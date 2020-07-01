Dangerous highway
For those of you that travel from Omaha to Norfolk on a regular basis, you already know where I’m talking about.
Highway 75 just west bound of Hooper, where the four-lane merges to two lanes, is extremely dangerous and has been for at least 10 years. It has been patched a few times but remains in deplorable condition. The Department of Transportation has ignored this short (less than one mile) piece of highway for way too long. What will it take for the department to move on this — a terrible accident?
R.W. Johnson, Omaha
Salute to Dick Boyd
Thank you for your June 27 article on local actor/teacher Dick Boyd. He truly had a special light inside. I had the fortune of acting with him in many shows on many stages, including Opera Omaha’s “Carousel” at the Orpheum Theatre. Dick was a true gentleman who was caring, giving and kind. It was an honor to know him. He will be missed by so many whose lives he touched.
John P. Morrissey, Omaha
Racist actions
I agree with John Wright (Public Pulse, June 22) that one is not racist for being a white patriot who believes everyone should receive equal treatment. But I am being racist if I support racial profiling by police and remain silent in the face of police brutality against people of color. I am being racist when I condemn people for kneeling before the flag but fail to condemn the things they are protesting, namely the racism and injustice that are destroying the republic for which it stands and for which so many died to preserve.
I am being racist when I support with money or votes those politicians who advocate for racist policies and voter suppression tactics. For that matter I am being racist when I fail to vote.
I am being racist when I fail to acknowledge that the racial wealth gap in this country is caused by unjust economic policies, and instead I claim it is because people just aren’t working hard enough. I am being racist when I claim that efforts to correct these unjust economic policies amount to preferential treatment.
I am being racist when I claim that everyone in this country has equal opportunity and I ignore the unavoidable truth that white people have — and have always had — greater privilege and opportunity than others. I am being racist when I pretend that I bear no responsibility for ending racism and racial injustice. And I am certainly being racist when I tell those who are working for racial justice and equality to suck it up and stop complaining.
Rod Carlson, Omaha
Many past figures were flawed
Since we are destroying and removing our statues, let’s go ahead and remove any and all statues of Malcolm X for his illicit behavior in his early years and Martin Luther King Jr. for his poor treatment of women. Sound ridiculous? No more than taking down any other statue — no one is perfect.
When will this nonsense end? To the elite Hollywood left who are denouncing the police and violence — show us you mean it by no longer making movies or television shows with any type of law enforcement or violence. To the elite politicians who denounce the police and violence — give up your personal security.
Worried about the direction of our country? You should be. Pick up the book “Animal Farm” before this election so we see what is happening before our eyes and prevent it from continuing.
May God save us.
Linda Miller, Omaha
Admirable role models
Pulse letters on June 28 from Michael Leonard and Kristen Freeman reveal a need for them to acquaint themselves with history and read the life stories of Thomas Sowell, Bob Woodson, Dr. Carol Swain, Ben Carson, Judge Clarence Thomas and Shelby Steele, to name a few. These are black people who overcame abject poverty, language barriers, shattering family situations and lived through the pre-1960s actual racism yet rose to great success professionally. They are brilliant, determined people of high integrity who should be admired and emulated, who proved you can better yourself if you really want to regardless of race, creed or origin.
As many of these successful people have said in interviews, in this day and age, white privilege and systemic racism are myths. That is certainly proven by the aforementioned stellar examples.
History happened, it is embedded in volumes and minds the world over and cannot be eradicated. What has occurred since the beginning of time is cause and effect according to the norms of that particular century. Civilized people improve society with knowledge and without making weak excuses. Those that resort to destructive violence are truly flaunting their ignorance.
Sharon Guthrie, Omaha
Let’s get it right
In regard to our $200 million street plan: Are the manhole covers going to be the same level as the new streets? Unlike now.
Bob Marshall, Omaha
