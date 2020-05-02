Check out online Pulse battling
The often more pungent and rowdier facet of the Public Pulse is on the Internet, just waiting to be discovered: It’s the online Comments section, to be clicked on at the end of the letters column. It’s a real gloves-off, back-and-forth discussion of that day’s letters. It’s a world of its own, with punches and counterpunches from the political left, center and right, each battling for media toeholds.
As in many public forums, Comments tends to have its own cast of regulars. It’s always interesting to follow Jim Bechtel, an erudite Omahan who is always good for a couple of dozen well-researched and annotated liberal sources, when he locks horns with the prolific Max R. Moore of Bellevue, voicing the gospel from the right, and giving as good as he gets.
The Internet edition is available free if you’re a print subscriber, and reasonably priced if you’re not.
Keep your fingers completely pressed onto the Public Pulse, and don’t miss the local Comments battles of the wits. Combatants come out fighting new bouts every day.
Bob Copperstone, Wahoo, Neb.
Biden and Kavanaugh
If only Joe Biden were to be scrutinized for his alleged sexual assault the way Justice Brett Kavanaugh was. Business Insider reports that Biden’s campaign people rummaged through his Senate record files kept at the University of Delaware. Sorry, Ms. Reade, but if you’ll want justice concerning Joe Biden, you won’t get it. He’s too well protected by most Democrats and their mainstream media allies. I guess the #MeToo Movement only applies to investigating Republicans.
Lou Totilas, Kimballton, Iowa
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.