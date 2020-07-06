Right to rename Burke
I write to support the effort to rename Burke High. The June 28 Pulse letter attacking this effort called it “almost laughable.” I beg to differ. My mother, Mary Frederick, a member of the DePorres Club in Omaha, called on Dr. Harry Burke, superintendent of the public schools here in the mid-1950s, the time not long after the Supreme County handed down its Brown v. Board of Education decision declaring school segregation to be inherently unequal.
My mother urged Dr. Burke to change the teacher-assignment practices of our district. She pointed out to him that if one “colored” teacher were assigned to teach at a white elementary school in Omaha, then in the course of about eight years all the graduates of that school would have learned that a colored person could hold a professional position of authority. Dr. Burke’s reply was, over my dead body.
I agree with our Pulse writer that we need not reexamine every institution or person from our past for discriminatory or abusive behavior. However, we also need not herald their heroism. When a leader is as bigoted as his community, particularly on acute social issues, we need not name a high school after him.
Virginia Walsh, Omaha
The harm that racism inflicts
A response to Patrick Mertz (Public Pulse, June 29): Patrick, you wrote at the end of your letter concerning the changing of Burke High’s name, “We all have opinions, both right and wrong, and we can’t silence one party to lift up another. Hasn’t worked in the past, and won’t work in the future.”
Racism isn’t an opinion, like whether you like Van Gogh’s art or not. Racism is active, it’s a choice, an action to demean, to suppress, to oppress, to control and ultimately administer a violence to a person or group of persons. To relegate it to an opinion is completely dismissive and negligent.
You also say, “How do you make change without knowing the past?” I’m quite certain that the emotional, mental and physical scars that African Americans have endured for the last 400 years will never go away, but taking some of these totems out of the public eye will perhaps offer them some hope for the future.
Todd O’Keefe, Hastings
Police right to enforce laws
A July 3 letter to the Public Pulse complained about the policies of the Omaha Police Department and the responses from the chief and the mayor. The letter stated that minority neighborhoods were “overpoliced” and that tickets for misdemeanor traffic violations were being issued, and minorities were being stopped, at unfair rates.
I would like to know how many of these stops resulted in tickets or whether OPD just let them “go” with a verbal warning to correct the issue. How many were stopped for no plates, expired plates, expired in-transits, no insurance, no driver’s license, speeding, failure to use turn signals, etc. The law says you have to have your car plated and insured, and your operators license has to be with you.
You want to complain that the police are doing their job? If you do not like the misdemeanor traffic laws, then go to your city council and state legislature and get the laws removed, but do not complain about the police doing their job. Do not complain that after putting your car on a public street hundreds of different times, you finally get stopped for violations.
Riley Leary, Omaha
Wrong decision on flag
The City of Omaha has no right to decide what should and should not be honored and displayed under our American flag. Many people were offended by this blatant display that is so political and specific in its message. I know, that as a veteran, I was embarrassed and disappointed.
Would a flag for Jesus and the Bible ever find support enough to be displayed under our American flag and therefore show support for Christians? Probably not.
We are not to judge. God will decide.
Mark Nekonchuk, Omaha
Reasons for medical marijuana
Reasons Gov. Ricketts has given for his opposition to medical marijuana are that it needs more research and that state efforts to legalize it circumvent federal regulation. I have two responses to these: right to try, and federalism.
If we are a free country, why can’t patients decide for themselves if they want to try a therapy, versus waiting for the FDA to give its blessing? The very regulations that Ricketts supports have been an obstacle to the research he says is needed.
Regarding federalism, shouldn’t states be able to decide what is proscribed? I thought conservatives mistrusted the concentration of power at the top. Whether marijuana has any redeeming value, that’s a judgment a free individual and their doctor should make.
Andrew Best, Omaha
These lives should matter, too
Black lives matter! White lives matter! All lives should matter!
When a life is lost, we want to know why. We want/demand action if a life is lost violently.
If we are not happy with an explanation for a violent loss of life, we protest and rebel.
When a life is violently lost by mutilation and trauma rather than being born, the lost life is listed as a “medical procedure.” We do not protest and rebel! Not all human life matters to humans!
Some animals lives have a greater value than some human lives!
Adrian Goettl, Bennington
Wrongs to Native Americans
With everything going on with the virus and protesting about police and African Americans, I wonder why we are not also protesting about the wrongs done to Native Americans? They have been put down for centuries. They have been murdered and their land taken. They have been taken off their land and made to live on reservations because the government thought this was right.
If you disagree with me on how the white man has treated them, I suggest you read “Bury My Heart at Wounded Knee.”
Ann Fleming, Omaha
Be mindful of others’ health needs
I’m so confused about some of the behavior of the society around me with regard to COVID-19 recommendations. Hasn’t everyone heard about wearing masks, social distancing and washing or sanitizing hands? On two recent occasions I witnessed no apparent concern for the well-being of others.
The first was a baseball game where in a crowd of about a hundred or so, I saw only a handful of people wearing masks, and many folks crowded into bleachers. At this event, I could distance myself safely, but I wondered why these folks aren’t concerned about their welfare or those around them.
The other instance was a funeral of a dear friend. I estimate there were several hundred people honoring the life of this beloved person. We were crowded into pews, and I saw fewer than five people wearing a facial covering. Social distancing was almost impossible in this situation and understandable, but wearing a mask should have certainly been the order of the day.
The funeral home told me they are unable to enforce any of the CDC recommendations because they received Paycheck Protection Program funds from the state, and Gov. Ricketts forbids any business doing so from mandating CDC regulations or else they would not qualify. They told me their services are livestreamed and I should have stayed home and watched on my computer or cellphone if I was concerned.
Nobody should have to stay home and isolate themselves indefinitely. If everybody who can would wear a mask and practice social distancing where possible, we could all go about our lives in a safe environment.
Yano Mangiameli, Omaha
Best medical approaches on virus
I would like to point out several points in regard to the pandemic.
Our leaders of medical profession did make the important, though understandable, mistakes, since they never had the experience of the pandemics. Use of masking and social distancing should have been imposed much earlier. Airborne infectious diseases require masking.
Another confusing matter is about testing. Antigen testing tells you about your current state of infectivity regardless of symptoms. It is useful but will not give clear pictures. Antibody testing is essential to determine degree of spread of the disease, though I suspect technical difficulties of antibody testing.
Mortality information should be compared with other time in order to get clear pictures.
Lastly, I am really concerned about politicization of the pandemic, regardless of political affiliation. Politicians act like brats. They should listen to medical advice for the good of the nation.
Jason Ohr, M.D., retired, Omaha
Worthy VA project
The new VA Ambulatory Care Center will soon open. While working on this project in Congress, I kept thinking about my father and grandfather who served in combat in World War I and II and their sacrifice. I knew I had to pass the bill somehow. In the end, the idea of doing something long-lasting in a manner that engaged our entire community was the motivation for this bipartisan solution. It is now nearing fruition. I am thankful to the vets, my colleagues in the House, and this community for seeing this through with me.
Brad Ashford, Omaha
former U.S. congressman, 2nd District, 2015-17
Salute to Val Peter
Thank you, Jeff Koterba, for Thursday’s cartoon. Father Peter would be proud!
Tom Dahulick, Omaha
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.