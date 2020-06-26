Justice for Ed Poindexter
Thank you for your excellent article on June 23 by Paul Hammel about the Ed Poindexter case. Ed was an African American Omahan who was convicted in 1971 of the booby-trap killing of an Omaha policeman. On Monday a group of Omahans appealed to the Board of Parole to commute his sentence because, after serving 50 years behind bars, he has paid his debt to society.
I Knew Ed Poindexter’s brother Irv and also David Rice (Mondo we Longo) in the 1960s when they attended meetings of the De Porres club, a group of activists working for interracial justice. I liked Irv and David very much. By 1970 I had had seven children and was inactive in DePorres, but in 1971 when former U.S. Attorney General Ramsey Clark came to Omaha for Ed’s trial, he stayed at my house. I supported Ed’s defense then and I still do. But now, thanks to countless cell phone videos, the American public has seen actual evidence of racism in law enforcement. We are deeply pained and uncertain how to proceed.
All together now: How should we change our embedded racism? We could use an olive branch. I urge the Board of Parole to commute Ed’s sentence and get him released. It would not be enough, but it would say to the public that three Republican officials in Nebraska had seen the evidence of racism too.
Virginia Walsh, Omaha
Don’t pardon Poindexter
Here we go again; same song, different singers. The subject: the killing of Officer Larry Minard and the maiming of numerous other officers, some of whom had to retire from the injuries they received in the bombing. The bombing was a senseless, gutless act committed by the people who were eventually arrested tried and convicted. Rice and Poindexter both were tried and convicted of first degree murder and received the death penalty. While they went through numerous appeals, the Supreme Court ruled that the death penalty was unconstitutional and their sentence was changed to life in prison.
I’ve heard all the stories of police misconduct. I was one of the police officer, along with several command officers, who entered David Rice’s home located between 27th and 28th and Parker Streets, which is now part of the North Freeway. Armed with a search warrant, a search was conducted of the entire house. The basement was entirely dirt and was used for a shooting range. The dirt floor was completely covered with shell casings. At one end of the basement was a silhouette target of a police officer in uniform. This target was totally shot up. During a search of the entire house, a large amount of evidence was collected, including blasting wire and caps.
The people I feel sorry for are the children of Larry who have to live with the thought of what happened to their father and never really got a chance to know their Dad!
To Gov. Pete Ricketts, Attorney General Doug Peterson and Secretary of State Bob Even, remember that Poindexter was convicted to life in prison for killing a police officer and maiming numerous people, and a life sentence means life.
Pat John, Papillion
retired, Omaha Police Department
We can move our society forward
I would like to respond to John Wright’s Pulse letter printed June 22. I agree that we all should take personal responsibility for our actions. His assertion that everyone in this county has the same opportunity to succeed or fail requires a closer look. Mr. Wright fails to account for generations of oppression and discrimination directed toward people of color in America. Those conditions have greatly affected the equal opportunity he says currently exists.
Lynchings; harassment of children and demonstrations against school integration; the brutalizing and even murder of civil rights leaders; failure to carry out the Civil Rights and Voting Rights acts; job and housing discrimination; not to mention the violent white mobs that attacked black neighborhoods in the years immediately after World War I: This is part of our history, yet many people know little or nothing about it, or worse, just deny it. Why is this? Why don’t we teach more about this in our educational system?
It’s no longer good enough to declare “I’m not a racist and everyone should quit complaining.” Active racists and extremists may be a small minority, but they pose a great danger to our society. Remnants of Jim Crow and discriminatory practices remain baked into social institutions. People of good conscience must become Anti-Racist. People need to listen to concerns of the black community and become allies. We need to speak out about injustice and call out bad behavior when it happens.
We can do it. Let’s end up on the right side of history.
Mark Monge, Omaha
