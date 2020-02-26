Game and Parks under attack
The lead letter in the Feb. 16 Pulse (“Assault on Game and Parks”) is important and should be scrutinized by the tens of thousands of big game hunters, especially deer hunters, in the state.
Big game has customarily and legally been considered to be “owned” by all citizens of Nebraska, not just the landowner upon whose property the animals happens to be at the moment.
True, the landowner or tenant provides food and cover much of the time, and to recognize their contribution it is probably appropriate to make some gesture of appreciation, such as a couple pf reduced price permits for immediate family. To virtually give them their own, separate season prior to the season when the “working stiff” in town will be allowed to hunt, is ludicrous and unfair.
I had several careers, one as a Game and Parks biologist, another as a state senator. A set of anti-Game and Parks bills has been introduced. Should this package of foolishness happen to sneak through the process on a slow afternoon when everyone is working on “important stuff,” I promise a lot of urban senators will have a day of reckoning and a lot of explaining to do.
Lee Rupp, Monroe, Neb.
Logic and speeding
After reading William Dewell’s Feb. 23 Public Pulse letter (“Soundest driving approach”), I felt compelled to respond. In his reply to Lindy Ottoson’s Feb. 16 letter regarding her typical commute on I-80 toward Council Bluffs, Dewell states: “... I can’t help wondering why Ottoson and many others who have written similar letters to The World-Herald in the past continue to subject themselves to this experience.” Intrigued, I had to read on.
While admitting he doesn’t “condone any of the bad behavior,” Dewell suggests that we follow the lead of others on high-speed interstates, freeways and expressways. At that point, I thought to myself, “He’s joking, right?” He suggested that obeying the speed limit poses a danger to those who choose to disregard the law. Dewell wrote: “... the tiny minority of speed-limit obeyers are just as guilty as the tiny minority of super-excessive speeders in creating conditions ripe for disaster.”
I thought about that “logic” later that morning as I was driving south on the Kennedy Freeway near the L Street exit (speed limit 60) as a car driving probably close to 90 mph flew by me. Using Dewell’s logic, I should have jumped behind that driver and follow him to “save me” from those driving at least within 5 or 10 mph of the posted limit. He also advised us law-abiding drivers to consider using side streets if we can’t keep up with speeders, because hoping for speed-limit enforcement is “a pipe dream.”
Using that logic, apparently we should feel free to rob banks if there’s no police/security guard presence.
John Fey, Plattsmouth, Neb.
Our leaders are failing us
I’ve been taught to respect others. I’ve taught my children the same thing. How many times have people reacted to kids who have shown disrespect? You have to teach them and be examples so they learn how to treat others.
And then they see our people in public office. Both sides are teaching our children how to act or react. Change your behavior, people. Show our kids It can be done with class. My Mother would be ashamed of me if I acted like these politicians are acting. Your actions are being watched by our children. Show each other respect.
Fae Fuston, Lyons, Neb.
Taxes have big societal benefits
I’m proud to pay taxes, including property taxes, because of the wonderful things they make possible, such as:
Public roads and highways. Public schools and universities. Police and fire protection. Public transportation. Health insurance for those who can’t afford it. Support for families in distress and protection of children from abuse and neglect. State parks and recreation areas. And much more.
And to use our taxes even better:
» Instead of more scholarships for a lucky few, I want Nebraska to fully fund the University of Nebraska so it can freeze or lower tuition for all students.
» Instead of redesigning Medicaid, I want the state to expand the existing Medicaid program to cover more Nebraskans, as the majority voted in 2018.
» Instead of paying companies to hire people through tax incentives, I want the state to create jobs by hiring people — to care for Nebraska’s state parks, for example.
» Instead of building more prisons and hiring more guards, I want Nebraska to imprison only those few who truly have to be there for public safety and to help the rest transition to a normal, self-supporting life in freedom.
Instead of cutting property taxes, I want the state to raise the top income tax rates to fully fund our state’s indispensable work.
Curtis Bryant, Omaha
A real school change
Suppose higher education and trade schools would be required to cosign all loans associated with students of their schools. What might happen?
Maybe subjects taught with little hope of earning enough to pay off the loan would disappear? Maybe students would be encouraged to take enough classes to graduate in four years? Maybe curriculums would be changed to reflect what is really needed to practice that particular career? Maybe they would make every effort to place the student in a job after graduation?
What if?
Edward A. Tusa, Omaha
Art’s ambassadors
Each time we attend a concert at the Holland Center, we encounter many people who are called Ambassadors. Definition: A diplomatic official of the highest rank. They are the kindest, most helpful people who are much appreciated. They give that large complex a warm and friendly atmosphere.
Betty Barnard, Omaha
