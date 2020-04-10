Grave situation at Benson Park
In the last two years, calls to the mayor’s hotline, Omaha police and Councilman Pete Festersen have all gone ignored. Several times, people of the Benson Park area have called about large groups hanging out in Benson Park at all hours.
So it happened tonight, April 7. We heard approximately 20 shots fired, one person dead and two critically hurt, and it is of no surprise. All you have to do is drive by. Tonight, there was a large group in the park for a barbecue, parked on the grass. Calls to 911 were made, and as usual, nothing done. Carter Lake park is shut down because of gatherings yesterday (Monday, April 6), so the gang activity moved to Benson Park.
This has been ongoing for two years. It’s almost as if the police are scared to break up the drug and gang activity. And don’t tell me that the police don’t know what’s going on. We that live close to Benson Park can’t even use it or allow the children to go play there.
Warmer days are just starting, and this will not be the last you hear about people dying in and around the park!
Dave Foral, Omaha
Don’t politicize virus situation
An April 8 letter to the editor cited that Nebraska ranked 43 out of 50 states in testing. Perhaps, it would surprise Mr. Regan to learn that the population of Nebraska ranks 43/50. In my view we are just where we should be.
Also, testing to look for asymptomatic infections would squander precious resources. An asymptomatic person is not coughing or sneezing and so would not be very efficient at transmitting the virus to others. This is a novel virus. The answers are not all in and won’t be for a long time. Politicizing this virus is not helpful.
Wash your hands. Don’t touch your face. Wear a mask. And restrict all nonessential travel. These steps will prevent spread more than testing.
Roseann Slattery, Bellevue
Troubling trend for our military
What sort of character traits are we selecting for in our all-volunteer military when war criminals get pardoned and officers with concern for the well-being of the personnel they are responsible for get relieved of command?
Timothy E. Grady, Dunlap, Iowa
Early inmate release needed
Given that staff at both the Lincoln Penitentiary and the Kearney Youth Center have tested positive for COVID-19 (World-Herald, April 5), the refusal by Gov. Ricketts to consider any prisoner release is inexplicable.
Closing schools and businesses does not reduce the health risks for the incarcerated.
Over 5,000 Nebraska inmates live in extremely close quarters. Cruise ships, nursing homes and New York City demonstrate the rapidity and seriousness of coronavirus spread in crowded spaces.
Prisons and jails lack the medical staff, equipment and beds if inmates require two weeks of endotracheal intubation. Community hospitals may become filled and not accept prisoner transfers.
The governor, the Pardons and Parole Boards and prison officials have the authority to release the aged, the infirm and the reformed who pose little threat to public safety. Their sentences did not include a death penalty.
Building a new private prison to reduce the shameful state of overcrowding may seem a plus for a political résumé, but if COVID-19 reaches into the incarcerated population, Gov. Ricketts may become known as a governor who effectively limited prisoner health care to Kool-Aid.
Gregory C. Lauby, Wymore, Neb.
It’s a good time for humor
Mr. Ron Holscher, thank you so much for my laugh of the day on Wednesday, April 8, from your Pulse letter. One of the things we need more than anything in this stressful time is a sense of humor. And you displayed a fantastic one with your letter.
I have nothing to swap with you, but you certainly have interesting things to offer. Keep up the good work.
Charlotte Dorwart, Omaha
Much to enjoy in World-Herald
So glad I took the time to read Randy Essex’s April 6 article re: The World-Herald. Have to admit once in a while I remark about how light the paper in the orange bag is. We know there has gradually been less advertising, etc. But after thinking about his article, I decided it isn’t the weight or the number of pages of print that counts but the contents.
Daily we still enjoy the Captions, comics (Pickles is my favorite), crossword, TV schedule, Public Pulse, Shatel; on Wednesday and Sunday, the grocery and store ads; and during normal times, classified ads. Just don’t like the obituaries, of course.
In fact, yesterday I heard my husband tell his friend over the phone, “If you’d get the paper, you’d see the Bob Gibson article!” So, we don’t plan to cancel our subscription and may sometime want to run an ad. Prefer not to read news from a phone or computer, so hope to continue to enjoy reading our favorite sections.
Coleen Bockelmann, Omaha
