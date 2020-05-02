Biden flatly declares sexual assault 'never, never happened' (copy)

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden was on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” Friday to discuss allegations of sexual assault on Tara Reade, a former staffer.

 MSNBC

Check out online Pulse battling

The often more pungent and rowdier facet of the Public Pulse is on the Internet, just waiting to be discovered: It’s the online Comments section, to be clicked on at the end of the letters column. It’s a real gloves-off, back-and-forth discussion of that day’s letters. It’s a world of its own, with punches and counterpunches from the political left, center and right, each battling for media toeholds.

As in many public forums, Comments tends to have its own cast of regulars. It’s always interesting to follow Jim Bechtel, an erudite Omahan who is always good for a couple of dozen well-researched and annotated liberal sources, when he locks horns with the prolific Max R. Moore of Bellevue, voicing the gospel from the right, and giving as good as he gets.

The Internet edition is available free if you’re a print subscriber, and reasonably priced if you’re not.

Keep your fingers completely pressed onto the Public Pulse, and don’t miss the local Comments battles of the wits. Combatants come out fighting new bouts every day.

Bob Copperstone, Wahoo, Neb.

Biden and Kavanaugh

If only Joe Biden were to be scrutinized for his alleged sexual assault the way Justice Brett Kavanaugh was. Business Insider reports that Biden’s campaign people rummaged through his Senate record files kept at the University of Delaware. Sorry, Ms. Reade, but if you’ll want justice concerning Joe Biden, you won’t get it. He’s too well protected by most Democrats and their mainstream media allies. I guess the #MeToo Movement only applies to investigating Republicans.

Lou Totilas, Kimballton, Iowa

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email