Liberal urban politicians bare blame
I write as a former longtime Omaha resident. Many of the cities experiencing rioting and looting have black and/or Democrat police chiefs, mayors or governors. These officials were elected to make life better for their black constituents but apparently haven’t. Yet the elected officials retain their power by getting 95% of the black vote. And the problems never seem to be theirs but instead are blamed on some official higher up the chain, typically the president.
Here are the facts about Minneapolis: It has been famous for decades as one of the most liberal, one-party cities in America. The city council has 13 members: 12 from the Democratic-Farmer-Laborers Party, one from the Green Party and zero Republicans. The council president is a DFL Party member who was previously a city planner in San Francisco. The mayor is a very liberal DFL Party member. The governor and Hennepin County attorney are Democrats. And then there is Joe Biden, Democrat president wannabe who has been in politics for over 40 years, has done nothing and claims he is going to correct all wrongs in the USA.
A.D. Vinke, Surprise, Ariz.
Trump failed us at a critical moment
Never in my life have I been more embarrassed by an American president who acts so completely contrary to the values that have made our country what it is: a beautiful, yet broken experiment in freedom. Mr. Trump missed the moment when real leadership could have made a difference in our national polity.
Here is some of what the Bible says about leadership: “Jesus called them together and said, ‘You know that the rulers of the Gentiles lord it over them, and their high officials exercise authority over them. Not so with you. Instead, whoever wants to become great among you must be your servant’.” (Matthew 20: 25-26) Mr. Trump’s narcissistic grandiosity stands in stark contrast to the deepest ideals of leadership articulated in the Bible.
Alexander de Tocqueville wrote that America is great because America is good. That goodness still shines when Americans kneel in silence to remember a man who died mercilessly at the hands of a racist police officer. That goodness is shown when we pray and peacefully protest together.
This is not a time to pound the fist of law and order. Sackcloth and ashes would be more appropriate. How about a National Day of Mourning or Repentance? Black lives matter. George Floyd’s life mattered. Ahmaud Arbery’s life mattered. Freddie Gray’s life mattered.
Do something right, Mr. Trump. Join the police chief who knelt with the protesters. That is where reconciliation has a chance to begin.
Rev. Thomas F. Backer, Omaha
Stop blaming Trump for everything
I have seen the video about George Floyd’s death. Horrible and reprehensible. However, I looked at it a number of times and could not find President Trump or any of his Cabinet members in that video. The president was not there, yet — immediately — he is the cause. He is the focus. It appears to me we are blaming the “mechanic” for all the flawed parts on the automobile.
All the headlines and narrative became about his church walk, his threat to call in the military, force used at Lafayette Park, the publicity involving John Kelly, Mark Esper, James Mattis — anything to place the blame on the president instead of those who are in charge. The distraction of institutional/systemic racism should be owned first by those in charge in our cities and states. Why, we even allowed our own Republican mayors and governors to talk us into lockdowns and such, based on speculative science models. How about we all address the folks elected to be in charge of serving us? Instead of expecting the downtown business owner to “hear” us, perhaps a protest on the steps of the offices of the mayors, governors, state attorneys generals, City Council members, police chiefs and unions can be noticed.
How about we elect local leaders who are not concerned with pushing their own failing policies and agendas, as seen on display now? Elect leaders who will get results. Don’t we owe that to all children and citizens?
Vernon Moran, West Point, Neb.
Seniors, say no to Trump
I am a senior (72 years old), a registered Republican, an Air Force veteran and a retired teacher. As seniors, we represent a huge voting block. It is time for us to recognize, accept and act upon the fact that Trump and the GOP have done great damage to this country in three-plus short years. Another four years would be catastrophic.
We are the sons and daughters of the greatest generation, and this is our time to stand up and do what is right for this country at this time in history. We must do this for our own sake, the security of this country and for those who come after us as our parents did for us. We cannot be complacent or complicit.
Greg Ebsen, Papillion
Mall should be for all
In the June 6 Midlands section of the Omaha World-Herald, an artist’s rendering, provided to The World-Herald, showing the Leahy Mall’s new water feature cove featured many white people, but no African Americans. Does this mean the developers hope that only white people will use the mall? Surely a starting point for black, brown and other lives to matter is to include them in artist’s renderings of a civic project.
J.R. Duncan, Omaha
