World’s biggest polluters
Marv Dorsey’s Dec. 23 Pulse letter criticizes carbon taxes and states that Americans make up 4% of the world population while the other 96% of the world is overwhelmingly the greatest contributor of pollutants into our atmosphere. “Four percent of the world’s population should not be forced to pay for the pollution created by the other 96%.” His conclusions are simply wrong.
First, the United States is the principal country since the Industrial Revolution to have released hydrocarbons into the atmosphere, where they are still affecting global warming today. Secondly, the biggest producers of carbon dioxide by volume are as follows: China, the United States, the European Union, India, Russia and Japan.
To put this in perspective: While the United States’ release of hydrocarbons has fallen slightly the last two years, we still, on a per capita basis, are the biggest producer of hydrocarbons per person in the world, and as a country the second highest in the world.
The U.S. cannot ignore its impact on carbon emissions simply because we are now behind China on total emissions. We must fast-track carbon neutrality in the U.S. and the rest of the world. In terms of geological years the time remaining to save the world is exceedingly short.
Kenneth Pickens, Omaha
Carbon fee is the answer
I’d like to thank Nancy Gaarder for the clear look back at the cost of last year’s extreme weather (“Nebraska’s 2019 weather losses: $3.4 billion,” Jan. 15 World-Herald). Many Nebraskans are still trying to recover. Some, like the residents of Winslow, have to move to try to prevent future damage. But knowing the cost makes it easier to see that we deserve smart plans and strong action to avoid painful repeats of 2019.
The root of the intensified weather, of course, is increased greenhouse gases in the atmosphere, mainly carbon dioxide from burning fossil fuels. Economists agree that the most effective step to reduce carbon emissions is to put a fee on selling the fuels. We can do that in a way that boosts the economy, by having the proceeds divided evenly and sent directly to every American household.
This is the plan described in the bipartisan Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act. Reps. Don Bacon, Jeff Fortenberry and Adrian Smith should all support this bill. It would be a smart choice for Nebraska, a true long-term way to cut down on costly “unprecedented” weather.
Kevin Fitzgerald, Omaha
Tax breaks for military retirees
Gov. Pete Ricketts and state senators were wrong to initiate making a new law that would give a 50% tax break to pension-receiving military retirees (“Tax break for military retirees advances,” Jan. 13 World-Herald). Military employees received so much for free after enlisting and while employed. They got cash pay and benefits from us, and each should have been able to buy a vehicle, house and furnishings and find a job without a government program after they left the military. They received exclusive benefits and college education support.
The idolatry of the military is dangerous and deadly to a democracy. Legislators, the press and people need to exercise their rights and speak, write, protest and petition against additional exclusive handouts to veterans at our expense.
Jean Lillie, Anthon, Iowa
It’s that time again
Be on the alert, Nebraskans. The Unicameral is in session!
W. Dee Skillen, Omaha
Best of times for our country
In his Jan. 15 Public Pulse letter, Gordon Boe compared President Trump with Joe McCarthy. It’s too bad that he and others harbor this type of hate and spread this blather about our president. Our president doesn’t dislike immigrants or Muslims. He and his voters wish to control illegal immigration that in the past increased the workforce pool at the same time that past presidents sent American jobs to China, leading to lower wages and job losses here.
These are the best of times for the U.S. We have reestablished our position of leadership in the world that we had lost due to the give-away-the-wealth policies of former presidents. Now we are standing up to the regimes of the world that wish to usurp our power. In pursuit of that goal President Trump demanded our strategic partners start paying their fair share of the costs associated with maintaining a stable world order. From the point of view of Trump voters, President Trump has gained control of the supply of labor, increased wages, taken actions that enabled increased profits for companies and allowed the stock market to soar to new heights. All while not increasing inflation.
Mr. Boe, I challenge you and all others that inflict Trump dolls with voodoo pins to let your hate for President Trump disappear. Unite with the Trump voters and celebrate what the future will look back at as ... the good old days.
Thomas M. Rawley, Omaha
Split the electoral votes
In response to Diane Davis’ Pulse letter (“Electoral College has value,” Jan. 16), it is getting so very tiresome to hear the same rhetoric over and over again. You don’t want California or New York to run things! Well, we also don’t want Wyoming to run things. Let’s do some math.
There are over 320 million people in the United States. There are 60 million people in California and New York. assuming everyone is a voter (they aren’t) and everyone in those two states are raging liberals (they aren’t), then they only account for less than 20% of America. Under the current system, conservatives in those states are silenced in national elections, as liberals are silenced in Texas. (Thank goodness that Nebraska and Maine brought back the old way of splitting the vote, allowing the liberals their voice in 2008 and conservatives theirs in 2016 in each state respectively).
As the Electoral College is in the Constitution, we won’t see it gone any century soon. What we can do, to bring truer democracy and representation to our republic, is spread the gospel of splitting Electoral College votes in each state and perhaps even by proportion for the national election (rather than by district). This would give the Americans who are political minorities in their states a voice in national affairs.
Spencer Rice, Omaha
Ernst and public town halls
If a senator hosts a town hall but it isn’t public and those who attend are invite-only, is it really a town hall? Sen. Joni Ernst has us wondering just that. In a recent tweet from her Senate account, Ernst announced she kicked off her 99-county tour in her hometown of Red Oak, but this year, she did so with little fanfare and it was a closed-door, invite-only event.
Her campaign website says, “The 99 county tour across Iowa gives me the opportunity to hear Iowans’ concerns, ideas, and questions firsthand and work to translate that feedback into actions in Washington.”
Recently when her friends and neighbors in Red Oak saw her around town, we were respectful of her privacy and did not approach her to discuss issues that concern us. We planned to wait until her town hall to share our “concerns, ideas, and questions.” However, this month we did not have that opportunity.
If Joni can’t face her friends and neighbors in Red Oak in a public town hall, which has been her tradition since taking office, how can we count on her to represent our voices in Congress?
Elizabeth Wearin, Red Oak, Iowa
Great performance
I recently attended a production of “Murder On The Orient Express” at the Bellevue Little Theatre. It was delightful — from the direction, the entire cast and costumes to the unbelievable set design. If you enjoy great live theater entertainment, consider this production. It is showing through Feb. 2.
Marilyn Gillen, Bellevue
