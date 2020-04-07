Early prison releases
As the executive director of ReConnect Inc., an organization that serves incarcerated and formerly incarcerated men and women, and as a formerly incarcerated person, I understand and support prison reform efforts that will lead to reducing our overcrowded prisons in Nebraska. I also understand the impact this pandemic has had on families, especially low-income families, and I do not think now is the time to mix reform efforts with the call to reduce the spread of the virus in prison by releasing men and women without having a plan in place to ensure their success so we are not reducing prison populations only to increase overcrowding in our local jails.
Studies show many incarcerated men and women lacked stable housing prior to incarceration or lived in unhealthy environments which contributed to their incarceration. Without a plan in place to send those who would be released into stable supportive housing, the state would be setting them up to fail. Many families with whom the individual would live are struggling themselves due to layoffs and reduced hours.
Recidivism is high in “normal times” — imagine what it will be for the newly released under conditions in which many reentry agencies are temporarily closed, employers are not hiring and public transportation is limited.
We need to think this through: Are we really solving their problems by advocating their release, or are we making things worse for them?
LaVon Stennis-Williams, Omaha
Dems create harmful disunity
In this time of crisis, all Americans, as in the past, have pulled together as one, except for the Democrats in Washington, who continue to try to pull this great country apart. I suggest a boat trip for the Democrats to China, where they can be with the rest of the communists.
Marvin Mollner, Omaha
Grave virus concerns
Omaha World-Herald stories on Saturday quoted Gov. Ricketts and his adviser, Dr. Lawlor, saying that Nebraska does not need a statewide lockdown because, well, for some reason, it wasn’t very clear — maybe Nebraskans are built differently than South Koreans or Italians, New Yorkers, Detroiters or Louisianians?
Hard to say, but today my wife and I drove around to deliver cloth masks she makes to friends and family, while maintaining social distancing. In Cass County, we passed a Hy-Vee which had a jam-packed parking lot. In Sarpy County we passed a Target on 370 in Bellevue and saw a jam-packed parking lot. We drove past a Hy-Vee on Omaha’s Cass Street, and saw a jam-packed parking lot.
In theory those stores are keeping people six feet apart and not allowing more than 10 people into the stores at a time, but with the “live-and-let-die” attitude our leaders have about Nebraskans’ safety, it would be surprising if the average store manager is actually worried about it.
It seems that a prudent governor and medical adviser would choose to err on the side of caution rather than on the side of whatever it is that the governor and Dr. Lawlor are siding with. My deepest hope is that our governor and Dr. Lawlor are correct about how Nebraskans don’t really need to pay attention to what’s going on with the suffering and dying in the rest of the world, because if they aren’t, there will be way fewer Nebraskans alive in a few weeks.
Greg Kosmicki, Omaha
Restrictions on rights
It’s interesting to see two articles side by side in the Friday, April 3 Omaha World-Herald: “NRA sues N.Y. governor over closure of gun stores” and “Guidelines for Holy Week church services.“ Amazing that the gun group the NRA cries about a loss of their Second Amendment rights if the gun stores are closed, but there are no outcries about the restrictions of other civil liberties such as freedom of religion. The church article cites nine restrictions, among them: describing how communion can be offered, how individuals must stay in their cars with windows closed, and how leaders must stay in a stationed area. I am not protesting these restrictions for church services.
It seems, according to the NRA, gun rights are more important — essential — during the COVID-19 pandemic than regular church services. Many of our typical rights as U.S. citizens have been restricted during this pandemic to protect as many of us as possible. No one is suing over the loss of these rights. But when it comes to guns, the NRA never accepts any reason for restrictions; they continually scream that their rights are being attacked. It appears our politicians have been bought by the NRA to keep a protective bubble over gun purchases.
Come on, people! We live with restrictions to some of our constitutional rights every day for the overall good of the people. Access to the purchase of guns is not essential during this pandemic. We already have enough guns in the USA to arm every citizen without additional purchases now. Gun control can be included in these restrictions, especially now; we can’t eat them, drink them or breathe them.
Kay Rizzo-Wise, La Vista
Country of origin meat labeling
In 2012, the federal government began providing country of origin labeling (COOL) for our meat, informing the consumer where the meat was raised and processed. In 2015, the law was repealed. Congress gave in to pressure from the World Trade Organization after countries threatened the USA with tariffs. This label gave American farmers a fair market value for their product, allowing the consumer the information they needed to make an informed choice about their meat source.
Americans buy beef that is stamped “USDA,” but consumers have no idea which meat is from the U.S. and which is from foreign countries. Meat raised, sold, slaughtered and packaged in Canada, Mexico, Africa or America all looks the same. Today’s consumers should be able to demand where their meat is raised and harvested. We know where we get our blueberries from, why not our meat? Without COOL, consumers have no idea. Especially with today’s global crisis, who wants more imports?
Would you, for your family, buy beef raised in Canada, Mexico or Africa — where the proper sanitary standards and high-quality feed are not emphasized —or enjoy American-grown, true USA beef? Wouldn’t you like to be able to have the choice?
As May 12 approaches, please find out what priority your political candidate places on country of origin labeling. Are they really a friend to Nebraska ag and will fight to reinstate COOL?
LaNell Kumm, Wausa, Neb.
Quilter heroes
All you quilters are my heroes! This morning an area grocery store ran a “You are my Hero” ad showing store employees and first responders. Very nice. Our entire greater Omaha community is blessed with many other unsung heroes who think ahead too, from Adi Pour to my quilter friend Paula.
Three weeks ago Paula brought me two face masks to my job before being furloughed this past week. Then she made face masks for those at my church, doing the now-outside food bank and, for another friend, taking care of an elderly mother. Further, this quilter even delivered them. I love all you quilters and sewers, and most of you have done this on your own dime. I am so glad I am in greater Omaha, Nebraska, during this.
James Urich, Omaha
