All lives are worthy
Kudos to Mothers & Others, a nonpartisan, faith-centered immigrant advocacy group. They CARE-a-vanned from Omaha’s Mercy Villa to Trinity United Methodist Church in Grand Island. Their purpose? To deliver a May Basket of 200-plus masks and motherly mercy (chocolates and flowers) to everybody at the Hall County Jail — those detained and those working there. Why there? Grand Island is a COVID hot spot and is where ICE detains the most immigrant Nebraskans.
Well-wishers gathered in Mercy’s parking lot to see them off with supportive signs, encouraging honks and a beautiful prayer service. Rev. Carol Windrum quoted Jewish, Christian and Muslim scriptures calling on the faithful to welcome foreigners to their land. Quarantined sisters waved from their overlooking chapel as seven cars started off. The CARE-avan was greeted outside the church by a physically distanced cluster of happy, masked Grand Islanders. Local peace advocates offered words of solidarity and appreciation for the contributions of Grand Island’s immigrants to the larger community. Mothers & Others proceeded to the corrections center, where Director Todd Bahensky graciously accepted the CARE basket on behalf of all those at the center.
“We’re ONE human family” was the theme of the day. All workers are essential — each a vital link ensuring our nation’s common good.
In a nutshell, all lives are worthy.
Ellen Moore, Bellevue
Sasse helps Nebraskans
I was pleased to see a news story about Sen. Ben Sasse using his campaign and RV to help deliver meals to Nebraskans fighting to beat the coronavirus. That’s exactly the kind of compassionate, caring action we’ve some to expect from Sen. Sasse. When Nebraskans are in trouble, his first question always seems to be, “How can I help?” It’s that type of servant leadership I think we need in Washington. He is also a leader on pro-life issues and has been endorsed by organizations like the Susan B. Anthony List, Nebraska Right to Life and the Nebraska Family Alliance PAC. Voters who care about life and values should know that Ben Sasse is our guy for U.S. Senate.
Maxine Arneal, Beatrice
Sasse defends right values
Many politicians are spending the COVID-19 pandemic passively shut in behind closed doors. For Sen. Ben Sasse, this is not the case. Senator Sasse has been using his campaign bus to deliver hand sanitizer and meals to Nebraskans in need. He is on the frontlines, truly helping and talking to Nebraskan about what they need during these times of hardship.
Sen. Sasse remains diligently watchful and outspoken on China and now more than ever as he supports plans for holding China and the World Health Organization accountable for any role they played in the initial spread of the coronavirus.
Sen. Sasse puts into practice Nebraska values of integrity and following through with your word. He has earned my vote in the past and I will continue to support him with my vote on May 12.
Michelle McNea, North Platte
Eastman’s policies are sound
In response to Ms. Kepplin’s and Ms. Michel’s letters of May 9, I’d like to note the selective nature of Ms. Kepplin’s analysis on unions and the significant oversight in Ms. Michel’s health policy analysis. Kara Eastman has received the endorsement of AFSCME, state and local public service workers, including Local 61, who have been so lifesaving during the current crisis. Bacon also voted for an amendment to the Rehabilitation for Multiemployer Pensions Act that set interest rates at 5% for five years and at 9% thereafter for pension funds that are failing through no fault of employees. Union workers paid into these funds, which have been depleted due to the financial crisis of 2008, corporate greed and bailouts. Bacon voted against the PRO Act, to give workers more freedom to organize without employer interference, yet Bacon has voted for tax cuts for the rich and corporations. Bacon sides with the more powerful among us.
On health policy, I’d like to point out the current unemployment rate is 14.7%, with the true unemployment rate closer to 20%, meaning over 20.5 million people in April alone have lost their jobs and employer-provided health insurance during a pandemic. This is unacceptable. Eastman’s health care plan would save the federal government $4 trillion over 10 years and would provide health care to everyone despite job loss. The Council on Foreign Relations reports that countries with universal health care have performed more effectively in response to the COVID-19 crisis. Eastman’s policies are more humane, practical and effective.
Thomas C. Dorwart, Omaha
Eastman for Congress
I am writing in strong support of Kara Eastman’s campaign for Congress. I encourage all Democrats — and Independents choosing to vote in the Democratic primary — to vote for her in Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District. Kara has the best chance among the primary candidates to defeat Don Bacon and is on track to do so in the fall.
I have been honored to serve as chairperson for the Eastman campaign for three years. I agreed to serve because of my long experience with Kara through her excellent work at Omaha Healthy Kids Alliance, where I was one of their founding board members. Omaha has been the largest residential Superfund site in America due to widespread lead contamination, and the fact that the affected communities have turned the corner in recovering is largely due to her 12 years of work. She has accomplished so much in the nonprofit sector and I can’t wait to see what she will do for Nebraskans when she gets to the U.S. House of Representatives.
I have worked in Nebraska politics and government for 50 years. I know what it takes to win an election and have served on successful local, statewide and federal campaigns for Democrats and Republicans alike. Kara has built the team and message and has the momentum to win in November.
Voters turning in their ballots between now and Tuesday or voting in person have one clear choice for their Democratic candidate for Congress, and that’s Kara Eastman.
W. Don Nelson, Lincoln
