and will need shoulder surgery probably at my own expense, as my former employer has said they will not allow workers compensation to be used.
Nightmares from that event continue to haunt me. I can no longer use my right arm as I normally had.
Riding a bike, golfing, bowling and even holding a book to read are no longer possibilities. If a phone call is more than a minute, I must set the phone down and use the speakerphone. My ability to just work is limited.
I am, of course, alive. A middle school student who may have been walking to school at that moment might not have lived.
For whoever hit me: Would you be understanding if the roles were reversed?
Rob Butler, Omaha
Our misleading president
To all the people who support Trump I say fine, if you want to factually argue policies. But if you want to be totally honest, you have to admit that he is not. He is playing the American public as rubes. He is lining his pockets extremely well with his presidency.
He is fighting tooth and nail in court to keep the Treasury Department from releasing his tax returns. Yet, they just gave the Senate Hunter Biden’s tax returns without a whimper. The old axiom about corruption and illegal acts is to “follow the money.” So what is Trump hiding in those returns?
In summation:
Trump is a genius, but you can’t see his grades.
Trump is healthy, but you can’t see his medical reports.
Trump is rich, but you can’t see his tax returns.
Trump is honest, but you can’t see the documents.
Trump is innocent, but you can’t subpoena the witnesses.
Greg Bowzer, Omaha
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.