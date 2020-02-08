Show the president respect
Treating people with dignity and respect is a critical issue for our society. As an older adult (51), I hear plenty of complaints about the younger generations regarding their lack of respect for their elders. Well, whether you are a Trump supporter or not, this message should shed some light on the source of that disrespect.
I was raised to respect the office of the president of the United States. In fact, as a child, I actually thought if you said anything bad about the president, the CIA would find out and come to arrest you. Well, the way that anyone and everyone in this country who disagrees with the president can publicly slander that office is appalling. Our kids are watching the insults and mudslinging now more than ever, due to the influences of technology and social media.
Democrats — Schumer, Pelosi and the lowly nobody Chuck Todd, etc. — get over it. You lost an election. If you want to rise up in 2020, prove it on your own merit. Kacey Musgraves said in her song “Biscuits,” “P!$$!N’ in my yard ain’t gonna make yours any greener.” Meaning stop trying to make yourselves look better by making me look worse.
Everyone, get out and vote this November.
Jim Berger Jr., Bellevue
Compare Romney and Sasse
As anyone could conclude from following the trial and hearing the testimony put forth by witnesses brave enough to step forward, President Trump’s actions were clearly to help himself, not the United States or Ukraine. The aid was not released until after the whistleblower’s information came out.
In his Feb. 5 open letter in The World-Herald, Sen. Sasse dismisses all of these facts by saying that President Trump believes that foreign aid “is a bad deal for America,” believes “it’s dangerous if they worry Russia picked America’s president” and believes the debunked theory that Ukraine meddled in the 2016 election, a theory put forth by Russia.
Does it exonerate our president’s actions because he believes things that are clearly wrong? Sasse blames Giuliani of giving poor advice, but who sent Giuliani to Ukraine? Who told the Ukrainians to talk to Rudy? What “advice” was Trump clearly looking for? What further abuse of power will President Trump attempt?
There is one senator who did follow his conscience, Sen. Romney. His was a courageous stand, knowing that he was going against his party, knowing that he would most certainly be belittled by President Trump. But at least Sen. Romney can look himself in the mirror and say, “I did what was right for my country.”
Sen. Sasse, where is your courage to vote your convictions? Were you afraid of the fallout from a vindictive president? What about your belief in the Constitution and the separation of powers? Can you face yourself in the mirror? Are you being true to yourself? Our children and grandchildren, and yours, deserve better.
Sylvia Hermone, Fremont, Neb.
Bacon right to push Holocaust bill
Thanks to Don Bacon and others for putting forth the Holocaust education bill. How can it be that many young Americans are unaware of what happened at concentration campus? That is well documented by photos and reports of our U.S. servicemen and survivors.
Anti-Semitism is no joke. Nothing clever or funny about it. Anti-Semitic vandalism is done by ignorant individuals. Get yourselves educated.
Charlotte Myers, Hamlet, Neb.
Trump stoops to terrible insults
Sen. Fischer choked up over the ripping of the State of the Union speech because it contained the names of those who sacrificed their lives for the nation. I didn’t realize a very political speech from a draft dodger was holy writ.
Where was the senator’s outrage for Trump’s attacks on Sen. McCain, the Khan family that lost their son in Iraq, and decorated veterans in his administration dismissed for disagreeing with the president? She should have her throat medically examined and perhaps check her backbone.
Jeff Johnston, Elmwood, Neb.
An unworthy president
Oh my God! Nancy Pelosi ripped up her copy of the State of the Union address! It’s just a piece of paper. Trump is allowed to call people names and denigrate entire races of people, but if someone casts a disparaging word on Trump, it’s called treason.
I don’t respect Trump because he has to resort to calling people names. I respect the office. But so far he hasn’t lived up to the office. And now Trump is talking about retribution.
Robert Nunez Jr., Omaha
No to street bonds
I want better streets for my hometown but I’m voting “no!” on street bonds. Omaha’s terrible streets have been neglected for 50 years. Six of those years of neglect have been under this mayor.
It is a longstanding principle that cities and counties build streets from bonds and maintain and operate them from general funds, not loans.
The mayor’s proposal would require a mill levy increase to pay the bond debt, equivalent to approximately $35 a year for the owner of a $100,000 house or $70 per year for a $200,000 home if you can find one in Omaha in that price range.
That adds up to $700 in 10 years if home values do not rise. That’s yet another blow to home ownership for young Omaha families.
Yes, Omaha’s streets need repair. Young Omaha families need affordable homes, too.
We should not make Omaha’s homes less and less affordable.
Sorry, mayor. Tax and spend is unwise. Borrowing against Omaha’s future isn’t the way to go. There are better ways to solve Omaha’s street problem.
I’m voting “no!” on street bonds.
Jim McGee, Omaha
