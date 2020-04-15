Concern over outlets reopening
On behalf of the 93 member hospitals we represent, I want to voice my concern over the recent announcement that Nebraska Crossing Outlets will be reopening on April 24.
This move is in direct contradiction with public health guidelines and poses serious risks to the health of all Nebraskans. Quite simply, it’s irresponsible for a non-essential retailer to open its doors to the public in the middle of a pandemic.
For the past several weeks, we’ve seen evidence that by practicing social distancing, working from home and making only necessary trips for food and fuel have helped us flatten the curve in our state. These efforts need to continue until we see clear evidence that the risk of COVID-19 infections have been significantly reduced and adequate testing is in place.
We need to protect our elderly citizens, people with compromised immune systems and our health care workers who are on the front lines of this public health crisis. This is not the time to take actions that could reverse the trend and nullify our efforts to this point.
Our scientists and health care professionals are working diligently to understand this disease, and we need to follow their guidance to ensure the health and safety of all Nebraskans.
Laura J. Redoutey, Lincoln
President, Nebraska Hospital Association
‘Right to repair’ makes sense
I’m a member of the Nebraska Farm Bureau and have been engaged personally in the fight for our Right-to-Repair our equipment since 2015. As such, I can attest that farmers very much want their right to repair and continue to vote enthusiastically within farm groups to support legislation or binding agreements. This also includes the Nebraska Farmers Union. These votes aren’t close — 99% in 2016 and 2019 at the NEFB’s annual conventions!
Ms. Kracl (April 11 Midlands Voices) is promoting the ridiculous idea that R2R will somehow cause farm equipment to careen out of control and kill farmers, when the purpose of the legislation is to allow farmers to have access to the same repair documentation, parts and tools as the dealership on equivalent terms.
If repair by the dealership is safe, then repair by independent technicians will be equally so — just as it is today with cars and trucks.
Farmers can already hack their equipment for both legal and illegal purposes. Right to Repair legislation doesn’t make illegal acts legal and doesn’t add new liability risks to manufacturers or dealers. Equipment dealers hate it because it breaks up the unhealthy repair monopolies enjoyed by dealers, such as John Deere (AKRS), CAESE-IH (Titan), AGCO (Butler Implement) and their manufacturers, who have lobbied aggressively against R2R for the rest of us.
Kevin Kenney, Raymond, Neb.
farmer, engineer
No to the street bond
Friday I was following along on reporter Jeffrey Robb’s Twitter feed as he was covering a press conference which included Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert. The information came out that, despite the city’s economy seeming going into the hole, a $200 million bond issue for Omaha’s streets will remain on the May 12 ballot.
Talk about bad timing for this bond issuance! The municipal bond market is undergoing strain as investors wonder if cities and counties can pay back the bonds if their budget will take huge cuts in tax revenue, which seems likely after this virus causes havoc around here.
Even before this, I wondered if the street bond issue would pass, thinking that people living in Benson would balk at paying extra taxes to repave 180th Street. Now the bond issue seems doomed because today’s tax money will have to be used to pay Omaha’s current bills. We don’t need additional debt.
When an economic crisis like this happens, it makes you look at how much debt you currently hold and ask if it is necessary. Like the city promising a $50 million bond to redo riverfront parks because some people didn’t like the way they looked. That now seems wasteful.
Eventually Omaha’s economy will recover, but for now I certainly intend to vote no on the street bond issue May 12.
Rick Fulton, Omaha
Farewell to an American legend
This dastardly virus has claimed a true genus. I heard John Prine’s first album at the age of 18, and I may or may not have had an “illegal smile” at the time. A life-changing experience!
I pity anyone who hasn’t heard “Sam Stone” or “Angel from Montgomery” or “Hello in There.” If you need a laugh, try “Dear Abby” or “In Spite of Ourselves.” You can thank me later.
RIP, my dear friend, who I never got a chance to meet but somehow knew better than my own family. May God bless you.
Kevin Shepherd, Omaha
