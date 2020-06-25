Don’t sidestep racial reality
Sorry, Mr. Wright (June 22 Pulse), but even this old, white, middle-class grandma thinks you might be a racist. I’d recommend you go to YouTube and watch “13th.” If you do, you’ll hopefully recognize why your entire final paragraph is flawed and convenient thinking.
I don’t know what your experience has been, but I’ve never been late for work or a job interview, or were my kids ever late to school, because I was pulled over for “driving while white” or because I matched the description of a robbery suspect. But I have been in the position of having to fire someone for repeatedly being late and my boss didn’t care what the excuse was.
In my 40 years of voting, I’ve never, in any of the six districts, waited even 30 minutes to vote, let alone stood outside in all kinds of weather for six hours for the same right.
I’ve never had to give my children “the talk” to explain no matter how scared, frustrated or angry they are, they must stay still, keep their hands in plain sight, do whatever is asked of them and never argue with a police officer even if they’re insulting or intimidating you. I’ve never had to explain how doing so could get them beaten or killed even if they were stopped for a broken taillight on my car.
I have never had every opportunity afforded others taken away, manipulated or ignored and find it hard to believe Mr. Wright has experienced anything similar, either. And I say that as a woman who had to tolerate male harassment on the job for years, but I’m certain Mr. Wright would call me a complainer.
Donna Adams, La Vista
Letter summed it up well
A must-read for everyone should be the message in Monday’s paper written by John Wright entitled “What racism is not.” He hit the nail on the head.
Vaughn Christensen, Blair, Neb.
Such ‘wisdom’ is questionable
What have I learned from reading rhe Public Pulse? A poor person has the same opportunities as a rich one. A black one has the same as a white one. A Muslim one has the same as a Christian one. We all know the difference between right and wrong except the protesters. Affirmative action sucks, but an unqualified presidential candidate who became a criminal president is a hero of the oppressed.
Jeff Brady, Papillion
Understanding heritage
Every significant country in the world celebrates its history and heritage, both good and not so good, through literature (including film), physical reminders (statues) and the spoken word. That group of significant countries is soon to exclude the United States of America.
The intolerance of a relatively small group of radical citizens is hammering away at the things most Americans believe in but are not standing up for. Demonstrators with a legitimate cause are standing by while their demonstrations are hijacked by those who are only interested in destroying.
I am sadly reminded of what happened in 1933 Germany, i.e., the students who had been “brainwashed,” went on a spree and burned the books from libraries, churches and homes that were not consistent with their newfound ideology. I do not see how what happened then is any different from shutting down opposing speech, pulling down statues and forcing the removal of films, books from libraries, TV shows, etc. today. Unfortunately, those who disagree with these actions are sitting idly by, much like people did in Germany.
The rationale today is racial and social justice. Both worthy concerns. But, how will the today’s young people ever understand their and the country’s heritage if it has all been destroyed?
Frank Blank, Omaha
These team names ought to go
Now that the companies that make Aunt Jemima’s syrup and Uncle Ben’s rice have decided to get rid of their racist advertising, maybe someone can get rid of the Chiefs, Redskins, Indians, etc.
Greg Kosmicki, Omaha
Tulsa rally and health risks
Trump often touts himself as a genius. He believes the waivers he had his followers sign at the rally in Tulsa will protect him legally. He forgot or didn’t even take into consideration viral contact tracing. The foolish people who attended the rally in Tulsa during a spike in COVID-19 activity, all in close contact, not wearing masks, will undoubtably spread the disease far and wide to others. Trump will be responsible for even more deaths and illnesses.
Stanley Gocek, Blair
