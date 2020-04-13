Dispose of gloves properly
While at a grocery store, I noticed used disposable gloves on the ground and trash left in grocery carts. This is blatant disregard for those who are left to pick up the waste — grocery store employees who stock, restock and provide service to these same people who exhibit such absurd behavior.
For the sake of store employees and other customers, either take your gloves and other trash home for disposal or put them in trash bins provided by the stores.
Theresa Shepard, Omaha
Voters guide online
The League of Women Voters of Greater Omaha has published a non-partisan Voters Guide for over 50 years. For the first time, the paper guide is not printed due to concerns involving the coronavirus.
League members express thanks to those committed candidates running for public office who took the time to reply to the Voters Guide questions so Douglas County voters could make informed choices. The League is pleased to announce that the Voters Guide is available online and ready to use at: vote411.org.
Joanna Lindberg, Omaha Get Out the Vote co-director,
League of Women Voters of Greater Omaha
Sasse defends key principles
Sen. Ben Sasse is the conscience of the Republican Party, and he has my vote in 2020.
The pace of cultural, political and economic change in the United States has been kicked into warp speed due to COVID-19. Sen. Sasse hasn’t been caught up in the whirlwind. I am glad that Sen. Sasse is representing me in Washington. When the political herd in Washington wanted to roll out spending without end, Sen. Sasse encouraged caution. He helped sponsor an amendment to the CARES act that attempted to keep incentives clear for employers; they need to keep their people employed. When the amendment failed, he still voted for the underlying legislation to get Americans help, even if the bill wasn’t perfect.
Sen. Sasse defended religious conscience in the Senate last summer. When Judge Brian Buescher went before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Democratic senators, many of whom were running for president, said Judge Buescher was unfit because of his Catholic faith and participation in the Knights of Columbus. Sen. Sasse correctly called out the anti-Catholic and anti-religious bigotry in the Judiciary Committee. He correctly condemned it as modern secular McCarthyism and reminded his colleagues that such a “religious test” was plainly unconstitutional. Judge Buescher was confirmed on a party-line vote, but Sen. Sasse’s call to basic constitutional principles in defense of religious exercise made it clear to me, I want him in D.C. as long as he can stomach it.
Nathan Dallon, Omaha
Choose Innis, oust Sasse
While Sen. Ben Sasse has received favorable press coverage and massive support from the Nebraska Republican Party, his history as a party leader is not to be forgotten. During President Trump’s first two years in office, Sen. Sasse was the national news media’s go-to Republican for negative statements about the newly elected president. Rather than contacting the White House with his concerns, he went immediately to the Washington Post, New York Times or CNN.
On the local level, Sen. Sasse hardly appeared at any local Republican gatherings. Dinners featuring many, many Republican officeholders rarely, if ever, featured Sen. Sasse. It is clear that Sen. Sasse has been a Never Trumper from the word go. Now that he is up for reelection, he is attending every party event.
His self-serving actions and lack of support for our iconoclastic president, who is being attacked on a daily basis by the media, the Washington swamp and the Impeach Him Now Democrats among others, doesn’t need someone in his own party constantly attacking him. Particularly a senator from Nebraska.
I, for one, am casting my absentee ballot for Matt Innis during the primary election.
Lang Anderson, Lincoln
Trump sets horrid example
Put aside political leanings for the time being and look at the public behavior of the POTUS. What do you see? The behavior of a man unfit to be in the public domain: lying, bullying, pushing aside renowned professionals, dismissing anyone who disagrees with him under the guise of “loss of confidence” and name-calling, to give a few examples.
One need go back no further than a week to see examples of each behavior: denying he called the pandemic a hoax; treating abusively reporters whose questions he does not like; pushing aside Dr. Anthony Fauci to answer a question of which he had no knowledge; firing Intelligent Community Inspector General Michael Atkinson and Navy Capt. Brett Crozier, chastising HHS Inspector General Christi Grimm, removing Acting Defense Department Inspector General Glenn Fine; and name-calling governors and reporters, thus leading by example in that acting Secretary of the Navy Modly did the same — at least he apologized and has now resigned. What a mess!
Nov. 3 will give voters an opportunity to show a “loss of confidence” based on the above behaviors, if not for political reasons.
Peg O’Dea Lippert, Papillion
President Trump gets it done
I find it repulsive that Obama, Hillary and the rest of the Democrat leaders can find no decency in this time of crisis. The criticism of Trump by the media and the above is disgusting. I am no Democrat or a racist. I did not support Obama, not because of race but because of his policies; Hillary the same.
As a woman, I would never vote for a person based on sex or race. If anyone dared to ask, I could name several African Americans or women I could support based on their policy beliefs.
My point is this: We are all suffering as Americans. It is time to support this president, no matter what party, and get this country back to work. I for one, who lived through the horrible policies of Barack Obama — examples: health care, regulations and rules of engagement — never would express such vitriol as I am seeing now.
The way I see it, the media and the elites do not like this president. Well, I am willing to bet there are a lot of people who do not like their boss, but guess what, that boss gets things done and that is what we have now.
To all the naysayers, I simply say deal with it. He will get it done.
Jeanne Fuhs, Omaha
The value of the humanities
Steve Langan (Midlands Voices, April 6) made numerous excellent points about the value of arts and humanities to our lives.
During the last third of my 33-year teaching career with eighth graders, I was fortunate to have an art teacher on our staff who convinced me to infuse art moreso into my social studies lessons. When I began regularly to develop lesson plans from this perspective, both my students and I saw so much added value to our learning experiences.
It is a fact that people forget about so much of what they simply hear about. However, when additional activities to accompany the learning experience are added, whether in the classroom or while learning on our own, retention of new material “sticks” in the brain much more strongly.
Just picture a social studies classroom of students creating things like an illustrated timeline of 10 events leading to the American Revolution, followed by a sharing session of these works. Now add to this task a fair number of students for whom learning about history by simply hearing and reading about it makes for a struggle for both students and teacher. Encouraging students, especially “right-brained” ones who can struggle with the printed word, to apply their artistic talents to a history lesson made for many of the most satisfying classroom experiences I remember.
The more our community and society show through advocacy and application the value of arts and humanities, the better we all are.
Scott Yahnke, Bennington
