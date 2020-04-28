Bonds deserve support
I completely enjoyed the common sense and cooperative spirit of Kathy Arens (Public Pulse, Apr. 19) when speaking of leadership qualities and common good solutions.
Our family has lived in the Millard community for 16 years and think that most residents agree that the Omaha area is a lovely place to raise a family. To that end, we are happy to pay taxes that support the maintenance of necessary roads and the buildings that provide safety and shelter to our neighborhood children while they receive an excellent public education. The roads and some of our public buildings desperately need maintenance. Complaining about taxes and bonds that pay for the very roads we drive on daily and for the extraordinary schools that provide world-class education solves nothing.
City leaders have proposed a plan to get to work on the roads. Bravo, and thank you for your initiative to make things better. Vote YES for better roads in our city.
Millard Public Schools has proposed a responsible plan to update our community’s schools to ensure quality education for all. MPS decision-makers are providing solutions to fix buildings that need repairs and make critical improvements to many buildings that were built in the ’60s — buildings that service many of our 2,400 students and families in the district.
I will choose to be a part of the solution by voting YES for MPS. Public information about the 2020 MPS bond can be found at mpsomaha.org.
Jan DeLay, Omaha
Sasse is a statesman
I have no doubt that Ben Sasse has earned reelection.
Over the past six years Ben has been a statesman, representing the interest of Nebraska and defending conservative values. Whether it’s advocating free trade for our farmers and ranchers, making our businesses more competitive by reducing inefficient regulations or representing our pro-life perspective, Sasse has been putting Nebraska and our country first!
That’s what we hired him to do, and he’s kept his promises. And he has performed his job with civility and without compromise.
On top of that, Sen. Sasse votes with the president’s agenda nine out of 10 times — and that number doesn’t even count the record number of judges Sasse has helped President Trump confirm.
Ben is for Nebraska — and I’m proudly voting for him on May 12.
Tonn Ostergard, Lincoln
A president’s ignorance
Last week President Trump, speaking at his coronavirus briefing, tossed out the idea of putting cleaning products into the body to fight the disease.
It became necessary for Lysol to put out a statement telling the public that their product was not to be ingested, injected or put into the human body in any way whatsoever. Seriously, it was necessary to make this statement based on a comment by the president of the United States!
Really, Nebraskans, this is the intelligence level of the person you thought should be elected. Think about it.
Julie Classen, Papillion
GOP’s lamentable decline
In his April 23 Pulse letter, Mr. Andrew Sullivan wrote, “Medical experts need to confront their ignorance.” He then goes on to “educate” us on the history of the Spanish Flu, how old people and those with health problems are the only ones dying, how the lockdown doesn’t help, and how little good has come out of our response to this pandemic.
This kind of temperamental complaining states only the obvious — staying home costs us money. This is the argument that Trump and the right-wing protesters make for ignoring the expert advice of our health care workers and leaders.
Gov. Ricketts has pleasantly surprised me with his great leadership during this health emergency. Unlike Trump, he has listened to the experts.
I watch Trump’s minions on television crying about “Our freedom is being taken away!” and think of the sacrifices our parents made during the World War. Today’s “conservatives” are not even a shadow of the previous generations, who did what needed to be done to get us through a national emergency. I get so discouraged by these spoiled, selfish, arrogant people who have stolen the Republican Party and the real conservative movement.
I only have to look at our dedicated health care workers and leaders to renew my faith. Please have a little backbone to follow their advice. Don’t succumb to the foolish impatience of the whiners and naysayers.
If you really think the health officials are ignorant or don’t care about the unemployment caused by this crisis, I have a suggestion:
Go to medical school and maybe even take a college minor in American history before preaching to us how foolish we are.
Robert Hathaway, Omaha
