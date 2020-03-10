Solution to high drug prices
The March 1 Pulse letter from Kaia Piotrowski of Bellevue about high prescription drug prices highlighted one of the most heartbreaking issues facing Nebraskans. As a pharmacy worker, she explained seeing firsthand how people are pouring out their savings and paychecks in order to pay for only a month’s supply of their life-sustaining medications and said that the source of the problem was Big Pharma. Kaia asked, “How can we drive down these life-saving medication prices?”
There is a bill in Congress with bipartisan support that would lower prescription drug prices — but it needs help from Nebraska’s senators, Ben Sasse and Deb Fischer. The Prescription Drug Pricing Reduction Act would encourage pharmaceutical companies to keep their prices down by having them pay a fine for price gouging. Plus, it would cap out-of-pocket drug expenses for those on Medicare.
The Prescription Drug Pricing Reduction Act is the solution to lowering prices of life-saving medications and making these drugs more affordable. But first, the bill needs support from our own representatives to pass through Congress. Together, Sens. Sasse and Fischer can help make prescription medications affordable for Nebraskans.
Christine Locke, Omaha
Democrats’ alarming values
I’m getting along in years, but I’m still looking for answers.
How can a Christian belong to a political party that puts its stamp of approval on same-sex marriage? How can a Christian belong to a political party that seems to view Christian values as a hindrance to serving as a Supreme Court judge?
How can a Christian belong to a political party that seems determined to stamp out the belief that what makes America great is its trust in God? How can a Christian belong to a political party that removed the word “God” from its party platform and is blatantly anti-Christian?
Must I become an atheist to join this modern-day Democratic Party? Still looking for answers!
Frederick Pinkelman, Wynot, Neb.
Our troubled republic
Events of the past three years, with Donald Trump as president, raise the question, “What is happening to the U.S. federal republic?” It appears that the working relationship between the three “separate but equal branches of government” has been shaken. We witness the rabid partisan politics overshadowed by an oligarchical tendency of the presidency. Additionally, the barrage of unseemly “tweets,” the name calling and condescending remarks about members of Congress and departmental individuals sets an ugly tone in our government.
The turmoil has resulted in an historical breach of trust by our allies and their backing away from some U.S. positions promoted by the president. For example, the June 2017 withdrawal from the Paris climate agreement. We need those allies as well as they need the U.S. support.
We witness the replacement of long-time, hardworking, experienced people, with “loyalist” and “familial” individuals having little or no experience for the work they have been appointed to oversee or conduct. Then there is the continuous chain of “acting” officials as heads of vital departments in need of stability instead of turmoil. Additionally, there seems to be an increase of political power by big business along with actions that appear to have racial overtones, e.g. erection of a border wall, reminiscent of the Berlin Wall of many years ago.
There will be a lot of thought needed to prepare for the elections next Nov. 3.
Gary Hutter, Omaha
The meaning of socialism
Widespread ignorance among our own populace is the most dangerous thing facing our democratic republic. Some seem to not even want to learn and think; it does require a little effort. Many even like to spout off about things of which they don’t a clue. For example, a Pulse writer on Jan. 10: “The voters chose Mr. Trump because they wanted our country to be a democracy, not a socialist one that would take power from the people.” Wow! A form of government and an economic system are two different things!
With a degree in economics, I learned years ago that we have what is called in economics a “mixed” economy. Neither our democratic republic nor our capitalistic/free enterprise system is going to be lost unless we have an autocratic person in our White House. Remember that in Germany, Adolf Hitler first ran for elective office.
Socialism simply means government ownership/control of the means of production of goods and services. In the United States of America, it means We the People! Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, public schools, libraries, police and fire departments, aid to farmers, flood victims and others, our U.S. military and even our streets and stoplights are socialism! Our OPPD and MUD are socialism.
Do not be afraid as the far-right fearmongers say that “Socialism is coming.” Read, learn and think for yourself!
Larry L. Kennedy, Omaha
The real political liars
Mr. Forrest (March 7 Pulse) rightly criticized Trump for publicly criticizing the severe sentence by the judge in the Roger Stone case. Trump was not the only person who criticized the judge for the overly harsh sentence. Forrest, however, failed to note that the jury foreman was openly critical of Trump and, by extension, Stone. Had that juror been a Republican, people like Mr. Forrest would have been critical. Stone’s lawyers claim that the court hid the jurors’ political opinions from the defense lawyers.
For that, and other reasons, Stone’s lawyers are considering filing for a mistrial. They also shared their concerns with the judge, who says she will make a decision later.
In Forrest’s letter, he openly accused Trump of being an autocrat, yet Trump has yet to arrest someone for his or her political beliefs. Mr. Forrest refers to “the big lie.” The source of the big lie is actually not Trump, but the Democrats who tried to impeach him under false pretexts.
James C. Perley, Little Sioux, Iowa
Medical marijuana
Medical marijuana helps relax the muscles in MS, reduces anxiety in PTSD, reduces inflammation, relieves pain, controls nausea and vomiting caused by chemotherapy, and stimulates appetite and improves weight gain in people with cancer and AIDS. Medical marijuana is also being used in Crohn’s disease, epilepsy, glaucoma and schizophrenia.
Nebraska is one of only a handful of states that have not passed some form of medical marijuana legislation. A ballot initiative is currently circulating throughout Nebraska. We need over 120,000 signatures by July to get the petition on the November ballot. Please sign the petition so we can help eliminate the pain and suffering of people living with these chronic conditions.
Kathleen Ann Hughes, Omaha
A kindness appreciated
To the wonderful honest lady who returned my debit card to the Hy-Vee pharmacy at 51 and Center on Friday, March 6 mid-day, thank you, thank you. It fell on the floor without my realizing it, and my mind raced with concern about what to do first.
What a relief I experienced because of your honesty.
Elizabeth Nelson, Omaha
