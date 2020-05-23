Bellevue school board: Superintendent’s outstanding work
The Bellevue Public Schools Board of Education takes exception to The World-Herald’s May 12 editorial suggesting that our board is not “wide awake” or is “tone-deaf” to the burdens facing teachers and taxpayers. These accusations are unfounded and inaccurate.
The World-Herald did not question anyone on our board or in our administration regarding the pay increase of our superintendent, Dr. Jeff Rippe. If they had, they would have been informed of the reasons supporting the pay increase. Our decision was based on an evaluation of Dr. Rippe. That evaluation includes many factors including our exhaustive district survey, comparable compensation packages for other superintendents in our state, the competitive field of superintendent searches, and Dr. Rippe’s advocacy for our district on a state and national level.
BPS has seen its ups and downs over the last 10 years. Dr. Rippe became our superintendent at a tumultuous time and at a time when there was not much growth or open communication within our district. We have seen a 180-degree turnaround in these areas. That is do, in large part, to Dr. Rippe’s leadership and communication style.
Under Dr. Rippe’s leadership we have seen a streamlining of administrative costs, improved communication and an overall increase in job satisfaction with our staff, and his communication with the board has been exemplary.
Fiscal responsibility is a priority of the board and of Dr Rippe. Dr. Rippe’s administration has obtained a $1.25 million grant from the Department of Defense Education Activity and a $1.4 million grant from the DOD, and has partnered with Discovery education to create and promote STEM learning.
The BPS board of education has made informed and measured decisions regarding the pay increases of all the employees of the district. Perhaps the next time the World-Herald editorial board has some questions about our methodology or decision-making, they will ask us.
Sarah Centineo, Bellevue
president, Bellevue Public Schools Board of Education
A student’s view
As a student, I dislike this coronavirus pandemic and I hope this all goes away, because the news always talks about the coronavirus and more coronavirus. There is only half of a week of school from home left — yay, it is summer. However, the bad thing about this school from home is that we do not get to see our friends and our teacher. The good thing about this home school is we get to play outside more than in school.
I hope we go back to school next year. Sometimes I play with kids on my street, and that is better than no one to play with. When the neighborhood kids are not outside, then I play with my brother. Another bad thing about this pandemic is that I cannot go anywhere. The only place I went to is our Grandpa and Grandma’s farm. We stayed six feet away and at our cousin’s we got some plants, looked at baby kittens and a baby lamb and my sheep that I will show at the fair.
The one good side about this pandemic is that every week we get to watch a movie and there is a lot of time to play with our six bunnies. Thank you for publishing our newspaper.
Aaron Thernes, Omaha
President deserves reelection
For 50 years the Democrats have touted that they are for the middle class as they open borders for cheap labor to keep middle-class wages down, as they raise taxes on corporations and create regulations that force businesses to move to foreign countries and take away great manufacturing jobs here in the USA. They continue to keep the middle-class down and blame the Republicans and try to scare voters with their lies.
Now the Democrats claim they are worried about citizens’ health because of the coronavirus, keeping Democrat-controlled areas closed, forcing businesses to go bankrupt. Nancy Pelosi is touting another $3 trillion bailout with all kinds of Democrat goodies instead of allowing Americans to go back to work.
The only thing the Democrats want is to destroy the Trump economy in hopes he loses the presidency. All the Democrats have done for three years is to try and remove Trump from office with phony allegations, corrupt FBI, corrupt CIA, crooked Obama administration and a biased media. Americans are not stupid, and citizens loved the great Trump economy, higher 401(k)s and low unemployment. The only way to get it back is to reelect Trump. Like all the Democrats’ attempts to destroy President Trump, this one will fail too!
Kenneth A. Becker, Omaha
White privilege
Richard Smiley’s May 22 Pulse letter (“The person, not the color”) is a classic letter that exemplifies the point of view from the high perch of male white privilege in America. I am assuming that Mr. Smiley is not a person of color, nor LGBTQ, nor female and probably not of the Jewish or Muslim faith. Until he walks in the shoes of someone who is the subject of systemic discrimination, he cannot know or understand the challenges or fears that our fellow citizens face in America because he does not experience them himself, nor can he because he is a white male.
Marcia Anderson, Omaha
A personal choice
President Trump has made a choice to take hydroxychloroquine as prescribed by his doctors, and the left is having a cow. Maybe they would find it acceptable if they just imagined that every time President Trump took a dose, he was killing an unborn baby. After all, “My body, my choice!”shouldn’t be a sexist slogan. It should apply to men as well.
Gary Fitch, Omaha
