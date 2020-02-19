Educate against sex abuse
I wholeheartedly applaud The World-Herald’s stance on taking strong action against sexual abuse of our children and would add that part of that action should be on giving our kids the tools to help them avoid sexual abuse and bring these scumbags who perpetuate this violence against our children to justice.
Years ago, I came across Erin’s Law, created by a young Illinois woman named Erin Merryn who, like myself, is a survivor of sexual abuse. She has made an effort to get this law passed in every state, and as of this writing has succeeded in getting 35 states, including Colorado and Missouri, to pass the law.
Erin’s law requires school districts to teach age-appropriate information to students in grades K-12 on what sexual abuse is and how kids can not only protect themselves but go to authorities with the information. Training and education for teachers and administrators are part of the effort, and the results across the country have been outstanding.
Federal funding is available to states who utilize Erin’s Law, so there really is no good excuse as to why this isn’t being taught in our school systems here in Nebraska.
Michael Carnes, Wayne, Neb.
Omaha traffic enforcement
Let me respond to Lindy Ottoson’s Feb. 16 Public Pulse letter, “Deadly Interstate driving.” Is the interstate driving in Omaha bad? Oh yeah! It has been since I joined the Omaha Police Department in 1978 and retired in 2003. But it is not from lack of enforcement.
I was running radar on I-480 at Martha Street. Cruisers were lined up, and in minutes they all had traffic stops. Then a car clocked at 95 mph driving down the left shoulder of I-480 appears; no officers available, as they all had slower speeds stopped. Then a few minutes later, a 91 mph but again, all officers had a stop. Imagine how those stopped drivers felt when those high speeds blew past them with the officer writing a ticket for 12 or 15 over. Night can be more dangerous. I could go on and on.
Population density matters in law enforcement. Omaha Police has only so many officers, and many stops on the interstate can take officers off the street for an hour or more for serious traffic and criminal violations.
The state maintains the Omaha interstate system, so the governor could help by dedicating a unit of State Patrol troopers for the Omaha interstate system by moving some of the current troopers onto it, at least for the time being. Let Omaha handle the calls on Omaha streets; they are bad enough. It is the nature of the beast.
Mike Hermsen, Omaha
Yes to casinos in Nebraska
Has Tom Osborne forgotten the hard lessons of Prohibition? People are going to do what they want to do regardless of consequences. Each person has to weigh the consequences of any activity and deal with the aftermath of their choice. Citizens should not be prohibited from enjoying life to its fullest unless the activity deprives another citizen of their life or liberty.
States allowing legalized gaming and book reap the tax benefits from such activity. The casinos in Iowa, for instance, contribute millions to the tax revenues of the various government entities.
Nebraskans in large numbers go across the river and contribute substantially to that tax revenue while our Legislature stumbles all over itself trying to ease the tax burden placed upon the citizens of this state. Taxes are theft unless you voluntarily pay them. Wheel tax? Restaurant tax, ad nauseam. Give me a break.
Greg Weldon, Papillion
Presidential Medal of Freedom
I always try to err on the side of seeing light and good in everyone. I believe we are evolving toward a beloved community. I have never been willing to give up being a prisoner of hope.
When I saw the news of the presentation of the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Rush Limbaugh my heart sank, a sick feeling rose in my stomach and I felt a hole in my soul. In that moment, the administration of our country went from tolerating, ignoring, verbally condoning the worst of who we have been and are, to aligning us with belligerence, racism, bigotry, xenophobia and misogyny; not only aligning us with these things, but honoring, lifting up and setting on a pedestal the kind of vitriol and injustice put forth by the worst of what our message should be.
This honor was developed to honor and lift up those who exemplify meritorious contributions to the security or national interests of the United States, world peace or cultural or other significant public or private endeavors. This most recent presentation is the antithesis to the intent of this high civilian honor.
I hope you join me in praying for our administration, our government, and our country and resist the continued injustice and divisive nature permeating our land.
Rev. Kent H. Little, Omaha
lead clergy, First United Methodist Church
A needed tax switch
The Legislature is about to consider “tax relief.” The opportunity exists because there seems to be a little slack in the budget and therefore tax income can be reduced proportionally. The approach seems to be to rejigger real property tax rules to suit. I suggest a different approach: Real property tax should be eliminated, and the burden taken up by income tax.
Real property tax was a good idea when such property was obvious and well recorded. Income was not so well recorded. Now, thanks to computers and records such as W2s and 1099 forms, income is recorded and generally available to tax authorities.
Real property tax is inherently unfair since it strikes only one type of commodity. Its cost inhibits buying one’s residence and unfairly targets property used to create income. The tax is also subject to continuous controversy. The evaluation of property is an ongoing problem. We have to have a special group of people, the appraisers, to adjust the controversy.
Income tax is fairer. It is paid by almost all people who have income. It is also easy to adjust as needed. An increase would be needed if real property tax is eliminated, but the amount can be adjusted so that the total tax burden per person is unchanged, that is, so the state budget is covered. Hopefully, people thinking of coming to Nebraska would look at their total tax burden. With an income tax, if one’s income is reduced because, say, he loses his job, his tax is also reduced.
David Purdy, Omaha
Make this decision carefully
In the aftermath of the Civil War, Ulysses S. Grant said: “If we are to have another contest in the near future of our national existence, I predict that the dividing line will not be Mason and Dixon’s, but between patriotism and intelligence on the one side and superstition, ambition and ignorance on the other.” Prophetic?
In the aftermath of the impeachment trial, which lacking the testimony of witnesses was not a legitimate trial, many Americans are dismayed. As we face the upcoming months of campaign rhetoric in an increasingly contentious atmosphere, let us embrace love of country and clear thinking rather than blind allegiance to power. Look to our history as a democracy to understand the importance of wisdom, integrity, courage and compassion to effective leadership. Beware of mob mentality and think very carefully before deciding who is worthy of your precious vote.
Kate Bradley, Omaha
