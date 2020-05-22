Take action against racism
I am a white man. I try to stand with Darrell Goodwin (“A lack of justice,” Public Pulse May 17). I say “try,” because I often allow my habituated privilege to get in the way of my taking action.
It is challenging to change a country built on racist ideas, but we have overcome other challenges. We must face this one and make the land of the free be truly that for people of color and for all people.
Bishop-Elect Goodwin is correct: Action is required. Saying “I am not a racist” does not make me anti-racist. If I want to be anti-racist I must do things that oppose racism:
Learn about how racism affects individuals and institutions.
Listen to people of color when they choose to tell their stories.
Name my own prejudices and biases and correct them.
Speak out against racist actions.
Identify racist policies and work to change them.
Teach about racism in forums that are within my sphere of influence.
Cast votes to elect leadership that is more diverse.
Join organizations that work for racial equity.
Prayer is good too, but it must accompany action.
Mike Poulin, Omaha
The person, not the color
In regard to Mr. Goodwin’s May 17 letter (“A lack of justice”): What happened in Georgia to Ahmaud Arbery was reprehensible. Is there racism in America? Yes. Is it focused just on blacks? No. All ethnically different peoples have or do experience racism, including whites. Factors of location, language, social status, financial stability and education all are involved.
But you, sir, are a black man in America who has, according to your extensive list of educational and professional accomplishments, done very well. And you are to be applauded and recognized for your efforts and successes. And perhaps because you have succeeded, you could share that model with others.
But for you to make a statement that you could be killed walking down a street in Omaha without repercussion is ludicrous. Our system of law enforcement and justice would take great exception to that statement.
I will tell you that according to statistics, you have a much better chance of being killed walking down the street in North Omaha than in any other part of Nebraska. And, unfortunately, that statistic generally holds for the predominately black sections of all major cities.
Instead of outlandish statements, you should be using your considerable influence toward educating all peoples to recognize the potential in all of us and to celebrate the different and sometimes unique qualities that are represented in the human beings who live in this world.
I’ve been around a bit. A lot of different ethnic groups. It is the person — not the color!
Richard Smiley, Tekamah, Neb.
Psychology and social benefit
As an Advanced Psychology teacher for 20 years at Ben Sasse’s high school alma mater, I would like to challenge his assertion that the primary role of a psychologist is to help people “forget their high school experiences.“
Since starting the AP program in 1993, hundreds of students have earned college credit by taking and passing the Advanced Placement Exam administered by the College Board. Many of these students have gone on to become school psychologists, child psychologists, neuroscientists, counseling psychologists and the like. They have helped people make lasting and meaningful changes in their lives.
I have known the senator since he was in seventh grade. He was always a hard-working and studious young man. I coached him in wrestling from 1988-1990 at Fremont High School. I challenge him to think of a time in high school when he could have used the help of a mental health professional. At one time, I was close to the senator and his dad, who was my freshman wrestling coach for four years before he left education.
I’m appalled that the senator has chosen to make light of my chosen profession and has failed to see the need for these professionals in this challenging time.
Unlike the political world, there is an adage in psychology, the “rat never lies.” We can and have learned much about ourselves from studying animals. In the political world, politicians (rats) lie all the time. Senator, if you ever feel like you are at the end of your rope, call a psychologist.
Ted Husar, Fremont
The presidential look
Aren’t we all proud of Mr. Sasse’s address to Fremont High’s graduating class? In the Trump era he looks so, well, presidential.
John Glazeski, Omaha
