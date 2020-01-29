Take impeachment seriously
Impeaching a president is not tearing up election ballots; it is holding a federal official responsible for his actions committed in violation of his oath to uphold our Constitution. When Nebraska and Iowa senators belittle the process and march in lockstep with the current administration in not allowing witnesses and documents in the impeachment trial, it is an affront to the Framers.
If there was no abuse of power or obstruction of Congress, why not have exculpatory evidence presented? Former Sen. Hagel has it right: respect the U.S. Constitution, keep an open mind, hear all of the evidence and do not prejudge based on policy or politics.
Our senators must take the process seriously and not break the oaths they themselves have taken.
Craig Alberhasky, Ralston
Democrats’ dangerous gamble
When asked about the despicable lies told about Mitt Romney in Congress no less, Harry Reid replied: “He didn’t win, did he!”
Politics is a blood sport, but the national Democratic Party has shrunk to new depths over Trump.
This impeachment is not about Russia, Ukraine, Biden or obstruction. It is about telling enough lies repeatedly and loudly, to gain control of both houses of Congress and to defeat Trump in the election.
But more, at its core, it really is about the Supreme Court and the next 25-plus years. It is likely the next president will nominate two justices, resetting the balance of power for the next generation.
Fundamental beliefs of both parties are at stake, and some have decided they are worth more than the stability of the entire country.
Randall Klein, Lincoln
Do GOP senators know best?
Over 500 constitutional scholars have said that Trump committed impeachable acts. Our Republican senators say they know better, even though I would bet that many of them never read the Constitution.
Sounds like the same senators are in disagreement with 95% of Ph.D. scientists who have studied climate for many years and say we have global warming. Thank god our Republican senators are smarter than them, too. For them, there’s no such thing as global warming.
Jim Trummer, Omaha
Pure politics by Democrats
It should be crystal clear now, even to the most ardent liberal, that this impeachment is all about politics and hatred for this president.
Anyone who has watched the defense team this week has to admit that they completely blew away the two articles of impeachment. Alan Dershowitz absolutely showed how these two articles failed any constitutionality for impeachment. Ken Starr and Michael Purpura destroyed any validity for the two articles of impeachment. House managers described their case as overwhelming, yet they now want the Senate to do their job and call more witnesses because they see their case falling apart.
This whole process can set a terrible precedent for future endeavors. Impeachment will now become an everyday occurrence because it will be used anytime someone disagrees with their opponent. They can simply call it an abuse of power.
This was never about a valid reason to remove a president. It was simply about hatred for an individual and revenge for an election that didn’t go their way. You, the voter, were said to be too stupid to elect their candidate. By the way, don’t forget that it is you who must pay the bill every time they bring up a new impeachment.
Let’s get Congress back to doing something that will actually benefit America. Maybe they can finally start passing bills languishing in the House and Senate that can improve the lives of the American people!
Chris Darrell, Plattsmouth
Redistricting fairness
The World-Herald editorial on “Redistricting Challenges” (Jan. 22) reminds Nebraskans of their unique nonpartisan approach to governing and the major effort the Legislature must make to draw district lines that are fair and representative.
The League of Women Voters of Nebraska is behind this effort. Evidence of partisan gerrymandering in Maryland, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and North Carolina has demonstrated the unfair nature of the process.
Eight states have signed on to independent commissions to draw their congressional and state maps. Our neighbor, Iowa, keeps the process within the legislature, but it follows a unique nonpartisan process to keep it fair.
If our district maps are not fairly drawn, the consequences can mean that voters don’t so much choose their representatives, as politicians end up choosing their voters. Understandably, citizens lose interest in voting if they think their vote doesn’t count. Elections become a forgone conclusion.
The process begins with the census. We have to be counted to maintain our representation in each district. With the Legislature’s commitment to ensuring fair maps, we can maintain Nebraska’s laudable, nonpartisan traditions.
