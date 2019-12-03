Another waste of money
I guess that I owe the folks at the Metropolitan Entertainment and Convention Authority a half-hearted apology.
I have criticized their expenditure of $80,000 to have a firm come up with the name “The RiverFront” for Omaha’s riverfront redevelopment.
While this was an incredible waste of money, it pales in comparison to what is going on in the state of South Dakota.
South Dakota apparently paid a Minnesota advertising firm $450,000 for the anti-drug campaign “Meth. We’re On It.”
The campaign triggered an avalanche of ridicule both locally and nationally. To quote The World-Herald’s own editorial cartoonist Jeff Koterba, it was an “expensive, poorly conceived slogan.” I agree.
John A. Zukaitis, Omaha
Move past impeachment talk
Please stop all the talk on the impeachment of President Donald Trump.
Let him finish his term and use the money for reduction of taxes or balancing the federal budget.
Then do not re-elect Trump in 2020.
Carolyn Wells, Omaha
Beats the alternative
In a Nov. 28 Public Pulse letter, “Kudos to McCollister,” Gary Welch extolled State Sen. John McCollister’s bashing of President Donald Trump.
While there were some truisms mentioned that we cannot deny, the writer seems to forget what the alternative was to the president’s election: Hillary Clinton.
One should honestly consider what a Clinton White House would entail, considering all that Bill and Hillary have done in the past.
As a nationally prominent minister has stated, “The election of Donald Trump might not have been the ideal of many people, but it was our best option.”
If there was a moral contest in the election involving these two candidates and their political parties, Trump would win hands down, and that is important to most people in the Midwest.
As Abraham Lincoln said, “You can fool all the people some of the time, and some of the people all the time, but you cannot fool all the people all the time.”
My best guess is that McCollister and Welch will have to figure out the bigger picture of the Trump White House.
Wayne B. Rupp, Weeping Water, Neb.
Grateful to McCollister
I can’t express enough the gratitude I have for State Sen. John McCollister for his recent article “It’s time to stand up to Trump,” (Nov. 23 Midlands Voices), calling on his fellow Republicans to do what is right regarding the president.
His words perfectly articulated so many of my own feelings, and with that it gave me hope. Hope that there are leaders still brave enough to say what they believe, what is right and true, in spite of the backlash they are likely to receive.
As many Republican leaders justify over and over again the highly questionable actions of the president, never even considering holding him accountable, they are disregarding the Republican Party values of rule of law and commitment to the constitution.
Tolerance is a tricky thing.
It can be an important skill that teaches patience and gives the opportunity for success and understanding.
On the other hand, tolerance, particularly in extreme cases, can lead to a complete loss of morality. It can usher in justifications that alter our ideals.
While justifications and tolerance have always been a part of politics, this current president has brought Republican leaders to the other side of tolerance.
They have lost their morality and true commitment to the party ideals — ideals which seem now, more than ever, to be muffled and almost non-existent.
I hope more Republican leaders can follow McCollister on the right side of history and hold the president accountable for his unconstitutional actions.
Amanda Freestone, Omaha
Commitment to Kurds
It was reported Nov. 24 in The World-Herald that Vice President Mike Pence went to Iraq to assure our Kurdish allies that our commitment to them hasn’t changed.
Since pulling our military advisers out of northern Syria, 200,000 Kurds have been forced to leave their homes, many fleeing to Iraq.
And hundreds of Kurds have been killed by Turkish fighters since our withdrawal.
What do the Kurds, who lost over 11,000 fighting ISIS, think about our unchanged policy?
Two words: betrayed and abandoned.
Gary Neumann, Omaha
Use wealth for good
Who is Tom Steyer? This is a man with too much money and no common sense.
He is running for president of the United States.
Why doesn’t Steyer, with an estimated net worth of $1.6 billion, pledge with others already in place to eradicate polio in Afghanistan and Pakistan?
These are the only countries left where polio exists.
This proposal makes good sense.
Or Steyer could address hunger and homelessness here in the U.S.
Stan Lessmann, Omaha
Dismayed by transfers
If you didn’t already know that attorney James Martin Davis was a defense attorney who would do or say anything to help his clients get away with their alleged crimes, read “Attorney: Prosecutor succumbed to pressure,” Nov. 29 World-Herald.
Davis says that a 17-year-old who nearly stabbed his girlfriend to death and a 16-year-old who fired a gun at police should not be tried as adults, but should go to juvenile court. That’s all you need to know.
Dave Reeble, Omaha
A thanks for lunch
During November, my wife and I were out running errands. We stopped to eat at Jimmy’s Egg.
When we were ready to leave and asked for the bill, the waitress said it had already been paid.
We want to thank the person who paid for our lunch. We will surely pass it along.
Jim Breeden, Omaha
Air Force veteran, 1954-58
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.