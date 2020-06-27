Child welfare concern
As a former CEO of the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, I am very concerned about the current state of child welfare services in eastern Nebraska. I was there when the department was implementing the move of these services to private contractors. Ultimately the only successful contractor was Nebraska Families Collaborative, now known as PromiseShip.
That success required many months of work and cooperation between the state and NFC to “get it right” operationally and financially.
Last year’s decision to move the contract to St. Francis Ministries ignored the investment the state had in the current contractor and put the delivery of services at risk, apparently for financial reasons. The new contractor promised to provide these services at a fraction of the cost under the NFC contract.
Now we see that DHHS has found that St. Francis has been unable to perform and provide even the basic services it promised (e.g., meeting the statutorily prescribed ratio of case workers to clients, failure to innovate in providing services, fewer foster care beds as required, etc.) (World-Herald reporting, June 12).
Based on the state’s experience, it was unreasonable for DHHS to believe that St. Francis could provide the promised services for the amount it bid. In fact, I understand that St. Francis has been paid an additional $15 million above the contract price only halfway through the contract year.
The state’s apparent desire to save dollars has resulted in a very real risk to our children’s welfare.
Kerry T. Winterer, Jackson, Wyo.
MCC provided important help
The Nebraska Department of Labor would like to formally recognize and thank Metropolitan Community College for the generous support and hospitality provided to us during the coronavirus pandemic, particularly from April 7 through May 17, 2020. During this six-week period while Heartland Workforce Solutions was closed to the public, the Nebraska Department of Labor was able to quickly and seamlessly relocate its operations to Metro’s Fort Omaha Campus. Because of their support and accommodation, we continued providing unemployment benefit claims assistance during a peak period of economic disruption caused by COVID-19.
While at Metro, the Nebraska Department of Labor assisted 1,739 individuals who otherwise would have been unable to receive necessary support. This made a huge difference in individuals’ lives as they navigated this challenging time.
John Albin, Lincoln
commissioner of labor
A lack of decency
First, the recent decision by Gov. Pete Ricketts not to allow federal money to any county government that requires masks. Second, Democratic U.S. Senate nominee Chris Janicek’s message publicly degrading a former female campaign employee and his refusal to withdraw from the campaign trail, Both remind me of the line made famous in 1954 during the Army-McCarthy hearings by an attorney for the Army, Joseph Welch.
After the belittling, haranguing questions by Wisconsin’s Sen. Joseph McCarthy, Joseph Welch finally asked him, “Have you no sense of decency, sir?”
And the questions should be asked of Gov. Ricketts, who by issuing that order shows a lack of decency in concern for all Nebraskans health overall. He’s copying President Trump, who has shown limited or no decency except for his own benefit.
And Mr. Janicek’s ego seems to prevent him from having the decency to remove himself from the campaign, besides apologizing to the person he harassed. But then, U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse has not shown the decency to defend the U.S. Constitution fully according to his oath but has sacrificed it for political expediency. Nebraskans need to view the content of the character of all candidates running to be our public servants and not pick them due to the animal type next to the candidate’s name.
Philip O’Brien, Omaha
Brands and images
Land o’ Lakes, Uncle Ben’s Rice, Eskimo Pie, Aunt Jemima are all going into the PC scrap heap due to the appearance of racial stereotypes, or something.
What’s next? Jolly Green Giant (person of size), Mr. Clean (too white), Tony the Tiger (animal exploitation), Gerber’s baby (well, duh), ad nauseum?
Prediction: At some time in the future, there will be a hue and cry outrage that there is a lack of diversity in brand name labeling and images.
Max R. Moore, Bellevue
Keep Americans alive
I understand protecting our constitutional rights. I would like to remind Vice President Pence that constitutional rights only benefit the living.
Michael Driscoll, Omaha
Scout troop success
The virus affects everyone in different ways. For example, our Boy Scout troop had to hold our yearly fundraiser called the wings booth, where we sell fried pastries in the shape of monarch wings, at an alternate location. We usually hold it at Papillion Days, but since it was canceled, we had to hold the fundraiser in the St. Martha’s Episcopal Church parking lot. It’s one of the only fundraisers we do. The troop took a risk doing it, but luckily it was a success, and we sold out. We are really thankful that people from Papillion and the surrounding areas came to support us.
Aiden Lewis, Papillion