Carol Dennison, Omaha
Farm payments
The Public Pulse letter “Socialist payments to farmers” in the Jan. 18 World-Herald was a candid statement of what has been in existence for what seems forever.
I know of very few enterprises that have a safety net for low prices and excess inventory, other than to dispose of it for what the market would pay.
The mandatory clause for the ethanol industry is another example of free enterprise gone astray. It was labeled unconstitutional in the health care market but is now labeled a necessity for ethanol production.
All the while, the food stamp program has been admonished as welfare and in need of restricted participation due to its abuses, but the monetary amount per individual is minimal compared to those receiving farm program payments. I see little difference in the abuses of either program.
Joe Reestman, Oakdale, Neb.
Wear masks properly
With the global concern of the coronavirus, perhaps the people who choose to wear a mask can learn the proper way to attach it to their face. My wife and I have a combined 85 years of operating room experience (and mask-wearing experience). Many of the pictures reporting on this epidemic show little expertise in fitting a surgical mask.
Vic Scheer, Ashland, Neb.
Drivers and Omaha hills
After reading “Drivers Beware: These are Omaha’s Worst Hills”, I felt compelled to write to the Pulse. I appreciate the great work the City of Omaha does to clear the roads. I have never lived anywhere that spends this much time and effort clearing the roadways, after even a small amount of frozen precipitation falls.
The problem we have getting around, especially during rush hour during a snow event, is not the city’s efforts, but that too many of our fellow citizens don’t prepare their vehicles for winter. Hey, Omaha, it snows here — put some winter tires on your car, or at least use a good all-season tire, year-round!
The problem most of the time isn’t some poor fellow in an old car with bald tires that can’t afford the upgrade, it’s the pretty, sporty cars that seem to believe it is the city’s responsibility to clean and blow-dry the streets so they can get around in their sporty, low-profile summer tires. These people are the ones that just can’t get a start up even a small incline, like 90th Street westbound, when the light changes.
This is rarely a “poverty” problem either. Last winter, I got stuck behind a Mercedes C-class, a new Dodge Challenger RT and an Jag F-type. That’s right, a Jaguar F-type, a hugely expensive vehicle was out trying to get around in the snow with wide, low-profile tires designed for high-speed cornering.
Come on, folks! It’s not all about you! There are people behind you that would like to get to work too!
Dave Reeble, Omaha
All Randall Klein has to do is read the letters above & below his, from Craig Alberhasky and Jim Trummer, to catch a glimpse of the real world outside the Fox bubble (note the op-ed about MSM by David Zurawick). And Chris Darrell; answer me this: Why did the Democrats vote earlier AGAINST impeachment if their only motive was "hatred' of Trump? They only moved to impeach once the evidence became overwhelming & undeniable (note Goldberg's op-ed). And no Republican should bring up "hatred." Have you not witnessed Great Leader's hysterical mob rallies? (held constantly instead of working). Why do you think Stormfront, the KKK, the Daily Stormer and all the other neonazis openly celebrated this hate-monger's election?
"the Legislature must ... draw district lines that are fair and representative." [Carol Dennison]
Yes, but first we have to decide (1) representative of what and (2) what constitutes "fair." As the recent Supreme Court ruling on political gerrymandering noted:
"It is not even clear what fairness looks like in this context. It may mean achieving a greater number of competitive districts by undoing packing and cracking so that supporters of the disadvantaged party have a better shot at electing their preferred candidates. But it could mean engaging in cracking and packing to ensure each party its 'appropriate' share of 'safe' seats. Or perhaps it should be measured by adherence to 'traditional' districting criteria...There is a large measure of 'unfairness' in any winner-take-all system." (https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/18pdf/18-422_9ol1.pdf)
These are items that must be debated in the Legislature. They must decide on what we are trying to accomplish before moving on to deciding on the districting criteria to achieve it. This is critical, and if done right, makes who or what draws the districts not that important.
