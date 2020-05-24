Acknowledge the trade-offs
In this situation with a new coronavirus, we are seeing too many harsh or partisan criticisms. Our president, governors and public health officials are making the best decisions they can with the knowledge they have at the time. Some of these decisions have needed to be revised or reversed as new data come in, but that should be expected since we knew nothing of this virus at the beginning.
We can debate the wisdom of these decisions, but that is different from attributing a lack of caring on either side of the debate. I do not believe anyone on the full quarantine side is failing to care about the harsh reality that small businesses and jobs are being lost, or that those on the open-the-economy side do not care that more people are going to die. The only thing that is clear is that there is no perfect solution for this situation. Like most of life, there are only trade-offs.
So let us debate those trade-offs between the virus and personal freedom without the harsh personal criticisms. It is probably more necessary that we strive to be one American people than at any time since World War II.
Randall Bradley, Papillion
Not a made-up crisis
Kelly Kaluza, in a May 21 letter in the Pulse, doesn’t want to “give up my liberties for ‘security’ by government.” She’s appalled that people are “acting like cream puffs.” She refers to the narrative about the virus as “semi-false.” And the people impacted (which means killed) have “preexisting conditions.”
So, in her view, the victims are mostly low-hanging fruit, like old people and packing house workers and the disadvantaged. We shouldn’t have to wear masks or practice social distancing or be inconvenienced in any way, just because the virus has already killed thousands more Americans in three months than all the American soldiers killed in the Vietnam War.
I wonder which part of the “narrative” she thinks is semi-false: the continuously growing number of people infected, the mounting death toll, or the need to do anything about it. Does she worry about the checkers in grocery stores and pharmacies who have to face people without masks multiple times every day? We all depend on these front-line workers — who are put at risk by the people who do not want to give up their liberties.
James C. Coulter, Omaha
Fear cannot rule our lives
For those who think we need to continue in lockdown, a couple of questions:
1. What do you say to the individuals and business owners who have no paycheck coming in and will either have to go into massive debt or close down their businesses forever?
2. Exactly when can the lockdown be lifted? One week, one month, one year or not until a vaccine is developed (which may never happen)?
Obviously, nobody wants any more deaths to occur as a result of this virus, but we have to get back to some kind of normalcy soon or there will be no economy to come back to!
There is inherent risk in almost everything we do, and this should be no different. You take safety measures into account and use common sense as to how you continue.
Can we continue to halt hospital operations like knee replacements, cancer treatments, biopsies, etc? Don’t reopen schools even though the threat to young people is minuscule? What about the impact on families to include bankruptcy, suicide, domestic violence, child abuse, drug abuse and depression?
You need to use common sense and admit that risk is inherent in almost everything we do, but we can mitigate that risk as much as possible, just like every other aspect of life!
Every one of our politicians should be refusing to accept a paycheck until this crisis is over. Gee, how long do you think it would take for them to take more action? You can’t feel the pain of the unpaid worker until you experience it yourself.
Fear cannot rule our lives! Measured response and common sense should!
Chris Darrell, Plattsmouth
Conspiracy-theory nonsense
I am replying to Thomas Rawley’s May 17 Pulse letter. I am appalled that he is spreading unfounded, dangerous conspiracy theories that China “intentionally dropped a biological bomb” on our country. So, that would mean that they also dropped this “biological bomb” on Italy, Spain, France, Australia, the U.K. and many other countries, along with killing hundreds of their own people in the process and sickening thousands more, and are now finding coronavirus cases again in the northern part of their country, just so they could destroy our economy and force us to “hide in our homes” and do the same to other countries.
May I ask how that would help them, if countries cannot now buy Chinese-made products because of depressed economies?
And no, I am not weak-minded, nor am I on “China’s side”! I am using my God-given common sense. Yes, China didn’t notify the world of this deadly virus nearly soon enough, but there was no intention of maliciously harming the world.
And if you don’t want to live in this country that is trying to protect its citizens, I suggest you move and stop spreading unverified conspiracy theories that could cause uprising and harm to innocent people.
Kay Thompson, Fremont
Immigration and rule of law
That our schools are failing to educate young minds is made clear by Chrissy Gulseth’s letter (Pulse, May 18). She defends immigration as being the foundation of this nation, which is true. But she fails to understand that laws are the glue that binds the foundation together.
For too many people, there is no difference between legal and illegal immigration. Chrissy Gulseth is not alone in that belief, and that is the real danger.
Jim Sanford, Blair
Yes to absentee balloting
How very interesting that President Trump is so opposed to voting by mail. For years the federal government has allowed federal employees, including military personnel who are stationed out of country, to vote by absentee ballot. I doubt that POTUS is calling out federal employees for voter fraud.
Also, regarding a recent letter concerning the Second Amendment (May 14 Pulse letter, “Gun rights”): I have searched my Bible from top to bottom and can find no place where God gives any of us the right to bear arms. I would appreciate the writer of that Pulse letter to cite chapter and verse for me so that his declaration can be confirmed.
Victoria Cork, Papillion
Importance of mental health
Sen. Ben Sasse recently gave a commencement speech in which he made jokes about therapy and put down the profession of psychology as a whole. He joked that 95% of psychologists are only there to help you forget about high school. In that vein, I wanted to share a high school memory.
In 2011, I was a senior at Millard South High School when a student shot two principals before killing himself. I remember being locked in my classroom and texting my family that I loved them in the hours between the shooting and when I was escorted from the building by police. I have friends who were also there and have shared their struggle to process those events nearly a decade later.
I understand Sen. Sasse’s goal was humor, but the premise of his jokes highlighted a dismissive attitude toward mental health that is a little baffling when the impact of poor mental health has had such a visible negative impact on our community.
Vince Winkler, Papillion
Cattle producers need fairness
Latest estimates connected to COVID-19 are losses of nearly $14 billion for cattle producers while meatpackers show a windfall of $560 per head profit.
Dan Hoffman, Omaha
Sound familiar?
Because of the collapse of Edenville Dam in Midlands, Michigan, the state’s governor (aka “that woman”) ordered evacuations. Typical Democrat — under the guise of the public safety she is mandating citizens to leave their homes. How dare the governor infringe on the freedom of Michigan residents. How dare she trample on the Constitution by requiring people to leave their homes.
Citizens of Michigan need to immediately go to the state capital and protest this outrageous attempt to undermine our personal freedoms and demand that the mandatory flood evacuations be lifted. If armed protests do not work, they need to sue to all the way to the State Supreme Court to overturn this obvious overreach of power and obvious politicization of this alleged crisis.
Pretending to care for the health and safety of the citizens of Michigan is obviously just another attempt to politicize any event to undermine the reelection campaign of President Trump.
Dennis Gehringer, Omaha
Modern politics
It is getting harder and harder to go to the polls and vote to run for anybody that wants a position in public office and wants to take a thankless job. You either have to be delusional, insecure about your life and/or have very low self-esteem.
On the other hand, I can’t wait to see any debates this time around. I haven’t been to the circus in years.
Donald Sloter II, Ralston
