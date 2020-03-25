Educators get the job done
As a retired teacher, I want to send a big “Thank You” to our teachers and school administrators who, with virtually no notice, have seamlessly migrated to online learning. My grandchildren are continuing their studies through Google Classroom and other online tools that I could not have even imagined when I first started teaching.
These innovative tools are changing the education landscape, and we are so blessed to have educators who are willing to use these tools and go above and beyond for our kids.
Julie Matya, Bellevue
Our economy is in danger
I don’t often agree with President Trump, but his latest statements regarding coronavirus are spot on. With the extreme measures being taken to keep people safe, I just saw an estimate that said that we should see 1 million job losses by the end of March due to those measures.
As I write this, there are just 41,000 confirmed cases of the virus in the U.S. Of those people, almost 500 have died, a little more than 1.2%. I don’t want to see anyone die from this outbreak any more than anyone else does, but living has its risks. Just ask those that have come down with or died from the flu during this latest flu season.
The world has essentially wrecked itself by taking extreme measures to contain the virus. Economies will take months, maybe years, to recover. What about those that lost their jobs? Will their health suffer from lack of proper medical care provided by their old jobs, depression related to the job loss, or lack of quality food because they can’t afford to buy any?
Right now I’d have to say that Mr. Trump is correct: The “cure” is worse than the problem. Let’s get back to living as normally as possible, people. Yes, take precautions, but most of those measures are common sense and are things that we should have been doing anyway, like washing hands frequently or staying home when ill.
John Glazeski, Omaha
Salaries and Nebraska priorities
I recommend that The World-Herald get off its fainting couch and ask itself: Would Nebraskans rather the state spend $250,000 per year on leadership of a state prison system that is in serious trouble and a direct threat to their physical safety, or on a vice chancellor for diversity and inclusion at the University of Nebraska?
Your editorial staff gets the vapors when the former happens, but not a peep from the paper when the latter became reality last year.
Your priorities are clear, and they are very different from this Nebraskan’s.
Laura Ilcisin, Omaha
A nation unprepared
I am ashamed, embarrassed and angered about how Americans, myself included, have confronted the COVID 19. How did we get stuck in this situation?
For decades, experts warned a pandemic disease could cost thousands of lives and the U.S. economy could be severely damaged. So where was the preparation and planning to confront such pandemic? Did the NSA and CIA and the Pentagon fall asleep?
Now, there are news stories saying there is not only a lack of testing kits but a lack of many testing materials. How did this happen? With testing, you can track the disease, know where it is going and how to treat for it. Where was the investing for such testing?
There are those who will focus on the loss of life, but tens of millions of Americans have lost their liberties and are experiencing it now. In this lost of liberty, people will lose their health to domestic violence, child abuse, alcoholism and obesity, which will increase because of restrictions, quarantines and lockdowns.
The lost of liberty is severe. The sacred religious ceremonies of funerals and weddings has been restricted to just 10 people. If these ceremonies are of sacred worth, where was our defense and investment against a pandemic which resulted in restricting such cermonies?
There is much to be embarrassed about. However, if anyone is left in loving liberty, persistence is needed in figuring out how we got ourselves in this situation and to ensure it never happens again.
Andrew L. Sullivan, Omaha
They’re invaluable
Where would we be without our truck drivers? The lifeblood of America.
Fred Weeks, Omaha
