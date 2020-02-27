Creighton and climate issues
Patrick H. Poepsel’s Feb. 22 Pulse letter addressed his concerns about colleges in Nebraska, including Creighton University and University of Nebraska, and their connections with The Koch Foundation. This foundation supports several different charitable groups and has grants aimed at allowing students to explore new ideas and perspectives. However, they are also said to have a huge involvement in fossil fuels, as well as owning products, such as Lycra, that contribute to pollution of carbon in the atmosphere. Still, universities in the area accept large amounts of money from this foundation for scholarships and other financial related needs.
As a student at Creighton University, I have seen many events put together by students and faculty that display their dissatisfaction with the university’s association with fossil fuel companies that largely contribute to climate change. For example, there was a C.U. climate movement march on Feb. 20 attended by about 200 students which opposed investments to fossil fuel companies.
Creighton University has taken action and agreed to reduce its investments to fossil fuel companies to 5.7% of its total investments from the previous amount of 8.9%. Instead, the president of Creighton said that he would like to invest in foundations focused on sustainability. Although it is important for a university to think about the financial needs of its students, these efforts will help Creighton reduce its contribution to the climate crisis.
Abbey Vito, Crystal Lake, Ill.
Disturbing spectacle at Capitol
I have been a gun rights advocate since Ike was president. However, Friday’s spectacle of gun-toting people at a Judiciary Committee hearing at the State Capitol left me disgusted.
Surely I am not the only one that had never heard of the Nebraska Firearm Owners Association until now. Their reported head, Pat Harrold, apparently expressed a feeling of “disrespect” because some senators were unfamiliar with all the provisions of Nebraska’s open carry laws.
Maybe her time could be better spent trying to improve the group’s image. She could assume the role of “Mom” to these cowboys, making sure their hair was slicked down and they weren’t packing at gatherings such as this.
Thomas Olson, Omaha
Guns at the Capitol
When my wife and I have traveled, we have visited numerous state capitols. Numerous times on those visits we have been required to go through security checks, like at airports. The same thing is true when we enter the Dodge County Courthouse.
I have to ask, who was taking a nap while gunmen openly carried their prized possessions into the Nebraska State Capitol? That was nonsense.
Gordon Vavricek, Fremont
A better drug price
This is in regard to the two ladies paying the outrageous prices for Eliquis. I am on Social Security, too, but have a health plan with United Health Care.
My total drug bill for 14 pills (vitamins included) is $147 a month. Eliquis is $47.
I feel blessed. I hope these people will look into a better health plan.
Emilie Volquartsen, Bellevue
Trump’s record of failure
Donald Busenbark, Sr. (Feb. 17 Pulse) stated the achievements of Trump. He has divided our country from the moment he entered the race for the presidency.
The economy is good if you are in the top 1%; the working poor haven”t gotten a net pay increase, if you factor in the cost of living, in 40 or more years. The stock market is good if you are one of the 50% of people that have stocks. The Trump trade wars — tariffs — are hurting the farmers (a nearly 20% increase in farm bankruptcies last year) and costing families dearly in increased retail expenditures. Yes, he has allocated more money for our military, then has taken away $3.8 billion for the wall (Mexico will pay for it, according to Trump), that’s not helping our troops.
He has alienated all of our allies in NATO and kissed up to the dictators of the world, especially Russia. Trump held back aid to Ukraine — broke the law — until he got caught when a whistleblower informed the government.
Trump has made a mockery of the office of president. He has vilified our justice professionals and caused many seasoned men and women to resign, making our country less safe. He has installed his man as attorney general to investigate his enemies and protect his friends.
People, you need to get your news and information from newspapers such as the Omaha World-Herald and watch our local TV news to be informed on just what this president is or is not doing.
Dale Rezac, Omaha
Socialist lunacy
Regarding Arnold Kash’s Feb. 25 letter in the Public Pulse about his choosing of a president: You would really prefer the United States to vote into office a socialist candidate based on your hatred of President Trump! You better hang onto your “Kash” — cash — if that happens. Why don’t you move to Venezuela and enjoy the best of both your worlds? You could live under a socialist regime and not be under President Trump. Good luck on that one.
Arlene Zack, Omaha
