Centuries of hurt
We are in the midst of a global pandemic that has claimed over 114,000 lives in America alone and has taken a toll on countries around the world. We are also fighting another evil, that we can see: the evil of injustice in the land of the free and the home of the brave.
However, our nation was founded upon the principles of equality, liberty and justice for all. When we see the lives of African Americans and other people of color dying at the hands of those sworn to uphold and protect the law, it makes one to wonder if America will ever live up to what we talk and sing about.
In God’s eyes, all men are created equal. And all men deserve to be treated respectfully as human beings wonderfully made by our Creator. Down through the years, we know that people of color have been discriminated against.
What we are seeing taking place is the culmination of centuries of hurt from gross mistreatment and injustice that have gone unchecked. In order for our society to have fair treatment for all of its citizens, we must be willing to face the ugliness of racial disparities and commit to change.
I will like to close with this scripture from the Old Testament book of Micah (6:8 KJV): “He hath shewed thee, O man, what is good; and what doth the Lord require of thee, but to do justly, and to love mercy, and to walk humbly with thy God?”
Rev. Haywood Wright, Omaha
The thin blue line
Hats off to the men and women of police departments across the U.S. Despite the unprecedented attacks by the mainstream media, antifa, criminals and the Democrat Party, they have come through and are still maintaining law and order for us. They are the thin blue line that keeps our society from devolving into anarchy run by thugs. Anyone that believes that we don’t need police should go live in war-torn Somalia for a while; they’ll be begging to come back here.
Lou Totilas, Kimballton, Iowa
Eastman has right vision
Congressman Don Bacon has stated that Democratic candidate, Kara Eastman, is too extreme for Nebraskans in his district. Someone should tell Congressman Bacon that many Nebraskans in his district have lost their jobs, lost their health care and are afraid of getting sick. Someone should tell him that many of our vital food and health workers are earning $8 to $12 an hour.
It’s probably hard for Congressman Bacon to identify with such Nebraskans in his district. His annual earnings, between his congressional salary and his veteran’s benefits, are enormous. He also has government health care that, by his votes, he does not want to share with the rest of us.
Kara Eastman thinks all Americans should have health care, and she believes that all workers should earn a living wage.
Charles Kilgore, Omaha
Conspiracy theory nonsense
Buffalo police shoved a 75-year-old man to the ground, causing him to suffer a head injury. If a person were see that on video and then imply it was part of a conspiracy as an antifa provocateur and that the 75-year-old was also trying to scan police communications to black out their equipment, the rational thinking would be that the person who made that statement, without any type of proof, is most likely out of touch with reality and would certainly not be someone who would be given nuclear codes. That scares me.
I have been voting since 1960 — never have I seen a president so determined to divide the country and so out of touch with how to run a country. Coming up with statements such as above further reduces his believability with the American public.
It’s scary, too, to hear words coming from former U.S. presidents as well as retired admirals and four-star generals (some of whom were appointed by and worked under Trump), and even those of his own party, who are questioning his dedication to his oath of office and his knowledge of the Constitution.
Enough is enough.
Clark Squires, Omaha
The change Omaha needs
The first thought that came to my mind when I read about the College World Series moving the playing dates to July was sweaty heat-stroke candidates in the bleachers at TD Ameritrade Park.
Omahans can agree that the CWS playing in July in this town won’t work. It will be another Red Sky Music Festival.
Face it, Omaha; it’s time to move on from the College World Series and use our downtown park for professional baseball.
It won’t be the end of the world. Omaha used to have the largest meat packing plants in the USA right in South Omaha and streetcars used to go up and down the hills of Dundee. Things change.
Also, college baseball is a very boring sport. College baseball played at TD Ameritrade Park may be the most boring of all sports in America. I have not been in the last couple of years, but I can envision ground balls going through the legs of infielders and pop flys falling for errors in the outfield.
I can see the future of North Downtown Omaha, and it’s professional baseball playing six months out of the year and the park not managed by the Metropolitan Entertainment and Convention Authority.
Ricky Fulton, Omaha
