Increase Crime Stoppers reward
Money talks. In 2014, Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer asked the Omaha Crime Stoppers board to increase the money given to people whose tips help police solve crimes. The dollar amount was increased to $25,000. Funding comes from private donors. There are 3,000 multimillionaires in the metropolitan area. Additionally, there are 2 billionaires and numerous multimillion-dollar corporations and businesses in the city.
Crime Stoppers provides tips to police that can result in the arrest and conviction of significant law breakers. Nationwide, Crime Stoppers has been responsible for more than a half million arrests and the recovery of more than $4 billion in property.
After Omaha’s last increase to $25,000, tips have increased by three times, homicide-related tips have doubled and there has been over $10 million in recovered property in the metro area alone.
Those numbers would suggest that it is time to increase the maximum reward to $50,000. Such an amount, or a significant portion of that amount, can change lives. Save lives, in fact. Callers stay anonymous, make money and increase the possibility that law enforcement operatives solve significant crimes — including homicides.
Remember, “money talks.” It saves live and helps recover property.
Stan Lessmann, Omaha
Support horse racing
Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson and Gov. Pete Ricketts, once again choose to disagree with the Nebraska Thoroughbred Racing Commission, whose members are appointed by the governor to work with and for the thoroughbred racing community. The racing commission voted and approved Historical Horse Racing for the state of Nebraska. In hours of testimony during open meetings, the commission heard the facts on Historical Horse Racing.
Nebraska thoroughbred racing is in need of assistance. Obviously our governor doesn’t care about this industry in our state, and Attorney General Doug Peterson is taking his stance against racing too. The millions of dollars that horse racing and the related agriculture over the past years have put back into the Nebraska state tax fund means nothing to these elected officials.
Please remember these two gentlemen at election time. I have voted Republican all my life. We need some new Nebraska blood within our borders.
Wally Wollesen, Omaha
OPS pension fund and taxpayers
I read in the Jan. 19 World-Herald that the Omaha school district is seeking ways to determine how best to shore up the OPS teachers pension fund. Recall, from the excellent series published in this newspaper, how the trustees of the fund failed to uphold their fiduciary responsibilities, squandered millions of dollars and skated away without so much as an apology for their actions.
I’m writing to say that I, and the other property taxpayers in Omaha, should not share the burden as the final solution. OPS Superintendent Cheryl Logan’s statement that “we have come up with a solution which does not come with a tax increase” needs to taken to heart. The taxpayers have fulfilled their responsibilities to the school system with funding that was earmarked for administration, curriculum improvements, staff compensation and pension funding. Any effort on the part of the current school administration to pass additional tax levies to right an obvious failure on the part of the trustees should be met with condemnation, outrage and legal action.
Omahans have proven to be a generous group, but the failings of school trustees that were clearly detailed on these pages should sound a warning to all taxpayers that the current school administration intends to lean on your pocketbooks versus pursuing appropriate legal action against the trustees, portfolio managers, advisory firms and insurers of these crooks. We deserve better leadership.
Bradley Grubb, Omaha
That free military airfare
In response to Jean Lillie’s Jan. 23 Pulse letter (“Tax breaks for military retirees”), I would like to say that I agree that Gov. Ricketts and state senators were wrong to initiate a 50% tax break on military pensions, I believe it should be 100% non-taxable, like in so many other states.
As for “receiving so much for free after enlisting,” wow. It really makes me appreciate the free lodging (30-man tent with cots), and do not forget the free airfare to and from Iraq I received.
And Idolatry of the military? Our military is respected now as they should be, not idolized. I wonder if the writer would prefer going back to the times when our soldiers were spit on in the airports when returning from Vietnam.
The other thing that strikes me as odd is that the writer lives in Iowa but has an interest in Nebraska taxes. Did she move to Iowa to escape Nebraska’s high taxes?
Greg Inman, Omaha
Hagel, Kerrey, impeachment
In reference to Jan. 22 World-Herald headline “Hagel rips McConnell’s approach to trial”: Of course the two Donald Trump haters, Chuck Hagel and Bob Kerrey, would rail against the current Senate. No surprise, no news there.
Bill Clinton’s trial was bipartisan; the current trial started the moment President Trump was elected in November 2016. Clinton’s trial was for committing a felony offense; the current trial is a political, Democratic-led attempt to oust a duly elected president. Therefore, Republican members of the Senate should do everything within their constitutional duties to thwart the attempt — a totally different ballgame for the casual observer.
Dan Schmid, Dwight, Neb.
Disappointed in Sasse
The impeachment of the president is a serious matter for our country. When our senator, Ben Sasse, calls it a “clown show,” it is immature and rude of him and shows poor leadership. He lacks respect for his fellow lawmakers and the constitutional processes of the country, and he needs to take his oath as a juror seriously. I am deeply disappointed and embarrassed to call him my senator.
Rebecca Shuster, Omaha
Coverage of ERA, Walk for Life
After reading several articles in the Jan. 19 World-Herald, I felt proud to be a Nebraskan and proud of The World-Herald. The article on the Equal Rights Amendment gave information on both sides of the issue. I learned that opponents of the amendment say it would eliminate the separation of genders in bathrooms, sports teams and college dorms. Also I learned that opponents of the ERA say it would undermine women’s rights and open the door for taxpayers to fund abortions.
The most important statement was that Nebraska voted to rescind its ratification. Way to go, Nebraska.
The other article was on the Walk for Life in Lincoln during the bone-chilling cold. Again, giving info on both sides. I was not able to attend this year, but am proud of all those who did stand up for life. I am proud of our governor, our congressmen and state senators who were there. I am so pleased that they value the life of the unborn.
Angie Wingert, Omaha
Punishment of immigrants
In my estimation, current immigration policy shouldn’t even be called policy. It’s more like immigration punishment, meted out upon lawful asylum seekers who have already lived through more pain, terror and violence than we could ever know.
Seeking asylum is legal under U.S. and international law and needs an appropriate, legal and compassionate response.
Marylyn Felion, Omaha
A juvenile president
Trump tweets 130 times in one day. He’s acting like a love-stuck 14-year-old with a new phone. It’s ridiculous. Does he ever do any serious work, or is it all tweets, photo-ops and political rallies? Is that what presidents do?
Is this “presidential”? No, it’s just plain goofy. How much longer do we have to put up with this goofball?
Larry Johnson, Omaha
Go after unlicensed vehicles
In a Pulse letter by Pat Janda (“Get your car licensed,” Jan. 18) it was mentioned that he thought we could finance a special force for the purpose of ticketing these people. I’d volunteer and do it for free!
Kathy Stransky, Omaha
