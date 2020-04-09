Diversion of needed drug
Thank you to Drs. Britigan, Kalil, O’Dell and Rupp with University of Nebraska Medical Center for trying to set the record straight on unproven COVID 19 treatments (Midlands Voices essay, April 5). There is a lot of so-called “research” being touted from on high which is causing problems for those of us who take hydroxychloroquine for legitimate purposes.
I have taken this medication for almost 50 years to help control lupus and rheumatoid arthritis and to prolong my life. Now there is a shortage on this medication, and I have been told by my pharmacy that they are diverting it to COVID patients. To which I asked, “What about me?”
I am immunocompromised and yet am not able to get a medication that helps with that.
Please don’t succumb to half-truths and unsubstantiated claims, even if the president, who should know better, is making them. Think of your neighbor.
Cindy Evert Christ, Lincoln
Early release is needed
Three points to make:
I have been a volunteer sponsor or visitor in various facilities for the past 13-plus years. I have met inmates who have committed a crime that many of us on the outside have committed, only we did not get caught. They are people just like you and me.
The governor is quoted as saying, “You don’t get to prison on your first offense.” There is either a logic problem here or a misquoting. How do you get to your second offense if you have not had a first offense?
I am reminded of the Re-entry Furlough Program (RFP), which did get eliminated due to some mishandling. I knew several inmates at that time who benefited from early release. If RFP had been corrected when it went wrong, there would be more people released at this time.
Anne Carroll, Omaha
China has no credibility
Why does the media in the U.S. continue to print and trust any information coming from the Chinese government?
Wuhan, which was the starting point for this pandemic, is a city of 9 million people. Anyone with half a brain would find the numbers that are thrown around by the Chinese government ridiculous and under-reported. The numbers of people who have contracted and died from the virus in China will never really be known. The Chinese government was not honest with the rest of the world about when the virus was first discovered nor how much it devastated the citizenry of their country.
If the government had been up front about the outbreak, the spread would certainly have been less serious. The Chinese government allowed plane flights in and out of the country and the virus went global, all the while snowing the World Health Organization about the real facts of the outbreak. Historically similar viruses have started in China and gone global. The coronavirus is the worst to date.
The Chinese government should be held accountable for this worldwide pandemic, and they will have many deaths on their hands. Any information that comes from the Chinese government should always be suspect.
Scott Long, Omaha
Troubling damage to economy
Throughout this current crisis, I feel there has been very little perspective put on the risks involved versus the known destruction of our economy. The CDC has predicted 440 Nebraskans may perish from COVID-19. This is about 10 days’ total of normal annual deaths in Nebraska. As we consider the turning of our economic world upside down to save, so far, about 5 hours of deaths we normally would see in Nebraska in a normal day, I have to wonder what the fallout will be of destroying so many small businesses and wiping out any savings and investments people have worked much of their lives to accumulate.
The governors of Iowa and Nebraska have (so far) resisted the constant pressure on them to shut down our states totally, which would push many right over the edge. Do we want a future with only a few huge chains like Walmart and Target left and only chain restaurants? I nearly died of pneumonia just last October, so am well aware of the risks of this virus, and common sense would tell me to voluntarily stay put until this passes. But as only 15% or less of those who will get COVID-19 need to actually see a doctor and only 3% or less turn out to need hospitalization, I would say those at risk know they are at risk and should lay low — the rest should maintain their businesses as best they can.
It is relatively easy to see the risks of a virus outbreak — far more difficult to see the risks of the destruction we have forced onto our once-booming economy.
Dennis Kelly, Glenwood, Iowa
Coaches’ pay and priorities
in this time of a pandemic, it is difficult to even begin to think about other significant challenges in our state. Realizing that fact, let alone that this topic will not necessarily strike a chord with many people except those who so desperately need help, I note the World-Herald article on how Nebraska ranks in paying coaches who have been fired over several years. The numbers are quite staggering. I also realize a lot of this money does not come from state funds but from private donations and possibly sport revenues.
We have in our state a tremendous need to provide more funding for those with developmental, physical, intellectual and other disabilities. We have children, and in some cases infants, who are not able to obtain the proper care because of both a lack of funding by our state as well as a bureaucracy which is near to impossible to navigate.
We have children who need to be fed by feeding tubes, needing certain very expensive medications, nutrients and a number of other conditions which are not being met because of funding, state criteria, family qualifications and other situations.
When I see money being spent on the athletic programs to pay released coaches and the needs I mentioned above, it is very heartbreaking and sickening. I know comments like these will not set well with Husker fans, but we have families struggling with all of the above. Maybe it is time to truly evaluate our priorities and take care of those who are unable to take care of themselves.
Joe Valenti, Omaha
Dangers of anti-science thinking
This pandemic is unprecedented. It is one of the reasons why some among us don’t heed the warnings or complain that social distancing is unnecessary. Human nature is such that we often deny something unless it personally hits us in the face. And most do not remember such scourges as polio, measles, smallpox, tuberculosis and no vaccine or treatment for any of these diseases. We take for granted the science and research that was done to keep us safe.
There were periods in history when entire populations were decimated. Consider the plague in Europe in the Middle Ages. Most do not realize that for 300 years, the entire Native American population was almost completely wiped out — not by wars, but by smallpox and other diseases.
We are faced with a true disaster. We are unprepared because President Trump does not care about or trust science. A recent article in the New York Times (Dec. 28, 2019) reported on the numerous cuts and rollbacks of scientific agencies. This rollback includes the firing of the pandemic response team in the administration in 2018 and the cutting of staff in U.S. public health agencies in China, a really key component to researching the virus.
This is one of Trump’s main flaws and gives rise to his belief that human-caused climate change is a “hoax.” His first response to COVID-19 was to compare this disease to the flu and predict that it will just go away. Not good science.
Charlotte Shields, Papillion, Neb.
OWH covers a wide range
Thank you, Kelsey Stewart, for writing the April 6 article on outdoor Tai Chi. I appreciate the way the Omaha World-Herald has highlighted the creativity and community that have been a byproduct of the pandemic.
We are living in a time of insecurity and scarcity but also a time of great love and abundance. I see The World-Herald maneuvering between these, and I applaud your choice to nurture the love and abundance while keeping us informed.
Rita Otis, Omaha
