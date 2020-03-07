An educator’s legacy
I was saddened to read of the recent passing of Mr. Alfred DiMauro. Mr. DiMauro was my English teacher at Omaha North in the late 1960s. He had an exuberance for teaching, and I grasped this, even though I was in my teen years.
He led lively discussions with his students on many thought-provoking areas of literature. The one I remember most is the study of Swift’s “A Modest Proposal.” Mr. DiMauro encouraged his students to think deeply about what he was presenting, and he taught with great depth and humor. I often would think of him and thought of contacting him for a visit down memory lane. But I missed my chance, regretfully.
I hope this small salute to a great man and teacher will honor his memory well. Rest in peace, Mr. DiMauro.
Vicki Jensen-Freeman, Omaha
NSAA should step up
It is time for the Nebraska School Activities Association to take a stand against racism in Nebraska. Racial slurs were hurled at student athletes from Lincoln High in Fremont recently, leading to confrontation. School officials responded, and the NSAA breathed a sigh of relief because the schools had “addressed” the issue. School officials did not address the issue, because the issue is racism.
Racial slurs are absolutely abhorrent, but racism is the root and NSAA should take a zero tolerance approach. NSAA’s mission statement is prominently displayed on their website espousing to “make policies which cultivate high ideas of citizenship and sportsmanship” and “regulate a program which protects and promotes the health and physical welfare of all participants.”
What occurred in Fremont neither protects nor promotes mental health of those to whom the comments were directed. I would argue that the “policies that cultivate high ideas of sportsmanship” are never applied if racism is tolerated. NSAA should step in, now. It falls to them to regulate this behavior, and their mission statement demands it.
Unfortunately, racism occurs across the state. Nebraska teams made up predominantly of athletes of color — Lexington, Schuyler, tribal schools and others — deal with this over and over. Yet it has not been addressed.
The NSAA should embrace zero tolerance for racism displayed by students or spectators. Nebraska’s student athletes should never feel unsafe or diminished in any way when they step into a gym or onto a field because the NSAA has not held true to their mission.
Kathie Starkweather, Lincoln
Helping our country
On March 3, Jeff Miller wrote about John F. Kennedy saying “Ask not what your country can so for you, ask what you can do for your country.” I always thought the country was the people. So, if you want to do something for your country, help the elderly who have to choose between eating or buying their meds, give health care to those who can’t afford it, feed and help the homeless. Help the people. They are this country.
This country is not a piece of dirt between the Atlantic and Pacific.
The Constitution starts, “We the People ...” No mention of dirt.
Jim Trummer, Omaha
Trump warps the truth
President Trump is now apparently truly unleashed. It appears that he is now unabashedly using the Department of Justice for his own political ends, in this case improperly intervening in the prosecution of his associate Roger Stone based on the pretext that his friend is being victimized by corrupt actors at DOJ.
It should now be clear to most reasonable people that Trump, like other autocrats, has built his base of support on “the big lie.” Tell lies often enough and make the lies big enough, and you will be believed by a great many people. This is a Trump’s formula. Truth becomes obscured.
This is also the foundation of despotism. But despots still require willing enablers, those who will go along with the big lie in exchange for short-term personal gain.
We need more people of influence, who know better, to show courage and speak the truth.
David Forrest, Omaha
The least among us
It’s ironic that a good share of the Democratic presidential candidates like to invoke the biblical verse of Matthew 25 in which Jesus Christ reminds his followers that their true focus in life comes from how they treat “the least of my brethren.”
There is another saying which says, “if one could only remove the bounder in your eye,” you will see the world from a different perspective.
Who are the “least of my brethren”? Who among us are the most helpless and living a delicate balance between life and death? Who has no other course of action except to rely on someone else for love and care?
It’s the unborn. For the Democrats, they are not a part of the human equation. If only they could remove the rock from their eye.
Curtis Cochran, Fremont, Neb.
The same old, same old
Well great. We’re getting down to having rich white men on the presidential ballot. Is it any wonder the percentage of Americans who vote is so low? It’s hard to care when the same kind of people run the country, and all they do is fight and name call.
What’s it going to take for Americans to take pride in the United States of America? What’s is going to take to bring our citizens to a sense of patriotism?
Carol Gottsch, Omaha
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.