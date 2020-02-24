Bias against President Trump
I find it very egregious of Mr. William Earlywine (Public Pulse, Feb. 21, “Dangerous Trump must go”) when he insinuates Donald Trump calls out “fake media” as “anyone that calls him out on his lies or disagrees with him” when, in fact, there are many instances where the media does print false reports surrounding the president to purposely try to inflict harm upon him and, in some cases, subsequently had to retract those stories.
I would like to point out stories from the New York Times, Washington Post, CNN, ABC News, Time magazine and Newsweek magazine regarding the topics of the stock market “tanking” after Trump’s election, the Michael Flynn story, Wikileaks documents, Martin Luther King Jr.’s bust in the Oval Office, attendance numbers at Trump’s rallies, feeding fish in the Japanese koi pond, Anthony Scaramucci’s supposed ties to Russia, not shaking the Polish first lady’s hand, climate change study release date and the claim he “colluded” with Russia.
These organizations are not just “anyone” and are supposed to be reputable news outlets. The false reports that I relate above can be verified through Internet searches and summarized in at least one common location, Wikipedia.
Trump is a “brawler” and fights back in any way he can when attacked, and I can’t blame him when he is ganged up upon and finds no support elsewhere. You would know that if you read Bill O’Reilly’s biography on Trump.
It comes under the heading of “too bad” if Mr. Earlywine doesn’t like the president’s style. You’re not going to change him and it is, in fact, what attracts his supporters to him.
Jack Urban, Omaha
Let’s clean up our streets
Our Omaha city government appears to be doing a good job. I do, however, question why funds have not been made available to clean up our roadways. Millions are spent on other projects that are sometimes questionable. Every day it seems the roads and streets become trashier — furniture, traffic cones, building materials, crumbling curbs, tons of plastic and whatever else is tossed out windows or lost from the back of trucks. Anyone visiting with the prospect of relocating for a job or any other reason will surely see that our city has become a large trash bin.
I don’t know how to instill community pride but, city government, can’t something be done?
Please, everyone, clean up after yourselves and take your trash home to be disposed of properly.
Sandra Sladky, Omaha
Teens: No to conversion therapy
Conversion therapy is a horrible practice. This leaves psychological wounds on those who have been placed in these circumstances. As teens, we could be subjected to this without choice.
Currently, Nebraska law does not have protections for LGBTQ+ regarding employment. As teens and future adults in Nebraska, we could be fired for our sexual orientation and gender identity.
It is scary to think your job stability could be taken away when you need it to support yourself and potential family.
Nebraska needs to do better for us.
Gender and Sexuality Alliance Club, Omaha South High School
Rewarding Playhouse experience
The Omaha Community Playhouse, recognized for its important and well-known productions, has brought to the more intimate Howard Drew Theater Stage, a gem. “Native Gardens” is a moving, humorous, thought-provoking and engaging story. Many thanks to all who made this production possible.
Phil Wayne, Omaha
Nebraska prison blues
The Nebraska State Penitentiary has been in an overcrowded position for years. We are second-worst in the country for prison over crowding.
The politicians blame the prison director. Or they opt for early release. Do we need more Nikko Jenkins out early?
The obvious solution is increased capacity. Nebraska last increased capacity 20 years ago.
Can’t anyone seriously figure out a way to increase capacity at a more reasonable price of, say, $10,000 a cell, with each cell holding four prisoners?
This area of North America was populated for 15,000 years by people with no utilities or central heating. Just give each inmate a one-man tent and some warm clothing in a fenced-in field.
In any event, we need to bite the bullet and increase capacity for another 500 inmates.
Bill Van Haaften, Bellevue
Long-ago Offutt memories
I just finished reading the Feb. 15 column by Tom Purcell, and I thought what a lovely tribute to his wonderful parents. It also brought back a ton of unforgettable memories that I now share by myself as my wife passed away on Feb. 4, 2011, after more than 55 years of a wonderful marriage.
My wife and I met on Dec. 18, 1954, in a little joint for young people called Rocky’s Hide-Away, in Omaha. I was stationed at Offutt Air Force Base and my wife worked for a finance company by the name of Security Life, I think. We were married exactly six months later on June 18, 1955. Our marriage was not entirely a bed of roses, as we were separated by my deployments. She was able to join me on some of the deployments.
I remember one Sunday morning just prior to our wedding, we were on our way to attending mass at the base chapel on Offutt and were discussing how to make our marriage work. We promised each other that we would work on it one day at a time and never look too far in advance for any rosy solutions.
Our very first roadblock came a few weeks later when an arsonist set fire to the wooden World War II-type of base chapel on Offutt for the third time. This time the chapel was a complete loss, just one and a half weeks before our scheduled wedding. My wife, who was a Lutheran at that time and taking instructions to be married in a Catholic wedding, then contacted the local priest who had been giving her the instructions. She was successful in getting our wedding scheduled for the original June 18 date. But, she also had to make many phone calls, and with the help of her very good friend, they succeeded and our wedding was completed. The only hitch was that the guests then had to travel to Offutt for the wedding reception, which was at the NCO Club.
Dennis Reuss, Aurora, Colo.
