Age discrimination in hiring
Interesting story in the Feb. 9 World-Herald regarding how companies in Omaha need all the workers they can get, and a call goes out to emphasize “inclusion and diversity” among employers for hiring practices. People want to work in a diverse environment, and the need for workers is so great that no company can afford to not hire people because of prejudices by hiring bosses.
However, only mentioned once in passing in the long story was how one’s age is a factor in discrimination in hiring practices. Age discrimination is alive in well in Nebraska, no doubt about that.
The story states business leaders can’t afford to exclude anyone no matter their race, sexual orientation or economic status. It’s quite simple, then, that businesses can’t afford to discriminate against older workers either.
I am age 64 and have applied for positions in big box stores, small box stores, booksellers, grocery stores, arts supplies stores, but nothing. I might not be the most likable person in town, but still, I had a good track record from my 32 years as a mailman.
Businesses can very much benefit from employing workers in their 60s and 70s and even 80s. We have experience, maturity, wisdom and reliability.
When employment discrimination is discussed, don’t forget how much a person’s age is used against them.
Rick Fulton, Omaha
Action needed on youth facilities
The approach at the YRTCs at Kearney and Geneva needs a thorough makeover. We have all read the press, so there is no need to rehash what has gone wrong. Luckily we have in the Unicameral a group of leaders who can, with the cooperation of the governor, make the policy changes necessary to right the ship. With Steve Lathrop at the helm of the Judiciary Committee and Sara Howard leading the HHS Committee, we have the experienced and tested leaders to lead this effort.
In addition, there are numerous other members of the Unicameral who understand the gravity of the situation and are willing to help. Not to mention community leaders throughout the state who are willing to help.
We will never break the cycle of violence and youth crime in this state until we address the failed policies inherent in the over-detention of juveniles. It will take all of us to chip in. Prompt mental health treatment, early detection and prevention, intervening to stop retaliatory violence and evidence-based programs will make a difference.
Our children are our highest priority. We have the resources and the expertise to address the special needs of our at-risk children and their families. Now we must find the will to make change.
Brad Ashford, Omaha
former state senator, District 20
Need for civil discourse
Gery Whalen’s posting (Feb. 16 Pulse) on the ability to discuss issues in a reasoned, responsible way hit home with me. I’ve been longing for the civil discourse we used to know, instead of the angry, hair-on-fire exchanges that have come to be popular. Television is now a trial to watch, especially the national “news.” In my opinion, it is sensationalized, slanted and vitriolic. Too much adrenaline!
Georgia J. Johnson, Omaha
Outstanding achievements by Trump
A few of the accomplishments of the Trump administration include the best economy in decades, free and fair trade agreements, strengthening of our military, return of manufacturing jobs, an end to the ISIS caliphate, elimination of two of the world’s worst terrorists, effective military aid to Ukraine, increased support of NATO from our European allies and justice reform.
What have the Democrats given us? Three years of investigations and impeachment! Three years in which they accomplished little or nothing for the American people.
Maybe changing their focus from the president to the American people would be a wise move that could benefit them as well as the people they represent. But seeing their actions the last few years, I worry that the word “wise” may not be in the Democrats’ dictionary.
Donald Busenbark Sr., Omaha
‘Government schools’ balderdash
President Donald Trump and Gov. Pete Ricketts, supporters of school choice, are both playing the semantic game of calling public schools “government schools.” They are playing the public name game on their belief that many people don’t like government at all.
By labeling public schools “government schools,” they are creating a link between those who dislike and distrust government to dislike and distrust public schools. This is a well-planned message created to undermine trust in the vaulted institutions most call “public schools” to push their agenda of using government dollars to fund private education.
Are UNL and UNO now to be called “government” universities? Don’t get sucked into their semantic scam.
Larry Brandstetter, Red Oak, Iowa
Traveler’s coronavirus concerns
I saw the news concerning the coronavirus on Jan. 21, the day after I returned from India. I had gone through an international airport where flights from many countries converge. The gentleman sitting next to me on the 15-hour flight from Doha to Chicago had an explosive cough; his attempts to cover his cough were a dismal failure.
I took my temperature the next day and it was above normal. It would be horrible to infect anyone with something that is potentially deadly. I decided on self-quarantine since I had been to a Third World country and in contact with so many people. I could afford to stay home as a precaution, but most people don’t have that luxury, which is one of the largest problems with infectious diseases that needs to be addressed by employers and schools.
My good health in the following days didn’t stop me from fretting about a potential worldwide epidemic and regularly checking for updates. Staying informed is good but can make one feel helpless. I decided to take action. Healthy habits are still our most potent defense. This coronavirus impacts the respiratory system, so exercising more and doing it in a way that increases your heart and respiration rates are best, as is a focus on nutrition.
I feel very lucky to be a citizen of a nation that has quality health care. What it would have taken for me to go to a hospital, even with the $1 million in travelers health insurance I’d purchased, is unimaginable.
Pamela Galus, Omaha
